Beyond Meat: An Update On Where We Are Now

Nonetheless, some test marketing has failed and both name-brand & private-label competition is gaining traction across all markets.

I've outlined my bearish stance on Beyond Meat (BYND) on five previous occasions, with the two biggest legs of my thesis being mounting competition from well-heeled players as well as an astronomic stock valuation. For those interested, I'd recommend reading my previous articles to get an in-depth overview of the competition as well as to understand why my price target is set at sub $40.

Given that my last article is already two and a half months old, today I'd like to review ensuing developments as they impact my short case as well as to quickly discuss an alternate valuation methodology.

Beyond's Surprisingly Good Execution

At the risk of burying the lede, I have to begin by recognizing that BYND has been executing very well in terms of its growth path, certainly better than I first expected.

In chronological order, BYND has been introduced into the following large chain QSRs:

August 12: Subway announces that, for a limited time, it will test a Beyond Meatball Marinara sub in 685 restaurants starting in September 2019. According to the Chicago Sun Times, the test market spans "restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi; South Bend, Indiana; Fresno, California; Louisville, Kentucky and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania." So far, as far as I could ascertain, there has been no media coverage of the verdict of this test, nonetheless it's a big accomplishment for BYND as Subway is the world's largest single brand restaurant chain.

August 26: Kentucky Fried Chicken announces a test of fake meat nuggets supplied by BYND in one Atlanta store. That store was said to be quickly sold out, so one might expect an expansion of the test program.

September 26: McDonalds (MCD) announces that it is "conducting a 12-week test of a new plant-based burger called the P.L.T., which stands for Plant. Lettuce. Tomato. in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario, starting September 30. The P.L.T. is made with a Beyond Meat® plant-based patty that has been crafted exclusively by McDonald’s, for McDonald’s, to deliver the iconic taste customers know and love."

I had previously noted that MCD was partnering with Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) in both Germany and Israel and thus thought that it would also be the most likely choice for North America. This announcement however suggests that BYND is now the front-runner for the North American market which is a significant achievement. We should, however, note that tests don't always result in permanent programs as we'll see in the next section.

Test Programs Don't Always Succeed

As I wrote about here, on June 12, 2019, Tim Hortons, announced to great fanfare "that starting immediately, the chain's 4,000 locations across Canada are offering breakfast sandwiches made with Beyond Meat patties". The impact on the stock price was huge as I also noted: "shares up almost $16 on Wednesday, or almost $1B in market cap! Time will tell how much impact the deal makes on BYND's revenue growth, but I highly doubt it's worth $1B to the stock."

Now, on September 18, 2019, we learn that in fact this was only a limited time offer and that "Tim Hortons will no longer offer Beyond Meat products at its eateries outside Ontario and B.C." I think this is a cautionary tale when extrapolating current deals into the future.

Impossible Completes National Roll Out at Burger King

While BYND is making strides in various test programs at large QSRs, Impossible is leading the pack with a full roll out at 7,184 Burger King locations nationwide.

(image source)

Early reports from Business Insider are very positive. As that outlet observes:

Burger King's national Impossible Whopper rollout is boosting sales and bringing in new customers, according to analysis by Cowen.

Orders including the plant-based burger tend to amount to $10 or higher, compared to Burger King's average check of $7.36 in 2018, according to analyst Andrew Charles.

Traditional beef Whopper sales have also increased since the Impossible Whopper launched.

Jose Cil, the CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International, recently told Business Insider that the Impossible Whopper is "something we believe can be a part of the Burger King menu for the long term."

In my previous articles I have provided substantial data and references which suggest that generally consumers prefer the Impossible offering over that of BYND. The contrasting developments at Tim Hortons and Burger King may further corroborate that observation. If so, then BYND may face on-going competitive threats at even the chains it's currently serving.

Competition Comes to Beyond's Home Turf

The biggest negative development in the BYND story is what is happening at the retail level. Remember that BYND has a substantial first-mover advantage at grocery stores around the country as it was their only beef-like patty supplier for several years (with Morningstar being perhaps an exception, but not marketed as a meat substitute). But that has now changed in a big way.

Most importantly, Impossible has just begun supplying a limited number of retail outlets with it Impossible Burger. On September 19, the company announced that:

The Impossible™ Burger will make its worldwide debut in grocery stores Friday at all 27 outlets of Gelson’s Markets in Southern California — the first time that the general public will be able to buy and experience the Impossible Burger at home. The Impossible Burger is the award-winning, plant-based meat that rivals ground beef from cows for taste, nutrition and versatility. The Impossible Burger is on menus in more than 17,000 restaurants, but home chefs never had a chance to work with the Impossible Burger -- until now. [...] Throughout the fourth quarter and in early 2020, Impossible Foods will expand its retail presence by launching the Impossible Burger in industry-leading grocery stores in key regions. Impossible Foods will launch in additional grocery stores later this month, when the Impossible Burger makes its East Coast debut.

The following week, the company made "its East Coast grocery-store debut at all 100 Wegmans grocery stores in seven states and at two Manhattan locations of Fairway Market."

I visited my local Gelson's and took the photo below. In speaking with two employees I learned that the product was selling multiples better than any of their ground beef products. In fact the company had to impose a 10 item limit to ensure that it wouldn't sell out too quickly. This corroborates the company's own statement that (with my emphasis):

During its first full weekend on sale, Impossible Burger at Gelson’s outsold ground beef from cows based on both revenue and total number of pounds sold. In fact, Impossible Burger was the No. 1 packaged good sold at Gelson’s from Friday through Sunday across the 27-unit chain. "The Impossible Burger generated more excitement than any other single product we’ve seen in more than a half-century of operations,” said Gelson’s Markets CEO Rob McDougall. “In addition to exceptional sales and volume, the launch initiated a historic consumer reaction from both our loyal and new customers who were thrilled to play a part in the future of food. We look forward to the continued success of our relationship with Impossible Foods."

(Author's photo, Gelson's Southern California, September 21, 2019)

BYND Sees Shelf Space Competition

On the other hand, in another local store, I've observed BYND going from having no competition, to now being placed side by side with both the Lightlife product and an in-house private label offering. Moreover, the latter two had previously been discounted -- presumably to compete with BYND -- but in my latest survey, all three products were being sold at the same price point. See series of photos below. I'd also note that Lightlife seems to be spending heavily on advertising as I have seen numerous TV commercials and Facebook ads for its products.

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, June 8, 2019)

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, July 13, 2019)

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, August 3, 2019)

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, September 21, 2019)

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, September 21, 2019)

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, September 21, 2019)

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, September 21, 2019)

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, September 21, 2019)

All of this data is very negative for BYND's growth story! Indeed I wouldn't be surprised to learn that same store sales in retail locations begin to go negative. Two other data points are also worth mentioning in this regard.

Kroger Unveils Store-Brand Plant Based "Beef"

As reported by CNET on September 5, 2019 (my emphasis):

Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the U.S., announced that its own plant-based "beef" burger will be on the shelves of its nearly 2,800 stores this fall. [...] What was once a crusade led by startup Impossible Foods and soaring IPO Beyond Meat is now a must-do product category, offered or announced by food giants ranging from Tyson's hybrid Raised & Rooted, Nestle's Sweet Earth, Kellogg's Morningstar Farms, and now Kroger's Simple Truth house brand, which it says is the largest natural foods brand in the US. [...] Affordability is a key point: Pricing for the Kroger plant burger isn't announced yet, but Phipps emphatically says that it will be well under the Beyond Burger, which runs $6 to $7 for two patties at retail [...] Along with its burger, Kroger will also launch plant-based sausages, ground beef and deli slices this fall.

Again this will cut into BYND's same store sales and may put pressure on its ASPs.

Costco Offers Don Lee Farms Faux-Meat

Similarly, Costco is also introducing a faux-meat burger. As Barron's reports:

Retail giant Costco Wholesale is getting into the alternative-meat business. But it’s doing so in an unexpected way. The company isn’t going to sell household names such as Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) or Impossible Foods. Instead, it is going to start selling the “Better Than Beef Burger” from Don Lee Farms, a privately held food company that was one of the original contract manufacturers of the Beyond Burger.

Nestle Is Entering the American Market

In previous articles I have discussed at length the competitive pressure that Nestlé's Sweet Earth brand is poised to exert on BYND. That moment is now here with the announcement on September 25, 2019 that:

Sweet Earth Foods, an award-winning and rapidly-growing plant-based food innovator, announced today the launch of their newest products, the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger and Sweet Earth Awesome Grounds. [...] [...] The non-GMO Awesome Burger was developed by Sweet Earth's culinary team with Nestlé R&D support, with a focus on achieving awesome flavor and nutrition. It's made with U.S.-sourced yellow pea protein, which is protein-dense and results in a burger which is high in protein (26 grams) and fiber (6 grams). [...] The Sweet Earth Awesome Burger and Grounds will be available at retailers across the U.S. starting this week, with distribution expanding nationwide in the weeks to follow. A full list of retail locations can be found online at www.awesomeforall.com.

Valuation - Another Perspective

Fellow contributor Kwan-Chen Ma has a thought-provoking article out explaining how BYND's current valuation implies a 35% long term revenue growth rate and why that might be achievable. I'd encourage readers to check it out for themselves.

Personally, as explained above, I expect BYND's same store sales growth in its previously exclusive retail realm to plummet and perhaps even go negative with the advent of so many well-heeled competitors entering the space. Even with the addition of new QSR customers, I don't see how BYND can have long term revenue growth rates of more than double that of competitors like Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) (growth rate = 5.31%) or Tyson (TSN) (growth rate = 3.29%). I also doubt that BYND will ever sport healthy profit margins given pressures on ASPs. Hence I'm sticking with my sub $40 target price as calculated by other means in previous articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.