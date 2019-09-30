Closed-End Funds For Value And Yield

Not all CEF strategies/focus are providing the same returns. I scour the market looking for value and yield.

With high-yield safe-haven sectors like Utilities and Real Estate leading the market I thought it was time for me to take a peek at the CEF universe to see what kind of high-yield opportunities I could dig up.

For this analysis, I have created a sampling of closed-end funds in four groups. Within each group, there are 4-6 funds with diverse focus. The groups are Multi-Asset/Dynamic Allocation, Infrastructure, Emerging Market, and Equities. Within each group are a sampling of funds focused to help ensure as unbiased an analysis as possible.

Because CEFs are notorious for their lack of timely, clear, and easy to find information I had to get creative with my comparison.

To start, I compare year-to-date gains versus CEFs and the broad S&P 500 and between my sub-groups.

I move on to the Zee Statistic and Discount to NAV as a means of gauging market sentiment relative to its discount and how that relates to its value today.

Finally, the dividend. I look at the yield, average UNII and average UNII as a percentage of share price to help gauge dividend safety.

Infrastructure Closed-End Funds Lead The Market

Close-end funds have, as a group, been outperforming the broad if barely. The S&P 500 is up about 18% and my sampling of CEFs is up about 19.15%. Within the group, gains are not distributed evenly. Only three of the four are showing positive movement this year and only two of those are beating the broad market.

Of the two that are beating the broad market one, the Infrastructure Closed-End Funds, is by far the winner. This group is up more than 28.50%, and most within the group are up more than 35% YTD.

Source Pixabay CC 0.0

I identified infrastructure equities as an investment category of choice earlier this year so I am not too surprised with this result. Infrastructure equities are supported by a rising tide of infrastructure needs that governments around the world are working hard to meet.

I've cited this before but it's as relevant now as it was when Brookfield's Craig Noble first said it. I'm paraphrasing here but the idea is that infrastructure spending is being driven by two forces. On the one hand, there is the need for new infrastructure and services in developing parts of the world, while on the other, existing infrastructure is in dire need of maintenance, repair, and upgrade. It's a win-win for infrastructure businesses.

The Zee Statistic

I'm using the Zee as a measure of extreme. How extreme does the market feel about a CEF relative to the past? Are share prices extremely high or extremely low in value relative to the NAV and the historic range in which the discount to NAV moves?

The Zee is important because it can signal sharp movements in share prices. When the Zee is too extreme, pushing or above +/-2, there is a high likelihood of mean-reversion. The question then becomes, will prices for the CEF move back to the mean or is it an indication the underlying market is expected to make a move?

source Pixabay CC 2.0

The average Zee statistic for my sampling is 0.71. This is an indication the discount to NAV has been shrinking along with the rise in Net Asset Value among the general population of CEFs. That is well within acceptable levels and suggests the rally in CEFs can continue provided the underlying market continues to rally as well.

Breaking it down by group, the Infrastructure CEFs have the highest Zee statistic at 1.29. This is getting up there in terms of the probability for a mean reversion within these stocks. It is also no surprise given the 28.66% YTD gains.

Within the Infrastructure CEFs, Brookfield's Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF) has the highest Zee and one well above 2.0. At 2.9, this CEF is either overdue for a correction or the market has a high expectation the underlying stocks will continue to rise. Based on my view of the infrastructure universe and current market conditions, I tend to agree with the latter view.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Emerging Market CEFs. Emerging Market CEFs have been hit hard this year due to trade concerns and general global economic slowing. This group is not only lagging the broad market, its Zee statistic is negative suggesting a deep value opportunity is opening up.

The Discount To NAV

In general, CEFs are still trading at a discount to their net asset values. That said, there are a handful trading at premiums and quite a few whose "value" proposition has virtually evaporated. My sample group is trading about -4% below NAV, the deepest discount is in the Emerging Market which adds to its appeal as a deep value opportunity.

The narrowest discount to NAV is not in the Infrastructure group. The Infrastructure CEFs are trading about -4.5% below NAV while the Equity CEFs are about -2.0% below NAV. The group with the narrowest discount is the Multi-Asset/Dynamic Allocation CEFs which are trading near fair value.

Three of the funds in the Multi-Asset group are trading at a premium to NAV and present possible risk to investors. It's not a good idea to pay more than the underlying stocks are worth, the fund price could correct to NAV at any time.

The Dividend

The point in owning a CEF is the yield. My sample group is paying 7.61%. At this rate, CEFs are paying 4.1X the broad market and 4.2X the ten-year Treasury. The highest-yielding group is the Multi-Asset group at just over 9.0%. The problem with this group is the narrow discount which suggests further upside may be limited. Brookfield's Real Assets Income Fund (RA) and the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) still offer some value and the Real Assets Income Fund yields over 10%.

The Emerging Market CEFs have the lowest yield but have, so far, presented the best value opportunity. Add to this the best dividend coverage and the EM fund is beginning to look like the choice for investors today. As a percentage of share price, the average UNII for the EM funds is less than -0.10%. This suggests these funds are earning sufficient income to cover their distributions. Other groups, like Infrastructure and Equities, are running closer to 2.0%; some UNII within those groups are running hotter than -5.0% of share value.

Looking within the Emerging Markets group the Mexico Fund (MXF) stands out. Last year's payout yielded more than 7.5% and dividend coverage as represented by average UNII is positive. Less than 25% of the CEFs in my sample can boast that.

Emerging Markets For Yield And Value

If I were to buy a CEF today, the Emerging Markets is the most likely group I would pick from. The sector has been beaten up and left for dead due to the trade war and that is driving an opportunity today. These funds are trading at lower levels and deeper discounts than last year, they pay a fantastic 6.5% yield and have dividend coverage to ensure payouts are safe (as can be expected).

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.