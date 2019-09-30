Best To Avoid Tenneco

I am unsure about Tenneco (TEN). On the one hand, the market outlook for vehicles looks bearish, with China projected to see a decrease in vehicles sold. On the other hand, TEN seems to have the right products, such as the Öhlins advanced suspension technology. From the operational performance perspective, the story does not look attractive. Lower operating income margin, coupled with rising leverage, is not appealing. I think that it is best to avoid TEN.

Tenneco's headwinds and tailwinds

First and foremost, the vehicle market forecast looks dim. China is the largest market for vehicles. In the last year, automakers sold 23.7 million units in China, down 2% YOY. The U.S. represents the second-largest market, with 17.2 million units sold, unchanged YOY. The only countries in the top-10 market-size list that posted an increase in vehicles sold are India, France, and Brazil. However, at 8 million units combined among the three countries, it is hardly something to get excited about.

UBS analyst Paul Gong cut his estimates for Chinese passenger-vehicle sales. He mentions that China auto sales YTD have been much weaker than anticipated at the beginning of the year. Paul is modeling a decline of 8% to less than 22 million passenger cars. This is a substantial headwind not only for TEN but also to the whole auto industry.

Equally alarming, TEN lowered its forecast for adjusted EBITDA range from $1.5-1.62 billion to $1.515-1.565 billion for 2019. I guess that the number will come at the lower end of the spectrum due to weakening market conditions.

On a positive note, I am glad to see that TEN is setting capital expenditures at the lower end of the previous range at $730 million. It is crucial to reduce investments when the market conditions are deteriorating.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

A tailwind for TEN may the inclusion of the Öhlins advanced suspension technology in the performance package for all-new Polestar 2, the first all-electric model from Volvo's (OTCPK:VOLAF) new electric vehicle brand. However, before we get too excited about it, we have to first see what the demand is for the new vehicle. The Launch Edition, priced at $63,000, will have stiff competition from the Tesla 3 (NASDAQ:TSLA).

TEN's recent past

Delving into TEN's recent history is essential to understand the company's operational performance. My go-to summary is the DuPont ROE analysis. The metric provides color on the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables. The amounts are in 1,000s unless ratios or otherwise specified.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Overall, the ROE seems to have deteriorated YOY. I will discuss each of the drivers and the implications.

There is not much to write about the tax burden besides that it is volatile primarily due to the minority interest. I would not pay much attention to the number.

The interest burden is equally volatile due to the substantial debt loaded in the balance sheet in 4Q 2018 and the highly volatile operating income.

I am highly concerned at the operating income margin. After the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, the margin has compressed significantly. The operating income ratio for 2Q 2019 was 4.0% compared to 5.8% a year ago. Similarly, the coefficient was 1.0% in 1Q 2019 compared to 5.1% in 1Q 2018. TEN has plenty of work to do to manage expenses and expand the operating income margin.

The asset turnover also fell sharply from 0.5 pre-acquisition to 0.3 post-acquisition.

Lastly, I am anxious about the equity multiplier. The ratio has been skyrocketing since 1Q 2018 when it was 6.7. In the previous quarter, TEN's equity multiplier was 8.3. My line-in-the-sand is 5.0. I would not be able to sleep well at night.

I believe that shrinking operating income margin coupled with an increasing equity multiplier is not a good sign. I am not happy about TEN's operational performance whatsoever.

Delving further into TEN's debt

Since the equity multiplier is sky-high, I want to delve further into the liabilities to understand what is driving leverage. Now, I am looking at the long-term debt only. My go-to metrics are the interest coverage ratio and the Debt/Equity ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to cover the interest expense. The latter is an indicator of the company's leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

From the debt-to-equity ratio, the story is not bullish. The coefficient climbed from 1.9 in the first quarter of 2018 to 3.6 in the second quarter of 2019. The main driver is the increasing long-term debt, although equity is also shrinking. I believe that the company should focus on reducing its long-term debt. Since the equity multiplier was 8.3, and the debt-to-equity ratio was 3.6 in 2Q 2019, the majority of the liabilities are current liabilities.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

On a positive note, the company does not have any significant liquidity requirements in the near term as the principal payments on the long-term debt are not payable until 2022 and later. Also, the company has $1.6 billion of liquidity available. $390 billion comes from cash and $1.2 billion is still available on the revolving credit facility.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

My two cents

I do not feel strongly one way or the other. The automotive market outlook looks bearish, and the company's operational performance does not sound appealing. Furthermore, the balance sheet is loaded with debt. I think that it is best to leave TEN alone for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.