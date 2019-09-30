Market Volatility Bulletin: Markets Look Past Friday's 'China Delisting' Scare

Most of the market sectors are in the green to start off the week.

Market Intro

SectorSPDRs: 11:07AM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ) are drifting higher to open the new week, with each of the major large-cap indices up about a third of a percent. Small caps (IWM) are slightly down on the session.

The energy (XLE) and financial (XLF) sectors are dragging a bit, while health care (XLV) leads the pack - up about seven-eighths of a percent.

Spot VIX is tracking just under 17, down about 2% from Friday's close.

Thoughts on Volatility

What's on the calendar for this week? We'll get the NFP report on Friday, and certainly we've got a decent number of prints that could get the market buzzing.

But what I am most interested in is whether the heavy dosage of Fed Speak impacts financial asset values. Chair Powell will be speaking on Friday after the jobs data release. Beyond that, we have nine speeches from Fed presidents, which may move the needle on markets and volatility in the days to come.

Interesting theory. I'm not sure whether or not it's true, but it sounds reasonable.

Whether trading, investing, or making life decisions, giving careful thought to how one makes use of financial or operational leverage matters a great deal. Maybe "debt" does make people rush through life, but also it can create a sense of needed urgency and clarity.

It's worthwhile to consider which forms of leverage give you the right kind of immediacy, and which are likely to cause you to panic or lead you to harm down the road.

Awesome comment from seeking.theta in the prior MVB, the focus of which was placed more on international equities.

The fact that US stocks are holding up okay today indicates that the market is not putting much weight on Friday's news flash that the Trump Administration was considering delisting Chinese shares. The discussion likely did take place, but seeking.theta lists (pun intended) compelling reasons why this tactic is a non-starter.

From a market perspective, it appears, this is "fake news".

Term Structure

M1-M2 contango is pretty moderate in relation to levels of the last year. The October VX contract ("V") trades for its last full day two weeks from tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct 15).

Beyond the M1-M2 pair, the term structure is very flat. For those looking to make a play on the overall direction of the VX futures curve, ZIV may be a more effective way to play.

ThinkOrSwim - Russell 2K VIX

The VIX of the Russell is tracking just under 21 vol points presently. The index has tracked more or less between 27 at the high end and 17.50 at the low end if we look back to early August.

If trade is driving volatility these days, one might suspect that the Russell would be less impacted than indexes composed of more multinational firms. That does not much appear to be the case, as the index is tracking pretty directly with the more traditional spot VIX of SPX.

The short-vol instrument SVXY looks to have a declining implied and realized volatility profile. I'll make the case that buying call spreads on SVXY is a reasonable way to take a long position in the instrument.

The VX futures contango is presently favorable to SVXY, which helps pay for the option's theta. But with the VVIX high and what I perceive as a pretty reasonable chance for a resurgence in volatility, taking on a more limited long profile at fairly (though by no means very) cheap vol looks like a strong way to play the situation.

Wrap Up

