Ladder Capital: Climbing The Ladder Of Success

This is one of a few articles I have written about REITs - my other articles can be found here. The focus of this article, Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a mortgage REIT. I believe the company has a secure future ahead, and its current dividend makes it an attractive one.

The Business

Ladder Capital was founded just over a decade ago in 2008, before going public six years later in 2014. Unlike equity REITs which own physical properties and generate rental income, the company is a mortgage REIT. As a rule of thumb, mortgage REITs either buy or originate mortgages, earning interest income from them. As a company, Ladder Capital has three different business lines - loans, securities and real estate investments - which seek to complement each other.

Source: LADR September 2019 Investor Presentation

Loans

The company originates a variety of loans throughout the country, across various property types. The bulk of the loans, however, are balance sheet first mortgage loans which are generally held for investment. Ranging from one to five years, these loans are mostly floating rate loans. As first mortgage loans, the company has priority over the commercial real estate properties the loans are secured against in the event of a default, which provides an additional layer of security.

The company's loans are fairly well-diversified, both geographically and across property types. In this way, a downturn in one particular region or market will not significantly affect the company's performance. It is also worth noting that loans above $50 million require an additional step before approval, serving as an added precaution against originating riskier loans.

Source: LADR Q2 2019 Supplemental Data

Securities

Under this business line, Ladder Capital invests in various securities. Such securities include commercial mortgage-backed securities (NYSEARCA:CMBS), U.S. agency securities (i.e. securities guaranteed by a government agency such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac), corporate bonds and equity securities.

The portfolio of this business line has been growing steadily from quarter to quarter, with a 60% increase from the previous year. Put together, the portfolio of this business line is close to $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. Excluding the $13 million of equity securities (which makes up less than 1% of the portfolio), the remaining assets in the securities portfolio are predominantly AAA-rated (84%). With a relatively short weighted average duration of 2.3 years, this portfolio serves as a source of recurring interest income for the company.

Source: LADR Q2 2019 Supplemental Data

Real Estate Investments

Finally, Ladder Capital also invests in real estate. Held mainly for the long-term, the company derives mainly rental income from these properties, though it isn't averse to selling its properties if the value increases. This portfolio is by far the smallest of its three business lines, with a portfolio value of just under $1 billion. With an average net lease of 13.1 years, these properties are clearly held with a long-term view in mind.

Put together, the company seeks to be able to perform regardless of market conditions. Of course, given the sheer size of its loan portfolio (more than the size of the other two combined), the company's main business is still deriving interest income from the loans it originates. Nevertheless, as mentioned above, the company has been actively growing its securities portfolio.

Source: LADR May 2019 Investor Presentation

Financial Performance

Financially, the company performed brilliantly in 2018, recording its highest core earnings and core earnings per share since it went public. Core earnings refer to the company's net income adjusted for certain items such as depreciation in order to portray a more accurate depiction of the company's performance. Compared to the previous year, Ladder Capital recorded a 71% increase in net income before taxes, with its core earnings and core earnings per share coming in at $230.1 million and $2.03 per share respectively (up from $178.7 million and $1.54 per share in 2017). While this substantial increase is in part due to an increase in net interest income received, the bulk of this increase can be attributed to gains from the sale of real estate. Undoubtedly, such gains are one-off events and thus the company will not and should not be expected to match its performance in 2018 for the current year.

Nevertheless, as mentioned above, the company did record an increase in net interest income. In fact, its net interest income of $150 million was the highest the company has ever recorded, surpassing the $128 million in 2015. This bodes well for the future, as it indicates the company is in fact on the right track to further success.

Based on the results reported in the first half of the year, the company has core earnings of $97.9 million and core earnings per share of $0.83. Projecting this performance across the entire year, the company should record core earnings of approximately $195 million and core earnings per share of $1.66. While this would indicate a dip from the previous year, as mentioned previously, 2018 was an outlier.

Moving on to the company's debt obligations, the company has kept its debt-equity ratio in line with its historical target of between 2 and 3. Though the company may have $4.6 billion of debt and equity of just over $1.6 billion, it is worth noting that the vast majority of this debt (approximately $4 billion) is due only in 2021 and after. In this regard, the company is not expected to face any financial pressures in the near future.

Dividends

When investors consider whether to invest in a REIT, the dividend yield usually plays a huge part. After all, REITs are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income, making them ideal for income investors. In this aspect, Ladder Capital has done admirably. Since its first quarterly dividend on $0.25/share in 2015, the company has increased its dividend by 36% - its latest quarterly dividend (to be paid in October 2019) is $0.34/share.

Source: LADR September 2019 Investor Presentation

Perhaps more pertinently, the company has not decreased its dividends during this period. While no one likes a dividend cut, this is a crucial point for investors who either intend to rely on these dividends as a source of income (as opposed to reinvesting them) or have a short time horizon. The reason behind this is the company's fairly conservative dividend payout ratio; the company's dividends have been comfortably covered by its core earnings. In fact, in three out of the four years thus far (2015, 2016 and 2018), the company has paid out special dividends to meet the 90% requirement. Looking at 2018 alone, the dividend payout ratio was approximately 75.6% even after accounting for the special dividends.

Based on the company's latest share price of $17.23 as of September 26, 2019, the company's quarterly dividend of $0.34/share gives it a forward dividend yield of approximately 7.9%. Do note that this number is even without accounting for any special dividends or dividend increases in the future. While CEO Brian Harris said during the Q2 earnings call that the company would first and foremost look to retain capital in order to grow the business, he added that the company is not averse to increasing dividends and its track record since going public proves so.

In short, the company is able to cover its current dividend yield of 7.9%, with sufficient excess left over to pay special dividends at the end of the year as well. Apart from that, the company has a track record of increasing its dividends. Most importantly, the company does not increase dividends for the sake of doing so, as shown by its record of having never cut its dividends before.

An Internally-Managed, Experienced Team

When it comes to REITs, while there are certainly well-run externally-managed REITs (I have written about one previously), the preference among investors is still for internally-managed REITs as it aligns management's interests with that of shareholders. In this respect, potential investors need not worry as the company's managers and directors own approximately $230 million of equity in the company or 11% of its market capitalization. With such a significant stake in the company, investors can be assured that management decisions are in line with the interests of shareholders.

Apart from this, the team is an experienced one with members having close to 30 years of experience in the industry. Moreover, while past performance is certainly no predictor of future performance, it's a plus to know that the team has a consistent track record of profitability, having never experienced a losing quarter.

Valuation

With a share price of $17.23, the company has a price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) of about 1.4. At the valuation, you would be most certainly be paying a premium for the company. Thus, the question should be whether paying this premium would be justified.

Conclusion

While predominantly a mortgage REIT, Ladder Capital has been developing its other sources of income to ensure it stays competitive regardless of the market situation. While the company has shown prudence when it comes to dividends, keeping the payout ratio low, this does not mean the company has kept its dividends completely stagnant. In fact, the company has increased its dividends quite regularly.

It is true the company's share price may go down in the near future (and by extension resulting in a higher dividend yield), especially in the near future given the current climate of falling interest rates. Unfortunately, this is the nature of mortgage REITs, which they to be more volatile. Nevertheless, I am optimistic enough about the company's future and its current dividend yield of close to 8% to purchase at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LADR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.