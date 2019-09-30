Momo: Buy Into Overseas Growth And Innovation

Recent Updates on Financials

Momo Inc. (MOMO) achieved a good Q2 result recently. Some of the key points that we think are important to understand are where the company stands:

The top-line revenue growth is strong . Revenue was up 32% year-over-year to RMB 4.15 billion. Given the regulatory shock on Tantan and the core Momo app in Q2, we consider this a satisfactory result delivered by the management

The profitability from the business has been improving . Adjusted operating income for the quarter was RMB 1.45 billion, representing a 35% adjusted operating margin. Excluding Tantan's financial impact, core Momo's adjusted operating income for the quarter was RMB 1.5 billion, representing a 39% adjusted operating margin, up from 35% from the same period last year. The improving profitability shows that the operating efficiency is getting better which is key to long-term growth of the company.

Strong cash flow generation . By end of Q2, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, and short-term investments totaled RMB 12.5 billion compared to RMB 11.3 billion as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was RMB 1.4 billion compared to RMB 992.4 million for the same quarter last year. Strong cash flow generation shows the business is healthy and the company has a strong cash cushion for the economic downturn.

Fast-growing Value-Added-Service business. The innovative VAS business was really driving the fast growth of Momo's revenue, which generated revenue of RMB 948.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 169% growth on a year-over-year basis. Although Momo's major revenue source, live broadcasting business, still sees 18% growth in Q2, we believe the VAS business is the future for Momo.

The financial results show that Momo is still growing at a high speed, despite all the negative impact from regulation. On the other hand, we see decreasing valuation from the market, which we think is not justifiable and presents good entry opportunity for investors:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the remaining of this article, we want to show two main drivers that we think will be most important to Momo's future success.

Strong Overseas Growth

As stated in the Q2 earnings call:

It is becoming increasingly clear that there are huge growth opportunities for dating services in oversea markets. We've been working on this area for a while. In the recent several months we've made impressive progress in user growth, product improvements as well as driving market ROI. ... Now with prior few proven successful cases and getting into new markets in the first half of this year, we now feel well poised to pursue overseas opportunities in a bigger way as of now approximately 15% to 20% of our active users come to all the key markets. ... With opportunities as we're currently seeing in our assessment of the advantages that Tantan bears, I am confident that the overseas market will become much more meaningful revenue and profit contributor in the coming three years.

Riding on the popularity of another hot app from China (TikTok), Tantan is gaining market shares rapidly in overseas markets, especially in India and Southeast Asia. According to data from Sensor Tower, Tantan is now the second most popular dating app across the world, placed right behind Tinder:

Source: Sensor Tower

Although Tantan has not yet delivered huge contribution in terms of revenue to MOMO as a whole, which the management is well aware of, we still believe the app has a huge potential to be profitable. The reason is that Tantan is still "under-monetized" for their overseas market. Dating apps can be profitable, after arriving at certain level of market penetration. Since Tantan's expansion was primarily driven by Return-on-Investment strategy, as described in the earnings call, the future revenue generation capability of the overseas business is promising.

The Flash Show of "ZAO"

Another catalyst for MOMO's long-term growth is their product innovation capability. As the leader in a fast-changing market, MOMO faces tremendous competition from its peers, other tech giants interested in the market, or even some other random startups that may rise up quickly. The key to maintain its market position will be continuous and successful product innovation.

Just weeks ago, MOMO launched a new product called ZAO on Friday, August 30th. Over one weekend, ZAO became the most downloaded app in China's iOS App Store. That app allows users to virtually graft their faces onto actors in scenes from movies and television shows, and outputs pictures or short video clips that people can share with friends or post online:

Source

The app was soon reported with privacy issues after becoming so popular in China, that some big social networks such as WeChat decided to ban it. Despite the controversial privacy problems associated, we think the viral of ZAO demonstrates the innovation capability of MOMO. With the huge user base and its leading position in the market, it's just a matter of time that MOMO will come up with another successful business segment, just as they did with live broadcasting a couple years ago.

Valuation

Given the strong revenue growth and product innovation, we believe MOMO is undervalued with a P/E of 20x and price/cash flow of 2.55x, while its US peers are at 40x and 10x respectively:

Source: MOMO's P/E compared with Match.com

Source: MOMO's Price/Cash Flow compared with Match.com

Risk Factors

The slowing economy in China is certainly a risk factor for MOMO. Associated with that, MOMO's main revenue generator, the live broadcasting business is hitting the wall of user growth. But given the strong cash flow generating nature of the business, we believe the company has sufficient buffer in its valuation.

Also, due to the sensitivity of the business area, MOMO is likely to face regulatory disturbance consistently. We don't think this is a big concern though, as the company will grow to be more experienced in dealing with government.

Conclusion

MOMO's strong revenue growth, fast expansion in the overseas market, as well as its strong innovation capability, present good long-term prospects on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.