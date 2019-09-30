Magellan Midstream Partners Is Ideal Amid Low Interest Rates

MMP is a unique MLP. In contrast to the majority of MLPs, it enjoys strong free cash flows, it has a rock-solid balance sheet and does not dilute its unitholders.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is ideal for income-oriented investors, particularly in the current environment of low interest rates. The MLP has raised its distribution for 68 consecutive quarters and has a rock-solid balance sheet and coverage ratio, in contrast to the vast majority of MLPs. Investors can purchase the stock at its current 6.1% yield and rest assured that the distribution will continue growing thanks to the promising growth prospects of the MLP.

Business model

Magellan has the longest pipeline system of petroleum products in the U.S. Its system is linked to nearly half of the domestic refining capacity. This segment generates 59% of the total operating income of Magellan while the transportation and storage of crude oil generates 34% of the total operating income. The key behind the success of Magellan is its fee-based model, as the MLP generates more than 85% of its operating income from transportation and storage fees.

The merits of this business model were evident in the fierce downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2017, when the price of oil plunged up to 70%. Since 2014, Magellan has grown its earnings per share and its distributable cash flows per share by 58% and 10%, respectively. The MLP is resilient to downturns, not only thanks to its fee-based model, but also thanks to the long-term contracts it has with its customers, who are obliged to pay a minimum amount of fees even if they transport and store lower volumes than expected.

Magellan is a unique MLP

Magellan is currently offering a 6.1% yield. While this yield is attractive, particularly given the prevailing low interest rates, it is lower than the yield of several MLPs. However, it is critical for investors to realize that most of the extreme distributions of MLPs are at the risk of being cut upon the next downturn whereas the yield of Magellan is safe and hence it is superior.

Magellan is superior to the vast majority of MLPs thanks to a series of unique characteristics. It has a rare discipline to invest only in high-return growth projects and thus it enjoys excessive free cash flows. To be sure, it has posted strong free cash flows in every single year in the last decade whereas most MLPs have posted negative free cash flows in many years.

In addition, thanks to its investing discipline and the resultant cash flows, Magellan has a rock-solid balance sheet. It has a leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) of 2.8, which is much lower than the ratio of almost all the MLPs. As a result, Magellan enjoys one of the highest credit ratings (BBB+/Baa1) in the MLP universe.

Moreover, thanks to its solid financial position, Magellan is the only MLP that essentially does not dilute its unit holders. During the last 10 years, the MLP has spent $5.8 billion on capital expenses but has increased its unit count only 4.6% over that period. This is in sharp contrast to the growth model of most MLPs, which have more than doubled their unit count over the last decade. Magellan recently reaffirmed that it does not intend to issue any new units for the foreseeable future to fund its growth projects.

All the above characteristics render Magellan a unique MLP, which is much more resilient than its peers during downturns and thus offers a safe distribution yield.

Distribution growth

Thanks to its unique characteristics, Magellan has an exceptional distribution record. To be sure, the MLP has grown its distribution for 68 consecutive quarters at a 12% average annual rate.

As the above period includes two fierce downturns, namely the Great Recession and the recent downturn in the energy sector, it is evident that the distribution of Magellan is as safe as a distribution can be.

Magellan currently has a distribution coverage ratio of 1.30 and has repeatedly confirmed that it expects its coverage ratio to remain above 1.20 for the foreseeable future.

A major factor behind the reliable growth trajectory of Magellan is the consistent pattern of tariff hikes. The MLP raised its tariffs by 4.4% in mid-2018 and by 4.3% in July-2019. Moreover, Magellan has kept expanding its asset base primarily via organic growth. In the last decade, the MLP has invested $5.8 billion on high-return growth projects and currently has another $1.25 billion of growth projects in its pipeline for this and next year. These projects will fuel additional growth in the earnings and cash flows of the company. Furthermore, Magellan has more than $500 million of potential growth projects under consideration and will select the ones with the greatest potential. Overall, Magellan will continue expanding its pipeline and storage system to keep growing its distribution for several more years.

Final thoughts

As Magellan offers a lower yield than many MLPs, many investors turn their focus on other MLPs. However, the 6.1% yield of Magellan, combined with its unique characteristics, render this MLP superior. Now that interest rates have taken a turn to lower levels, investors should consider purchasing Magellan. The stock is offering an exceptional yield and it will almost certainly continue raising its distribution quarter after quarter for several more years thanks to its robust growth model, its rock-solid balance sheet and its excessive free cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.