Hostess: Not As Sweet As It Seems

At the current price, this is not a low-risk investment. It might be better to wait for deleveraging to happen through FY2019 and cash flows to stabilize during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) has been posting strong revenue growth in the past few quarters, with a clear runway for further growth in the coming quarters. However, the company is still highly leveraged at 4.5x, and current cash flows and valuation levels make me hesitant to recommend a Buy for the stock.

Revenue Growth

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

Over the past several quarters, the company has been posting mid-to-high single-digit growth, with Q2 2019 breaking the double-digit barrier and coming in at 11.7% over the prior period. On a YTD basis, net revenue growth is 9.2% over the prior period in 2018. The company's objective has always been to bring down its leverage through top-line growth and increased free cash flows. We can clearly see that it's doing the first part of that under CEO Andy Callahan, who took over the reins at Hostess in May of last year.

Source: Q2 2019 Quarterly Report

The key driver of that growth is the SBG, or Sweet Baked Goods, reporting segment, which is the company's core business. It is now its only reporting segment as of Q3 2019 after the company sold its in-store bakery business for $65 million in cash to Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. The ISB business represented about 5% of overall revenues, so we'll see a partial revenue dip from that in Q3 when the earnings are out. The proceeds of the sale will help its bottom line, which is what we'll be looking at next. The upgrades to the company's Columbus, Georgia, bakery are expected to reduce net revenue growth by up to $10 million, and an improvement and maintenance cost of between $3 and $4 million is expected to be incurred.

The company is guiding for "growth well above the SBG category," and LTM revenues as of June 30, 2019, stand at around $890 million, which is 4.7% over the figure for fiscal 2018. Revenue consensus for FY 2019 is $894 million, or 5% over the prior year.

For Q3 2019, Hostess has positioned itself to take advantage of back-to-school dynamics and is strengthening its distribution for breakfast products. There's more good news from the fact that despite consumers moving toward healthier solutions, snacking in the U.S. continues to rise. Hostess is #2 in its niche snacking category and will benefit from this macro trend.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Profitability

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

Net income margins have been up and down over the past several quarters and are currently around the 5% level. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, the company has reported a 10.5% growth rate over the prior period on a YTD basis.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

For FY 2019, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 to $210 million, which represents a growth rate of 7.4% to 12.8% over FY 2018. Hostess expects the enhanced cash flows to bring down its leverage ratio from the current 4.5x to between 3.2x and 3.4x.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

According to the Q2 2019 quarterly report:

"We believe that cash flows from operations and the current cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet will be sufficient to satisfy the anticipated cash requirements associated with our existing operations for at least the next 12 months."

Cash flows from operations are still significantly lower than in fiscal 2017, when the company reported $163.7 million. For fiscal 2018, cash flows from operations were reported at $143.7 million. Hostess expects cash flow from operations in the range of $145 million to $155 million in FY 2019, representing an increase of between 0.9% and 7.8% over FY 2018 - quite a wide range. Some of the factors that could negatively impact the final figure for 2019 include the need for higher working capital and the timing of customer receipts. To mitigate that negative impact, the company might try to keep Capex down to $30 million compared to $48.4 million in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported Capex of about $12 million, with $7.5 million of that recorded in Q2 2019.

Investor's Angle

Hostess Brands is by no means in the clear, but the metrics are improving across the board if you exclude the 35% effective tax rate recorded for Q2 2019. However, the effective tax rate will continue to create headwinds as it is expected to be higher by 4.8% to 5.8% in FY 2019 compared to 2018, according to figures updated in August 2019 in the Investor Presentation on September 10, 2019.

The management team has shown its ability to show strong revenue growth and manage its balance sheet despite fluctuating cash flows. The only problem here is that TWNK is trading at a forward non-GAAP P/E multiple of 23. The stock has gained +25% on a YTD basis, and the feeling is that the needle might be moving a little too fast based on revenue growth alone. It might be prudent to wait until the company deleverages to its FY 2019 guidance level, and cash flows, as well as earnings, are more stable before considering an investment in TWNK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.