My Dream Is Being Sold To Private Equity At An OK Price

On September, 15th Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF) announced having entered an acquisition agreement with Blackstone. The proposed transaction would result in Dream Global’s unitholders receiving C$16.79 per unit in cash and Blackstone owning the whole of Dream Global and its external asset management agreement (AMA).

Transaction details

The all-cash acquisition of Dream Global is valued at C$6.2 billion and would offer a 9.1% premium to Dream Global's June 30, 2019 EPRA NAV on a fully diluted basis per the press release without showing the calculation. Dream Global's outstanding investor relations have helped me to better understand the underlying calculation. From reading the press release it was not clear to me that the 9.1% premium calculation is on an internalized basis of the asset management. This implies an EPRA NAV of C$17.22 on a fully diluted basis and transaction value of C$18.79 per unit. This compares to the EPRA NAV of C$17.53 based on 194 million units outstanding per Dream Global’s Q2 2019 numbers on the basis of external management. The transaction values Dream Global’s equity at C$3.7 billion on the internalized basis.

The termination fees are C$100 million for the Reit and C$500 million for Blackstone (see Master Acquisition Agreement on Sedar). The C$100 million fee is not too high to make a bid by another party unfeasible, but I am not counting on it having sold some of my units already. The transaction is subject to the customary conditions and a unitholder vote scheduled for November 12. For approval of the transaction two-thirds of the votes casted and a simple majority of the votes excluding interested parties are required. This means management will have some convincing to do. Per their agreement the Reit Circular shall include a copy and a summary of the Fairness Opinions from TD Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc.. Such fair value opinions usually paint the transaction in a favourable light helping to convince unit holders to vote in favour.

Per step 18 of Schedule D of the agreement the consideration of C$16.79 will be split into a special distribution, not to exceed C$16.79, plus C$16.79 minus this special distribution. This may have individual tax implications that I am uncertain of.

The asset management agreement (AMA) is to be separated from public company Dream Unlimited Corp (OTC:DRUNF) subsidiary Dream Asset Management (DAM). Dream Unlimited receives in total C$395.2 million on closing for the REIT's obligations under the AMA. C$275.2 million will be paid by the REIT. This amount compares to a calculated value of C$379 million for the incentive fee payable under the AMA. An additional C$120 million will be paid by Blackstone for assuming the AMA. More data on the value of the AMA will be in the fair value opinions, but I will give some points on the value below.

When Dream Global is acquired

the incentive fee is calculated as if all the Trust’s properties were sold on the applicable date. Disposition gains in the AFFO calculation used for determining the incentive fee are based on the fair value of the Trust’s investment properties, at the applicable date, relative to their historic purchase price. Any amounts payable related to termination of the AMA have not been accrued, as they are contingent and therefore not included in the NAV of the Trust as at June 30, 2019. As at June 30, 2019, the historic purchase price for the Trust’s portfolio was $4.0 billion. [p.28, Q2 2019 report]

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Dream Global had to pay C$4.246 million in incentive fees. That is 15% of AFFO above the C$0.98 per unit hurdle rate. The hurdle rate "increases annually by 50% of the increase in the weighted average consumer price index of the jurisdictions in which the Trust’s properties are located." Dream charged Dream Global asset management fees of C$20.9 million and C$19.2 million for 2018 and 2017 respectively (see 2018 annual report).

Per the end of 2018 Dream Unlimited via DAM owned 3.1 million units of Dream Global outright in addition to 2.1 million deferred trust units. Per September 13 DAM and its related parties and associated entities, including the directors and senior officers of DAM, beneficially owned, controlled or directed 3.8 million units. By their ownership of units Dream is also profiting from a higher per unit consideration and faster vesting of their deferred units. Nevertheless the incentive from a financial standpoint for Dream here was to push for a as high as possible a consideration for their AMA with Dream Global. Dream has a conflict of interest with unitholders, who would profit from a lower consideration for the AMA given the total consideration for the transaction is constant. As you can see the equity of Dream Unlimited jumped on the announcement of the transaction including the compensation for the AMA:

My read is the market had valued the AMA with Dream Global lower than the compensation Dream will receive from Blackstone. The price appreciation of the units cannot fully explain Dream Unlimited’s price movement. Another explanation is an assumed perennial undervaluation of Dream Unlimited on a sum of the parts basis and this transaction may be seen as a signal for an increased aptitude for crystalizing value. Therefore even on only getting fair value for the AMA the price of Dream Unlimited would gain.

Without this AMA the equity would be valued at C$3.7 billion on an internally managed basis, which is 12% higher than the C$3.3 billion offered to unit holders.

I had already mentioned the external management and important points from the AMA in my first article on Dream Global. To me it was clear should Dream Global be sold the AMA would impact the consideration amount to unit holders.

Rationale for the transaction

I summarize the rationale given for the transaction in four points and will comment on each points’ validity

1. The current real estate environment in Western Europe is extremely competitive.

This is a boilerplate argument. Occupancy has been increasing together with rents and valuation, which means competition by newly built properties cannot have been extreme. On the other hand competition to acquire existing properties is high making bargain purchases less likely. We could all complain how competitive equity markets have gotten and how easy Buffett and Graham had it in their early days.

2. Interest rates are exceptionally low and property valuations at record setting levels.

This is true. Interest rates across developed Europe are very low. If you just look at the cap rates in isolation valuations are indeed sky high. I think it is more instructive to look at the spread to 10-year government bonds. Real estate company Patrizia had some interesting slides in their September 2019 presentation (side note: with 35% of AuM in the Office sector not directly comparable to Dream Global).

As you can see the real estate sector remains attractive compared to government bonds and since Q1 the yield on German 10-year Bunds kept compressing reaching even into negative territory.

Indeed, a closer look at the European Prime Office real estate market (slide from same Patrizia presentation) shows a compression of cap rates well below the long-term mean. But I would not view this in isolation and conclude the real estate is overvalued. The question is whether the interest rates will continue to stay low and for how long? or even drop further.

By the way Dream Global’s Q2 2019 presentation shows the same trend in yield compression.

The price increase in the office market has lead to the "residential put" being out of value. At first, when I purchased Dream Global at more depressed prices I saw the possibility to convert some spaces to residential uses as putting a floor under the property values in case the more cyclical office space would loose occupancy. Remember the concentration on the Deutsche post properties? Another thing is the current down trend in German industrial activity (PMI). But looking at the tenant composition per Q2 2019, this would among the bigger tenants mainly affect Siemens with 2.2% of GRI.

3. The public REIT structure has a higher cost of capital for Dream Global than some of its peers and impacts the REIT's ability to continue on its growth trajectory.

The average face interest rate and effective interest rate were 1.64% and 1.92% for Dream Global as of Q2 2019. This compares favourably to my subjective public peer group average of 2%. The cost of equity on the other hand I would agree may have been higher than expected/warranted. But the comparatively low valuation and thus high cost of equity is what attracted me to Dream Global in the first place and I would not view it as a negative necessarily. Especially users of the DRIP profit from a prolonged low valuation. The question is always whether the cost of equity was higher in the past due to real risks or just a market misperception.

Cost of debt on the other hand really affects the income statement whereas cost of equity is more relevant when raising capital. This point also ties to growth via capital increases, which is in my opinion not really needed. It may be difficult to raise new equity and acquire properties without diluting unitholders at the valuation before transaction announcement, but again there is no financial imperative for growth from the unit holder's perspective. I can understand Dream’s viewpoint, who assumedly want to generate more fees by increasing AUM. Overall, I think Dream Global's cost of debt is competitive. Anyway, with the real estate as collateral the interest rates are not expected to disperse as much compared to lending to asset light businesses.

4. The transaction offers an opportunity to deliver a premium value to the REIT's unitholders with certainty.

I think this rationale four is the most important one: Do we get good value for our units?

Agreed, the C$16.79 is a premium to the recent trading range. But there is still uncertainty to a low degree and time value of money to take into consideration. Will unitholders approve the deal? Additionally unit holders would receive the consideration not now but in December and the current trading price of about C$16.57 expresses this with a discount of about 1.3% to the proposed consideration. The dividend is eliminated until the expected closing reducing the premium to NAV at closing compared to the premium to the NAV as of June.

The performance comparison to American, Canadian or European real estate is not really fitting. The start portfolio was a German portfolio and 72% of fair value is still in Germany. The German real estate market was a historical bull market over the operating period of the REIT. Indeed Dream Global was my worst performing investment into German real estate over this period, albeit satisfactory to me. What attracted me to Dream Global was the cash generation. With the REIT operating model deep value investments and big scale development, which would have generated higher returns in such a real estate bull market, are just not possible.

To drill deeper on relative value received I have compiled the following table. It is subjective what comparable companies are and on what basis one can compare them. I have to admit I could be wrong and by the way I am happy to get input to get a better peer group. The accuracy is lower than the decimals imply and I aim at being directionally right. I have adjusted the @offer valuation to the fully diluted units with internalized asset management basis implied by the press release. That is C$3.7 billion equity value divided by 197 million units. This results in the mentioned 9.1% premium to EPRA NAV and a P/FFO of 18.

To arrive at the pre offer valuation on an internalized basis, add 61% * C$395 million to mcap (assuming a capital raise at the then current price of C$14.17), 39% * C$395 million to debt, add C$34 million to NAV (deferred unit incentive plan liability) and increase units outstanding by 3.2 million (the then vested deferred trust units). For the internalized FFO I added back the asset acquisition fees (C$0.6m), financing fees (C$0.2m) and incentive fee (C$0.8m) for Q2 (see. Note 18, Q2 2019 report) and annualized the resulting FFO.

The rest of the data is based on respective company filings and google finance.

One can argue with the multiples. Were one to eliminate DIC Asset for example, who generate a good chunk of FFO from managing other’s real estate, from the peer group the P/FFO average would increase to 17.1. Overall, I can see a transaction premium but its degree is nothing to brag about.

I am happy to get a short term gain, but I would also have been happy to hold on with a slight discount to peers and in my opinion better investor information and quality assets.

Conclusion

I have sold some units already and redeployed the cash. When I identify more promising opportunities I am willing to part with the rest of my position. The upside is now capped baring the appearance of a higher offer and one has to take opportunity cost into account. Based on a unit price of C$16.61 and receiving payment on December 31 the transaction would offer an internal rate of return of 4.3%, which has to be cleared as a hurdle for redeployment (ignoring taxes, risks, portfolio management etc.).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUNDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long via the listing on the Toronto stock exchange. I may buy or sell any mentioned security without notice.