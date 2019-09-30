Concho Resources Needs To Do More Than Asset Sale-Powered Buybacks

Concho Resources could announce additional asset sales which could be used to repay the revolver as well as some of $600 million of senior notes callable from mid-January, 2020.

Concho Resources (CXO) has started a buyback program and will also likely improve its financial health by eliminating near-term debt. Although the company has taken a positive step, it still has a long way to go. The Midland, Texas-based Concho Resources will rely on asset sales to fund the buyback and debt reduction since it does not generate free cash flows. The company expects to turn around in the future, but it remains to be seen whether it can deliver on its promise.

Several oil producers have been returning tons of cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. ConocoPhillips (COP), which is the largest independent oil producer in terms of output, is running one of the biggest buyback programs. The company intends to repurchase $3.5 billion worth of shares in 2019. ConocoPhillips generates tons of free cash flows, or cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, which it then uses for paying dividends and repurchasing shares. In the first half of this year, ConocoPhillips generated $3 billion of free cash flows and spent roughly $700 million in dividends and $2 billion on buybacks.

Concho Resources has also recently launched an ambitious buyback program. Earlier this month, the company revealed that it intends to repurchase $1.5 billion worth of common shares, which is equivalent to roughly 11% of Concho Resources' market cap of $14.07 billion. The company will use around 40% of the cash collected from the sale of the New Mexico Shelf assets for $925 million to initiate the buyback program. It will also use the remaining proceeds from the asset sale to reduce some of its debt.

I think the sale is a step in the right direction. The Shelf asset was spread over a narrow strip of 100,000 acres and produced around 25,000 boe per day. But this wasn't considered a core asset since the company had no plans to invest any additional capital here over the next five years. Moreover, this also shows that Concho Resources is committed to increasing returns to shareholders and is actively working on improving its financial health by cutting debt.

Concho Resources already has a decent balance sheet with below-average levels of debt. At the end of the second quarter, the company had a total of $4.35 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 25%. By comparison, the leverage metric of other major US independent oil producers ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy (DVN), Diamondback Energy (FANG), and Marathon Oil (MRO) is 45%, 61%, 32%, and 46% respectively. However, Concho Resources is facing some near-term debt maturities. It has $397 million drawn from the revolving credit facility, which matures in 2022. In addition to this, Concho Resources has $600 million of 4.375% unsecured senior notes due in 2025 which are callable from January 15, 2020.

Image: Concho Resources SEC Filing (Form 10-Q), August 2019.

Concho Resources expects to sell $1.3 billion of assets this year, and I think the company will use most of the proceeds to repay the funds borrowed from the revolver and the callable debt. This will further improve the company's financial health and could remove all of the near-term maturities. If the company repays the revolver and callable notes, then its earliest debt maturities will fall as far away as 2027. This will give Concho Resources ample breathing room as it navigates through the weak and volatile oil price environment and works on improving its cash flow profile.

This brings us to an important point. Concho Resources has a weak cash flow profile. The company spends more cash as capital expenditure than it brings in from the sale of hydrocarbons. The company has been burning cash flows. In the second quarter of this year, Concho Resources generated $668 million of cash flow from operations (ahead of working capital changes) but spent $841 million as cash capital expenditure, resulting in a cash flow deficit of $173 million. The cash flow shortfall was $184 million in the first quarter. As a result, unlike other oil producers like ConocoPhillips who use cash flow from operations to repurchase shares, Concho Resources relies on asset sales. Therefore, I think the company's buyback program is not on a sustainable footing.

Concho Resources, however, expects to turnaround next year by posting $1 billion of free cash flows in an oil price environment of $60 a barrel. The company has been building an inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells, which it can quickly bring online next year. This could drive significant production and cash flow growth. At the same time, Concho Resources is slowly bringing its cash costs lower. Its LOE, G&A, and interest expenses have already fallen from $10.02 per boe in 2019 to $9.83 per boe in the first half of the year. Concho Resources expects to end this year with $9 per boe of cash costs.

I think cost reduction, combined with production growth, can push Concho Resources to free cash flows next year. But I am not fully confident in the company's ability to deliver $1 billion of free cash flows at $60 oil. Remember, the company has a poor track record of burning cash flows. In addition to this, it has frequently overpromised and underdelivered. Recently, for instance, it conducted spacing tests on a major project (the 23 well Dominator project) which didn't go well. But the company's annual production guidance was based on the assumption that the tests will be successful. After the underperformance, Concho Resources lowered its production outlook for 2019.

Although I like where Concho Resources is heading, it still has a lot to prove. The company needs to improve its operational performance, strengthen its cash flow profile, and provide more clarity on its plan to deliver $1 billion of free cash flows in 2020. Until it does, I think investors should avoid this stock. It is also an expensive stock, currently trading 23x forward earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. By comparison, its peers Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, and ConocoPhillips are all priced 13x to 18x forward earnings. Concho Resources' high valuation is another reason to avoid this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.