Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Has A Portfolio Of Lower Growth Stocks

Over half of its portfolio belong to stocks in the cyclical sectors and hence VEA may perform poorly in an economic downturn.

ETF Overview

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) focuses on large-cap stocks in developed markets (excluding U.S. stocks). The fund basically tracks the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex-U.S. Index. These are mostly large cap or giant cap stocks that have been through numerous economic cycles. However, nearly 58% of stocks in VEA’s portfolio belong to cyclical sectors. Stocks in VEA’s portfolio have much lower growth profile than the S&P 500 Index. In addition, the global economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

What we like about VEA

A diversified portfolio of nearly four thousand stocks

VEA has a portfolio of nearly four thousand stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, its largest holding Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) only represents about 1.7% of its total portfolio. This means that the fund is not concentrated into only a few stocks. Therefore, weakness in one or two stocks has little impact on VEA's overall performance. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 holdings only represents about 10.4% of its total portfolio.

Source: Vanguard Website

Market cap weighted approach reduces its turnover ratio

VEA implements market cap weighted approach to select which stocks are included in its portfolio. This approach selects stocks ranked by their market capitalizations. There is a saying in the investment world that “the market is always right.” This approach basically trusts the wisdom of the stock markets to determine which companies are good companies to include. There are several advantages to this approach:

(1) This approach effectively reduces the turnover rate as stocks don’t get swapped out of the portfolio that easily. This is evident by the fact that its 2018 turnover ratio was only 3%. This low turnover ratio allows it to charge a very low management expense ratio of 0.05%.

(2) Stocks selected in VEA’s portfolio are generally large cap or giant cap stocks. As the table below shows, nearly 42% and 32% of its portfolio of stocks are giant cap and large cap stocks. These are companies that have been through numerous economic cycles. In other words, these companies know how to weather a storm. Therefore, these companies should be better positioned than other companies in the next economic downturn.

Source: Morningstar

However, we are concerned about the following

High exposure to cyclical sectors

Cyclical sectors represent a large portion of VEA’s portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, cyclical sectors such as financials (22.66% of the portfolio), industrials (16.04%), basic materials (6.82%), technology (6.27%), and energy (5.95%) sectors represent nearly 58% of the total portfolio. Cyclical sectors typically underperform other sectors in an economic downturn or when the economy growth rate decelerates.

Source: FTSE Russell

Global PMI is trending downward

The Global Composite PMI, a leading economic indicator, has been on a declining trend since the beginning of 2018 (see chart below). Since growth in the global economy has been decelerating and many central banks will continue to cut their key interest rates, we expect these cyclical stocks especially financial stocks (22.66% of the portfolio) in VEA’s portfolio to remain weak in the near term.

Global Composite PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Risks and Challenges

Currency risk

Since VEA does not have hedge against currency, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Investors should also pay attention to currency exchange rates of Euro, Japanese Yen, and British Pounds as a large chunk of the portfolio’s stocks are traded in stock markets using these currencies.

Valuation Analysis

VEA’s valuation is not expensive. Stocks in VEA’s portfolio currently trades at an average forward P/E ratio of 13.93x. This is nearly 4x below the S&P 500 Index. Its price to cash flow and price to book ratios are also much lower than the S&P 500 Index. On the other hand, VEA’s dividend yield of 2.8% is higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 1.80%. We feel VEA’s lower valuation is justified given the much lower average sales and cash flow growth rates than the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the table, VEA’s sales growth rate of 2.36% is lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.09%. Similarly, its cash flow growth rate of 3.48% is also lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 13.25% growth rate.

VEA S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 13.93x 17.70x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 6.27x 9.05x Price to Book Ratio 1.40x 3.01x Dividend Yield (%) 2.8% 1.8% Sales Growth (%) 2.36% 7.09% Cash Flow Growth (%) 3.48% 13.25%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Investor Takeaway

There are several characteristics we like about VEA and its portfolio. It is also a good vehicle to gain exposure to stocks that trades internationally. However, given the low growth quality in its portfolio and the possibility of further slowdown in the global economy, we think investors should be cautious. We recommend investors to remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.