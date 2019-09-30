Nutrien Ltd.: Tastier After The Merger

Sensible, lower-risk way to get exposure to an important but cyclical industry.

[Please note that all currency references are to U.S. dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) $51.87 (Toronto and NYSE symbol NTR; Agricultural Chemicals; Shares outstanding: 572.87 million; Market cap: $28.5 billion; www.nutrien.com) is a global fertilizer producer and distributor headquartered in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company commenced trading on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges in its current form in January 2018 after the merger of Potash Corporation and Agrium.

The merger brought about an entity that operates low-cost production facilities, which are integrated with significant distribution capabilities. The combined entity will have lower overhead costs, stronger cash flow, more stable profits and a better capacity to sustain and grow its dividend than the predecessor businesses. The valuation is attractive and growth prospects reasonable.

A profitable merger

Nutrien is the world's largest producer of crop nutrients with sales of about 13 million metric tonnes (“Mmt”) of potash annually, 10 Mmt of nitrogen and 3.3 Mmt of phosphate, and has 1,720 agricultural retail outlets in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Australia.

In 2018, the company had sales of $19.6 billion, gross profits of $5.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 billion.

Most of the sales were to customers in the U.S. and Canada (74%), followed by Australia (8%), Latin America (4%) and China (2%).

EBITDA contributions were 37% from potash, 30% from nitrogen, 5% from phosphate and 28% from retail. (see graph).

The company recently stated that the merger brought about $621 million of “run rate” synergies, after 15 months into the merger. This compares to an initial two-year target of $500 million and equates to about 20% of the 2018 EBITDA.

The merger provided the former Potash Corporation with a captive outlet for a part of its fertilizer production while the former Agrium gained a captive supply of relatively low-cost fertilizers. The company reported a 40% jump in its fertilizer sales through its own retail channel between 2017 and 2018; it also generates better margins to sell fertilizers to its own customers.

The merger also helped to improve asset utilization at the fertilizer production plants. Potash plant utilization increased from 60% in 2016 to 71% in 2018 while the cash cost of production decreased from $74 per tonne to $60 per tonne. Similarly, for Nitrogen, capacity utilization improved from 89% to 92% while controllable cash cost of production dropped from $47 to $43 per metric tonne.

A better distribution of revenue sources will result in more stable profits and profit margins for the combined entity when compared to the former Potash Corp. and other pure fertilizer producers.

The graph indicates the historical pro-forma gross profit margins of Nutrien based on a 50/50 combination of Potash Corp. and Agrium. Potash had slightly higher gross margins on average, but it was accompanied by much higher variability than Agrium’s margins. We expect the variation in Nutrien’s gross margin to be slightly higher than the old Agrium but considerably lower than Potash Corp.

Profits sensitive to fertilizer and natural gas prices and potash volumes

As to be expected, the profits of Nutrien is tied to the fortunes of the agricultural sector. In the 2018 annual report, the company published the 2019 profit sensitivity; we highlight a few of the most important factors driving the earnings of the company (see table).

Variable Change Level achieved in 2018 Effect on EPS Potash price $20/tonne Av sales price $205/tonne $0.26 Urea price $20/tonne Av sales price $298 $0.08 Potash volume 200,000 tonnes Sales volumes: 13.0 Mmt $0.06 Retail: Crop nutrient gross margin 1% Gross margin: $3035 million $0.07 Nymex natural gas +$1/MMBTu Av 2018: $2.83 per MMBTu -$0.20 Source: Company records

Unsurprisingly, the price and volume of potash are important drivers of profitability. The price of natural gas also plays an important role as the most important input cost in the production of nitrogen.

The prices of fertilizers are currently well below the longer-term averages for the commodities. The Midwest potash price of about $300 per tonne compares to a 10-year average of over $400 while the Nola Urea price of around $260 per tonne compares to the 10-year average of $350 per tonne. The company hopes that better supply/demand dynamics will help to improve fertilizer prices over the medium term.

Light capital requirements

Spurred by record profits and high fertilizer prices, both Potash Corp. and Agrium spent considerable capital on expansions in the decade preceding the merger. Between 2009 and 2016, the pro-forma combined entity incurred capital expenditures of about $25 billion, which included the development and extension of several mining facilities.

The combined entity has a potash production capability of 18 Mmt compared to the current use of 13 Mmt per annum. This implies that production can expand by 40% before the company will bump into potash capacity constraints.

Unsurprisingly, Nutrien expects to have sustaining capital expenditures of only $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion per year until 2023. In the unlikely event that capacity constraints develop, the company indicates further possible 5 Mmt of brownfield expansion which can be done at a considerably lower cost than greenfield projects.

Strong cash generation

Given the light capital requirements faced by the company, free cash flows should be very strong, especially if potassium, nitrogen and phosphate volumes continue to grow at historical rates and fertilizer prices recover back to historical averages.

The better utilization of production capacity, especially for potash, will help to reduce production cost per tonne of throughput. The company expects cash cost of potash production to average $55 per tonne at 15 Mmt of production by 2023 compared to $74 in 2016.

The company expects to generate $22 billion-$25 billion of operating cash flows between 2019 and 2023 or about $4.7 billion on average per year. Nutrien plans to allocate the expected free cash flow between funding the dividend, maintaining the asset base, and selected retail acquisitions. This will leave an additional $6 billion-$8 billion of unallocated capital which could be used for share buybacks or additional dividends.

Meanwhile, the balance sheet looks healthy, especially after Nutrien received $5.3 billion for the forced sale of its investments in other fertilizer producers. At the end of June 2019, total net debt amounted to $11.0 billion compared to total equity of $23.3 billion. The debt to capital ratio was 32% while finance cost was covered 7.8 times by profits before interest, tax, and depreciation. S&P rates the company’s senior unsecured debt as BBB.

China and India offer growth opportunities

Global potash fertilizer growth between 2013 and 2018 amounted to 4.2% per annum, although this was boosted considerably by the 8.3% growth experienced in China and 4.6% annual growth in India. According to industry publications, global potash demand will increase by 2.6% per year until 2023 with China, India, other Asian markets, and Latin America providing the bulk of the growth.

Nutrien sells about 74% of its products to U.S. and Canadian customers. The balance goes to the Australian, Asian and Latin American markets. The North American agricultural markets are large but mature markets with low growth and some degree of cyclicality. However, China, India, and Latin America are large agricultural markets that should continue its strong growth over the next 5 years.

The key challenge for Nutrien will be to overcome possible political hindrances to exports especially into the Chinese market.

Tough operating environment

For the first six months of 2019, the company increased sales by 5%, gross profit by 10% and earnings per share from continuing operations by 31%. Also, worth noting is that the company reduced its outstanding share count by 10% by spending $3.7 billion between March 2018 and June 2019.

In its most recent quarterly results to June 2019, the company made mention of extremely wet conditions in the U.S. that prevented planting of an estimated 10 million acres (or about 6% of the total) of agricultural land, which in turn reduced demand for fertilizers.

The company also lowered its 2019 forecast for potash sales volumes to a midpoint of 12.8 million tonnes (from 13.2 million tonnes) as a result of the poor U.S. planting seasons, Chinese import policies and a below-normal monsoon in India.

Based on these and other factors, the company lowered its profit guidance for 2019 by 5% to $2.85 per share (midpoint) and its midpoint EBITDA guidance by about 3% to $4.52 billion.

In September 2019, the company announced that it will shutter 3 potash producing facilities for 8 weeks during the last quarter of 2019. This was in response to a slowdown in global potash demand and is expected to reduce production by 700,000 tonnes (about 6%) while EBITDA could be lowered by $125 million (midpoint) or 3%.

Stable dividend

The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share/$1.80 per year which offers a yield of 3.6% on the current share price. Over the past twelve months, the dividend payout was 77% of the free cash flow (defined as operating cash flow minus sustaining capital expenditures).

The legacy Potash Corporation cut its dividend on 2 occasions in 2016 from $0.38 per share to $0.10 as potash prices deteriorated and the company was stuck with the considerable cost of expanding its production capacity. Legacy Agrium only paid a small dividend until 2011 when it started ramping up the dividend to $3.50 per share, which the company maintained until the merger took effect.

Nutrien’s goal is to pay a stable and growing dividend with a target payout that represents 40% to 60% of free cash flow after sustaining capital through the agricultural cycle.

If the company is correct in its estimate to generate about $4.7 billion in annual free cash flow until 2023, the dividend of $1.0 billion per year at the current rate should readily be covered.

Reasonable valuation

Nutrien is the largest and one of the lowest cost fertilizer producers in the world. In addition, it has a solid balance sheet and a formidable retail distribution channel, which should help to stabilize the profits of the company through cycles.

The volatility of the share prices of Nutrien and various of its peers are indicated in the table. Nutrien has the lowest share price volatility (and also the lowest implied put option volatility – not shown) of its peer group. That seems to suggest investors understand the lower risk presented by Nutrien.

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on a price to earnings ratio of 15.5 times, an EV/EBITDA ratio 8.1 times and a price to cash flow ratio of 7.7 times. This represents a small premium to the average of the peer group as is evident from the table. Given the quality and relative stability of the business, a higher premium could be justified.

Bottom line… lower risk exposure to the agricultural sector

We like the path followed by management to integrate the legacy Potash Corporation and Agrium businesses to form today's leading global fertilizer business. The sizeable retail operation, as well as the solid balance sheet and ample cash flow, serve to reduce the risk profile of the company operating in a highly cyclical industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Network