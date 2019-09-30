Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - September 22, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Presidio (PSDO)

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) provided the vast majority of investor cheer in the merger arbitrage segment last week. The company announced that,

“In response to an alternative acquisition proposal received during the go-shop period, the Company and BC Partners agreed to an amendment to the Merger Agreement to increase the per-share consideration payable to Presidio’s stockholders to $16.60 per share from $16.00 per share, a 3.75% increase.”

The stock is now trading over 1% higher than this revised offer price at $16.79. Investors are anticipating a bidding war as BC Partners demonstrates its commitment to making the deal. The board of directors continue to recommend stockholders vote in favor of the BC Partners deal. The special meeting is yet to be announced.

Having just received a 5% windfall it seems unlikely stockholders will be in a rush to cash out. A bidding war could take the stock to dizzying heights whilst the downside is limited to $0.19 per share. The stock traded as high as $17.49 in February and there have been a number of lawsuits claiming the offer undervalues the company. We may be tempted to take a position only on a pull back. However, we would suggest existing shareholders sit tight and enjoy the ride.

El Paso Electric (EE)

The other significant gainer for the week was El Paso Electric. Despite there being no deal news announced during the week, it appears the positive sentiment following last week’s successful shareholder vote has continued the upward momentum. The stock closed up 0.72% at $67.27 against an offer price of $68.25 from Infrastructure Investments Fund. The spread continues to remain as additional regulatory clearances are yet to be obtained. We have continuously missed the boat on this deal. Whilst waiting for a pullback following our analysis the stock have continued to move higher.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) returned to top the largest decliners once again. On Tuesday, the stock declined more than 10% to hit a low of $5.00. Although the stock traded a fraction under this level, it finished the week at $5.22 down 7.28% against an $8.00 offer price. The news was subsequently revealed in an SEC filing late on Wednesday that Illuminia (ILMN) and PACB have agreed to extend the closing date until March 31, 2020. Hardly surprising considering the ongoing investigation by the CMA. On Wednesday, an additional third party submission was released by the CMA. This time, Shawn C. Baker, Ph.D., an experienced R&D scientist at SanDiegomics, (and former Illumina employee) gave his views on why the deal should be allowed to proceed. Whether or not this was the catalyst for Friday’s recovery is uncertain.

Large movements in this stock appear to predate news flow. The deal extension date does not come as any real surprise despite the company’s previous insistence of deal closing before the end of the year. As evidence both for and against the deal is release we maintain our previous guidance. We maintain our long position and await further clarification.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics followed last weeks decline with an additional drop this week. The stock slipped 4.87% to $97.41. This is against an offer price of $114.50 from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). The current tender offer is scheduled to expire October 01 so expect an extension announcement during the week. Although no new deal news was announced, we have previously highlighted to ongoing investigation by the CMA. On Wednesday, the CMA initiated its invitation to comment stating,

“To assist it with this assessment, the CMA invites comments on the transaction from any interested party.”

This window closes October 11 2019. The statutory timetable currently reads as follows

Phase 1 Date Action TBC Deadline for phase 1 decision* TBC Launch of merger inquiry 25 September – 11 October 2019 Invitation to comment 6 June 2019 Initial enforcement order

The uncertainty this creates has caused the spread to widen. In addition, deadline date given is subject to change as the investigation evolves. It appears last weeks drop may have been foreseeing this announcement. However, we maintain our position and await further announcements.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market continued its retreat from fresh high this week as the domestic political scene came into focus. A lack of economic news saw the markets trying to figure the significance (if any) of an impeachment of the U.S. president. However, we expect trade issues to return to the fore over the coming weeks. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 0.90% for the week. An almost identical performance of the previous week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) also had another negative week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was down 0.31%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 13 advances and 5 declines this week with 2 non-movers. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined 0.47% and the standard deviation of returns was 2.57%. This is significantly higher than the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages and is the highest figure for some time. The negative performance of the portfolio was attributed to the significant declines in PACB, ONCE & RRGB despite the impressive return achieved by PSDO.

The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 7.21%. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The portfolio (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) had begun to become less reliant on spreads connected to the U.S. China trade negotiations as conditions improve. However, the last couple of weeks has seen this situation reverse. The average return remains relatively high. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and has ballooned to more than 53%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

This week was a poor week for cash merger arbitrage spreads. Spreads which were already offering little to no value saw their deals close. Thus further reducing the opportunities available. Whilst the more volatile candidates saw their spreads widen. One bright spark was the increased offer by BC Partners for Presidio. However, despite being the situation that all merger arbitrageurs dream of, these situations are few and far between.

Last week we warned of the lack of new deals and how the closing of existing deals further reduces opportunities. This week saw 3 previous list members close successfully. All of these deals closed early showing the importance of accurately assessing the closing date in order to maximize profits. We discuss deal closing schedules and how understanding this facet of merger arbitrage can help to maximize profitability in a previous article.

We retain our mildly positive outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage based, amongst other thing on a solid consumer driven domestic economy. However, we had recently suggested some profit taking if that option was available to the trader. We maintain that advice going forward.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, ONCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.