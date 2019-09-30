Superior Drilling Products: Short-Term Drivers Are Weak

SDPI Is Unlikely To Improve Shortly

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) provides drilling and completion tool technology. Although the long-term growth drivers are still active, I do not expect positive returns from SDPI's stock price in the short-term. Decreased revenues from replacement tool sales and higher operating costs due to setting up of a regional service center can reduce the company's margin.

Despite the volatility in the crude oil price, steady horizontal drilling activity has kept SDPI's Drill-N-Ream (or DnR) product sales in the U.S. relatively stable. However, the midstream infrastructure issue in the Permian is still a concern. The company is also looking to build new partnership programs to market its Dnr fleet and invest in larger-diameter DnR tools that can improve margin in the medium-to-long term.

Drivers In The U.S. And Middle East

The expansion in the Middle East has been the most significant development for SDPI in recent times. The company has agreements with two global OFS companies - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. and Smith International Gulf Services in the Middle East. The DnR tools that can potentially be sold in the region can increase the company's profitability. Its channel partner in the U.S. is Drilling Tools International (or DTI). Although the company has more than 25% market share in selling DnR tools in the Permian, I think the pipeline capacity infrastructure inadequacy will continue to affect the company's U.S. operations in Q3. So, the company's revenues from the U.S. can remain soft in the short term.

After penetrating the Kuwait market, it now looks to operate in Saudi Arabia and Oman. It has plans to increase the regional deployment to 60 tools. In the U.S., 57 different operators ran the company's tool by the last count. The DnR tool usage is somewhat different in the Middle East than how it is typically used in the U.S., and so, the company needs to customize some of the devices sold to the Middle East operators. The company earns revenues in the DnR business primarily through royalty, the maintenance, and repair fees. Revenues from this service have been steady over the past several quarters. The U.S. rig count fall has, however, affected the performance adversely. In Q2 2019, rig count declined by 4%. Even though the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price increased by 8.5% by the end of Q2 compared to a quarter ago, the downtrend in the rig count did not stop. From the start of July until now, the U.S. rig count has dropped further by 10%. Although the general softness in the drilling industry has kept the DnR sales growth checked, the recurring nature of revenue has been a stable source in an otherwise challenging market.

Among the challenges at the operating level, it seems the company made an error in estimating the life and the quality of the DnR tool. The tool is lasting longer than initially expected. While it does speak well of the quality, the company may stand to lose revenues from lower replacement sales. While the initial modeling estimate was for 12 runs, the tool has churned out up to 18 runs, which means an increase of 50% in the tool cycle. Because there are fewer wear-outs, the replacement cycle gets longer. So, the sales volume has declined quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in Q2 2019. Investors may note that revenues from the entire tool life can reach up to $75,000 to $85,000 when revenues from the sales price, royalty, and refurbishment are combined. The company earns 8% royalty on fees per run at about $9,000 to $10,000 as against ~$3,500 per repair with an average of 8 repairs per tool. So, while the refurbishment revenues will decline from the higher run per tool life, it will be offset by higher revenues from royalty fees per run.

Analyzing Q2 2019 Performance

In Q2, revenues from Contract Services increased by 24% compared to Q1. Higher revenues reflect the benefit of a new contract that was signed at the beginning of Q2 2018. The agreement expanded the scope for more refurbishment, which led to higher revenues from the U.S. During Q2, the segment revenue benefited from expanding revenue bit repair to include repair and refurbishment of other drill tools. The company also managed to add contract manufacturing for the new product line.

SDPI's tool sales have been quite unsteady over the past several quarters. Revenues from related tool sales declined quarter-over-quarter in Q2 2019 (43% down), led by lower DnR tool sales in the U.S. DnR's longer-than-previously-expected tool life also led to lower sales. The management estimates that the primary distributor of the DNR in the U.S. gained new customers during Q2.

Costs Moved Up

In the past twelve months, there are two significant additions to costs. One, the company opened a new facility in Texas and made investments there, and two, it invested in a repair facility in Saudi Arabia. As a result, costs went up, but we are yet to see the corresponding increase in volume. As a result, there is lower absorption and lower operating margin.

On top of that, the company impaired obsolete inventory associated with Strider. In Q2, the company decided to invest in new tools, including a 16-inch tool. So, the company wrote off $136,000 inventory associated with old inventory.

SDPI's strategy is to forge partnerships with channel partners and gain market share. Regarding additional channel partners, it is considering adding a new partner in Saudi Arabia. This is because the company has withstood the challenges of shipping tools between Kuwait and Dubai. With a new channel partner, it may set up another repair facility to reduce the operating costs.

FY2019 Outlook

SDPI's management has recently lowered the FY2019 revenue guidance to a range of $19 million to $20 million from the previous range of $21 million to $23 million. Due to the effect of lower revenues and the resulting lower cost absorption, gross margin can range between 58% and 61% in FY2019 compared to 61% in FY2018. The SG&A guidance is a range of $7.5 million to $8.0 million, which is higher than FY2018 due to higher depreciation expense on the Middle East tool deployment.

Cash Flow And Debt

In 1H 2019, Superior Drilling's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was ~$0.93 million, which was a 55% decrease compared to a year ago. A decline in the year-over-year revenues led to the deterioration in the CFO in 1H 2019.

The company's debt-to-equity stood at 0.72x as of June 30, which was lower than its peer's average (LBRT, PES, and NCSM) of 1.0x. Between the borrowing capacity from the revolver and cash balance, the company's liquidity was ~$5 million as of June 30, 2019.

During 1H 2019, the company paid down ~$1 million of debt. In FY2019, it is scheduled to repay $5.1 million of debt, while another $6.5 million would be due for repayment between 2020 and 2021 unless further refinanced. So, it may have to improve cash flows significantly to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium term.

High Percentage Of Insider Holding

Insiders hold approximately 54% of SDPI's shares outstanding. Through the Meier Family Holding Company and Meier Management Company, the Meier family has substantial control over the ownership of the company. G. Troy Meier is the Chief Executive Officer (or CEO) and Annette Meier is the COO of the company.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Superior Drilling Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.6x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~7x. It is currently trading at a discount to its past two-year average (10.8x).

Superior Drilling's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the multiple expansion for peers, which means the company's EBITDA is expected to sharply improve as opposed to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (LBRT, PES, and NCSM) average of 5.8x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated SDPI a "buy" in September (includes "outperform"), while none recommended a "hold" or a "sell." The consensus target price is $1.43, which at the current price yields ~74% returns.

However, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Very Bearish" rating. Although its rating is high on growth, they are moderate-to-poor on profitability, momentum, value, and EPS revisions. Seeking Alpha's rating on growth may be too high because its net earnings growth has been inconsistent over the past four quarters. However, I think the low rating on value may be too conservative because the relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed in the previous section.

What's The Take On SDPI?

Despite the volatility in the crude oil price, the steady horizontal drilling activity has kept SDPI's Drill-N-Ream product sales in the U.S. stable. More recently, the company is building and enhancing new partnership programs to market its DnR fleet in the Middle East. The larger-diameter DnR tools that are seeing active demand in the Middle East can improve margin in the medium-to-long term. Its agreement with its principal customer Baker Hughes (BHGE) for the PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits runs through 2022. It is developing a potential market through increased R&D on the Strider oscillation system technology.

However, decreased revenues from replacement tool sales and higher operating costs due to setting up of a regional service center can reduce the margin. Its cash flow decreased sharply in 1H 2019, which can be concerning given the debt repayment load in the medium term. Although the long-term growth drivers are still strong, I do not expect a rebound in SDPI's stock price in the short term.

