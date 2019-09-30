Athene Holding: A Quality Preferred Stock IPO, But The Company's 'Older' Issue Looks A Little Better

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Athene Holding Ltd - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 12M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $300M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Athene Holding Ltd 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B (NYSE: ATH-B) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.625%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/30/2024. Currently, the new issue is trading quite above its par value at a price of $25.87. This translates into a 5.44% Current Yield and a YTC of 4.88%

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Athene Holding Ltd, incorporated on September 3, 2008, is a retirement services company. The Company issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products across the United States and the District of Columbia. It operates through the Retirement Services segment. Retirement Services is comprised of its United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders. The Company's subsidiaries include Athene Life Re Ltd (ALRe) and Athene USA Corporation. The Company's Retirement Services segment also has reinsurance operations, which reinsure multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities and institutional products from its reinsurance partners. In addition, its institutional operations, including funding agreements and pension risk transfer (NYSE:PRT) obligations, are included in its Retirement Services segment. Its products include individual annuities and group annuities.

Source: Reuters.com | Athene Holding Ltd.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ATH.

Source: Tradingview.com

We do not currently pay dividends on any of our common shares and we currently intend to retain all available funds and any future earnings for use in the operation of our business. We may, however, pay cash dividends on our common shares, including our Class A common shares, in the future. Any future determination to pay dividends will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon many factors, including our financial condition, earnings, legal and regulatory requirements, restrictions in our debt agreements and other factors our board of directors deems relevant. While we do not currently have any preference shares, if we issue such shares in the future, our board of directors may declare and pay a dividend on one or more classes of shares to the extent one or more classes of shares ranks senior to or has a priority over another class of shares.

Source: Company's 2018 Annual Report

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $7.51B, ATH is one of the largest 'Asset Management' companies in the US (according to FINVIZ). It is also the largest foreign company in the sector.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Athene Holding Ltd.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, ATH had a total debt of $991M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks of the company, ATH-A, totaling $750M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

We have already seen that the company trades in a range since the IPO at the end of 2016. Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of ATH but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) - This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7,510/(991+ 1,050) = 3.68 .

This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7,510/(991+ 1,050) = . Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments) - This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 1,950/(0 + 64.5) = 30.23! which indicates that there is an extreme buffer for the preferred stockholders, and they no need to worry about the payments.

The Athene Holding Family

ATH has one more outstanding preferred stock: Athene Holding Ltd 6.35% Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (ATH.PA). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

ATH-A pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.35% before 06/30/2029 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 4.253%. It also carries a 'BBB-' S&P rating and is callable as of 06/30/2024. With the current price of $27.87, ATH-A has a Current Yield of 5.70% and Yield-to-Call of 4.88%. If we compare the two issues, we can see "A" having a higher Current Yield, but with a Yield-to-Call of 4.88%, we can see ATH-A and ATH-B sharing the same Yield-to-Worst. Also, we have to note the 5 years more of call protection of ATH-A, along with its interest rate protection clause. Generally, the "older" issue seems to be the better choice at these prices.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between ATH-A and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Due to the short history of the preferred stock, any meaningful conclusions can hardly be made, so this is for an informational purpose only.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks and units in the 'Asset Management' sector (according to Finviz.com):

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The upper right stock is the one the highest YTC and the highest CY at the same time. In this case, it is the speculative one, TECTP, as there is very little information available about the company, that is private, and the risk in it is the uncertainty. Generally, it is very far from the quality of the rest of the group securities. That's why I will exclude it from all bubble charts, but you can see more information about the Tectonic Financial Preferred Stock in the full list below. We have a separate IPO article about TECTP that you can check if you wish.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

To see the real Yield curve of these securities, we'll have to exclude the negative YTC securities:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All 'BBB-' Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating, and positive Yield-to-Call. The first chart is presented by Yield-to-Call and Current Yield of the securities.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks, we'll have to include two more conditions: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the BBB- preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Redemption

The Series B Preference Shares are redeemable for cash at our option as follows:

we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series B Preference Shares, at any time prior to September 30, 2024, upon the time of notice to the common shareholders of a proposal for an amalgamation or any proposal for any other matter that requires, as a result of any changes in Bermuda law , an affirmative vote of the holders of the Preferred Shares at the time outstanding, whether voting as a separate series or together with any other series of Preferred Shares as a single class, at a redemption price of $26,000 per Series B Preference Share (equivalent to $26.00 per depositary share);

, an affirmative vote of the holders of the Preferred Shares at the time outstanding, whether voting as a separate series or together with any other series of Preferred Shares as a single class, per Series B Preference Share (equivalent to $26.00 per depositary share); we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series B Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), if as a result of a "change in tax law" (as defined herein), there is, in our reasonable determination, a substantial probability that we or any successor company would become obligated to pay any additional amounts on the next succeeding dividend payment date with respect to the Series B Preference Shares and the payment of those additional amounts cannot be avoided by the use of any reasonable measures available to us or any successor company (a "tax event");

per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), if as a result of a (as defined herein), there is, in our reasonable determination, a substantial probability that we or any successor company would become obligated to pay any additional amounts on the next succeeding dividend payment date with respect to the Series B Preference Shares and the payment of those additional amounts cannot be avoided by the use of any reasonable measures available to us or any successor company (a "tax event"); we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series B Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of the date on which we have reasonably determined that a "capital disqualification event" (as defined herein) has occurred as a result of any amendment or proposed amendment to, or change or proposed change in, the laws or regulations of the jurisdiction of our "capital regulator" that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series B Preference Shares or any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced after the initial issuance of the Series B Preference Shares; and

per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of the date on which we have reasonably determined that a (as defined herein) has occurred as a result of any amendment or proposed amendment to, or change or proposed change in, the laws or regulations of the jurisdiction of our "capital regulator" that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series B Preference Shares or any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced after the initial issuance of the Series B Preference Shares; and we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series B Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,500 per share (equivalent to $25.50 per depositary share) within 90 days of the occurrence of a "rating agency event" (as defined herein).

Source: 424B5 Filing by Athene Holding Ltd

Use Of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $ (or $ if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional depositary shares in full and allocate all of such additional depositary shares to retail investors), after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use these net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to, supporting growth from both our organic and inorganic channels and our commitment to Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate ("ACRA").

Source: 424B5 Filing by Athene Holding Ltd

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $300M, ATH-B is a possible addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, ATH-B is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

We believe, ATH-B is from the second. The company metrics are really good, there is a huge buffer to support the preferred stock. Moreover, together with ATH-A, the IPO is giving on the highest yields in the sector. ATH-B is also with one of the highest Yield-to-Worst from all the BBB- preferred stocks, as being slightly above the Yield curve. Lately, with the constant rally in all fixed-income securities, an investment-grade preferred stock with close to the 5% Yield-to-Worst began to look like a chimera. Supplemented by the low-interest-rate environment that 1/4 of all fixed-rate preferred stocks carry a negative Yield-to-Call, the new issue seems quite undervalued. Overall, I consider the new IPO as a very high quality, but at the premium of 3% not that attractive as it was during the trading on the Grey market. If it falls a bit to the price level close to its par, it will give a good opportunity to open a long position. However, at this point, I find ATH-A a bit more attractive, as has the same YTW but a higher current yield, more call protection and has a fixed-to-floating clause that limits the interest rate risk.

