Graco: A Wide-Moat Hidden Gem

Business Overview

Graco (GGG) is a mid-cap American manufacturer of fluid-handling systems and products, based in Minneapolis. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The overall business is classified into three reportable segments, each with a worldwide focus - Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The sales are distributed in three regions: North, Central and South America (the “Americas”), Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), and the Asia Pacific. Below is a graph representing the percentage of sales of different segments in different regions in 2018.

This less-known industrial name should not look exciting to many investors. However, we believe that Graco is a rare wonderful business with a wide economic moat.

Economic moat

Graco has maintained a strong financial performance in the past few years. The 5-year average Return on Invested Capital (referred to as "ROIC") is roughly 24%, which is much higher than the industry average. Nordson (NDSN), which designs and manufactures dispensing equipment for consumer and industrial adhesives, sealants and coatings, is the closest rival of Graco. Dürr AG (OTCPK:DUERF) (OTCPK:DURYY), a German mechanical and plant engineering firm, also "partially" competes with Graco. In comparison, both delivered the 5-year average ROIC of roughly 15%.

The superior ROIC achieved at Graco is indicative of the existence of economic moats, built through the followings in our opinion.

Niche market

The main business strategy of Graco is to serve niche markets, providing high customer value through product differentiation, which helps Graco avoid severe competition. On the one side, the market that Graco is in is relatively small, and hence, not very attractive for large corporations. On the other side, 50% of Graco's revenue comes from products that it ships either 0 or 1 of per day, which are undesirable for many companies.

Product differentiation

Graco invests significantly in developing innovative, high-quality products every year. The total product development expenditures for all segments were $63 million in 2018, $59 million in 2017 and $60 million in 2016, according to the company's 10-K. The amounts invested in product development averaged approximately 4% of sales over the last three years. Compared to other companies in the same industry who invest 1.6% percent of sales into R&D, Graco invests nearly 2.5 times more. With a large amount of investment, the company has constantly brought high-quality products with reliable service. Also, the overall warranty costs are less than 1% of the sales, which implies the high performance of manufacturing.

Let's take paint sprayer, one of Graco's most recognized products, as an example. According to the most popular comments on Amazon.com, compared to other cheaper sprayers, Graco’s paint sprayers are much lighter and easier to clean up (see below).

Strong branding

Most of Graco’s products deal with corrosive, viscous and hard to move materials so that the quality of products is a major concern of customers. As a company founded in 1926, Graco has been successfully running for almost a century, from a local startup to a big global manufacturer. With its innovative and high-quality products, Graco has built a great reputation in quality and a strong brand image. That is why even though, the prices of Graco’s products are not cheap, the customer stickiness is high. It is worth mentioning that nearly 40% of Graco’s sales worldwide are recurring.

Selective distributor

Graco sells primarily through independent third-party distributors worldwide to end-users. In total, Graco has more than 30,000 outlets and distributors, including Lowe's (LOW), Ace Hardware, etc.. Those outlets and distributors are selected to be well-positioned. After years of cooperation, Graco has built strong relationships with those distributors. Meanwhile, the company provides application assistance to those distributors to serve end-users well. As for other companies, it will be extremely hard to copy such a large network of distribution channels since it costs a huge amount of time and capital. The existing relationships between distributors and Graco may hinder the expansion of those competitors. Additionally, new entrants interested in competing with Graco just do not possess enough scale.

Growth opportunity

We think that Graco could achieve a low-teens or mid-teens long-term growth in EPS and FCF per share for the foreseeable future. The major drivers here are as follow.

Product development

As implied above, Graco invests huge capital in developing innovative, high-quality products to save customers’ spending on labor, material, and energy. Almost every quarter, the company comes up with several new products in each business segments. By doing this, Graco can further meet the need of customers, to enter adjacent markets and to keep driving the growth of sales. The management expects that up to 2% increase in sales could come from product development.

Global Expansion

As a global company, Graco has kept expanding its businesses. Graco has a very diversified revenue stream, coming from various countries and regions. Sales in the Americas represent approximately 56% of the company’s total sales. Sales in EMEA represent approximately 24%. Sales in the Asia Pacific represent approximately 20%. Back in 2008, sales outside the Americas only represented 35% of the company’s total sales. With the growth in automotive and a broad base of general industries, the sales in the Asia Pacific has kept a strong double-digit growth momentum in sales (see below).

Acquisitions

Graco keeps making targeted acquisitions to broaden its product offerings and enhance its capabilities in the end-user markets that they serve. Acquisitions could contribute to 3%-4% increase of the business annually, according to the management's opinion. Below are some acquisitions made by Graco in recent years.

When most companies make acquisitions, they are very likely to overpay and diluted profitability. When it comes to Graco, the current 5-year average free cash margin is 17% and the 5-year average free cash margin during 2010-2014 is 16%, indicating consistency. At the same time, the current 5-year average asset turnover rate is 1x, which is close to the 5-year average asset turnover of 1.07x during 2010-2014. Both comparisons imply that Graco’s previous acquisitions have most likely been so far so good.

Investment risk

As a value/quality-focused investor, we think that Graco is facing the following secular risks -

Recession risk

The business of Graco is cyclical, with most of its products are used in construction and industrial manufacturing. During the global financial crisis, Graco’s sales fell 3% in 2008 and 29% in 2009. Meanwhile, the operating income went down even more - by 19.4% in 2008 and by 60.3% in 2009. The main reason behind was that instead of cutting all the costs, Graco increased its investment in research and product development. The spending on product development increased by $6 million or nearly 21% in 2008 and $1 million or 3% in 2009. But even with great fall of sales and increase of investments, Graco still generated positive net income and positive free cash flow in 2008 and 2009.

Acquisition risk

Acquisitions are embedded in Graco’s business strategy. The company has made a couple of successful acquisitions to enhance product offering and to expand distribution globally. However, it’s hard to predict whether Graco can keep its success in acquisitions. For example, the company bought some oil and gas assets at the top of the market, when oil prices were high. Unfortunately, in 2016, the oil and natural gas market fell, and the company has to write off those assets. Graco made adjustments to reduce goodwill by $135 million or nearly 34% and other intangible assets by $50 million or about 22%, which led to a huge decrease in net income.

Valuation

The share of GGG appears between fairly priced and a little overpriced to us. The current P/FCF, one of our favorite metrics, is 30x, indicating the rich valuation of the stock if we assume a low-teens CAGR.

As you can see below, the multiple has trended up since the Financial Crisis.

If we compare the other price multiples, such as P/B, P/S, P/CF, to their respective historical averages (see below), then we may conclude with a fair valuation on the stock at the moment.

For cyclical stocks like Graco, we would generally prefer a bit more margin of safety. Therefore, a 5% free cash flow yield, or a 20x P/FCF, would be a more appropriate entry point for us.

Conclusion

Graco is a wonderful business, in our opinion, thanks to its wide economic moat. The stock price at the moment may make sense from a value perspective. Long-term buy-and-hold investors could establish a small position at this level and accumulate more shares over time to diversify away price risk. However, for conservative investors, it is recommended to wait patiently for pullbacks, considering the recession risk. Anyhow, investors should pay special attention to the organic growth rate and acquisition deals at Graco moving forward.

