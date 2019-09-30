China's Lower-Tier Cities Expected To Generate First-Tier Growth

E-commerce companies are in a good position to reap the benefits from an increasing focus on lower-tier cities.

The next wave of consumption growth in China is likely to come from the country's lower-tier cities. An expansion of the middle-class, the continuation of the trend toward urbanization, higher disposable income, and a strong appetite to spend are likely to drive growth in spending from third- and fourth-tier cities in China.

This is likely to benefit e-commerce companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), among others, which are likely to benefit as they increase their emphasis on targeting these cities. Online retailer Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) already derives a substantial portion of its revenue from lower-tier cities.

Lower Tiers on a Tear

China's cities are classified into tiers based on criteria such as population and wealth. The largest and wealthiest cities are ranked Tier-1. Much attention has been focused on China's Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities as these have historically experienced the largest increases in wealth and consumption. There are four Tier-1 cities and 46 Tier-2 cities in China. However, to steal a well-known hockey quote, investors want to go where the growth will be. And it is likely that China's next big wave of consumption will occur in lower-tier cities.

There are 193 and 696 Tier-3 and -4 cities in China, where approximately 60% of China's 833 million urban dwellers reside. Population in lower-tier cities is being driven by a continued trend toward urbanization as well as higher birthrates relative to higher-tier cities. A Morgan Stanley report noted that 52% of new births in lower-tier cities were second children versus a national average of 40%, and went on to estimate that consumption in lower-tier cities will reach $8.4 trillion in 2030 from $3.3 trillion in 2017.

Who Are the New Consumers?

Consumers in lower-tier cities are less worried about spending, partially due to lower housing costs, and have faster-growing disposable income relative to higher-tier cities. They are more willing to search for a good deal and are less trend-sensitive than upper-tier residents. However, they are not mere bargain-hunters. They are increasingly putting more emphasis on quality and value as their standard of living improves.

Their search for quality is leading lower-tier city residents to turn to cross-border e-commerce for better-made, imported products that they can't buy at their local brick-and-mortar retail stores.

E-commerce - A Potential Beneficiary as well as Stimulus

Many in lower-tier cities have relied on their mobile devices for online shopping. E-commerce has enabled greater consumption in lowered-tier cities with better prices and improving delivery speed. Additionally, improved infrastructure has helped in the movement of goods into these regions.

E-commerce companies have also enjoyed greater sales and volume due to increased spending in lower-tier cities. For example, Alibaba reported that its group-buying and flash-sale platform, Juhuasuan, experienced strong sales from lower-tier cities during this year's 6.18 shopping festival.

E-commerce may continue to benefit from the potential growth in both population and consumption of lower-tier cities.

Summary

Lower-tier cities in China offer strong potential channel for growth for firms in the e-commerce space. A large and growing population with rising disposable income makes these cities attractive. Companies like Alibaba and JD.com may benefit as they increasingly target lower-tiered cities, while Pinduoduo is already benefiting from this focus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, PDD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.