Philip Morris: Balance Sheet Insolvency, Share Buybacks

Introduction

One of the phrases that normally strikes the most fear in the heart of both debt and equity investors is insolvency, as it normally foretells significant financial losses on the horizon. Given the blue chip dividend status commonly attached to Philip Morris (PM), it may surprise some investors to learn their balance sheet is technically insolvent. Whilst this may sounds scary and deter some potential investors, there are actually no significant reasons to be concerned.

Background

Image Source: Author.

Since demerging from Altria (MO) they have seen their assets grow 21.08% from $32.972b at the end of 2008 to $39.923b at the end of the latest second quarter. Meanwhile their liabilities have grown 93.67% from $25.472b to $49.332b during the equivalent time period, causing their equity to fall to negative $9.409b and thus technically meaning they’re balance sheet is insolvent.

Image Source: Author.

The primary cause for this rapid expansion of liabilities stems from their debt increasing 149.89% from $11.961b at the end of 2008 to $29.889b at the end of the latest second quarter. The majority of this debt was used to fund their share buybacks that ultimately ceased following 2014.

Why I’m Not Concerned

Even though having an insolvent balance sheet can sound alarming and isn’t a particularly ideal situation, they will be able to continue avoiding Chapter 7 and 11 proceedings providing they remain cash flow solvent. Their ability to remain a going concern isn’t necessarily dependent on the accounting value of their assets and liabilities but rather their ability to service their liabilities and thus their liquidity is more important. Since demerging they’ve maintained their liquidity very well over the years with their current ratio sitting around 1.00 or above constantly.

Image Source: Author.

Aside from their strong liquidity, their debt remains easily serviceable despite its rapid increase over the last decade. Once annualizing their EBITDA from the first half of this year it produces an easy to manage net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.28. Meanwhile their interest coverage ratio of 17.02 during the first half of this year further supports their ability to service their debt. Providing their debt remains easily serviceable, there are no reasons to be concerned over their balance sheet insolvency.

It should also be mentioned that the true economic value of their assets isn’t necessarily recorded on their balance sheet, with the actual value listed being based from accounting policies. To provide an example, their property, plant and equipment is recorded at cost minus accumulated depreciation, however, their intrinsic economic value is considerably higher when considering the vast profits these assets are capable of producing.

Return From Share Buybacks

Although it wasn’t the primary focus of my article, I thought it would still be interesting to briefly assess the returns they’ve generated from their share buybacks, since these are the primary reason their balance sheet equity is negative.

Image Source: Author.

Since the graph largely speaks for itself little explanation is required, as it’s clear that despite their early buybacks from 2008 through 2011 producing a positive return, the later years produced negative returns. Thankfully their later more expensive buybacks were slightly smaller than the earlier cheaper ones and amount to only 45.17% of the total $35.162b they have spent on buybacks net of issuances since listing. Overall their average purchase price was $63.39 and a total of almost 555m shares were purchased, net of any small issuances. Considering their current share price is only 18.76% higher, the return is quite low when considering the length of time since these buybacks occurred and thus indicates these haven’t created any material value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Whether borrowing to fund shareholder returns is wise capital management is debatable, however, at least if nothing else it hasn’t impacted their ability to remain a going concern, despite having negative balance sheet equity. Although it appears the returns from their share buybacks are rather underwhelming, which is somewhat disappointing, it doesn’t necessarily impact the investment case going forward.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Philip Morris’ 10-K SEC filings and 2019 Q2 10-Q report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.