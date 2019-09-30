A Contrarian View On Dick's Sporting Goods

The company's generous dividend program makes it easy to wait for the investment community to realize value.

Introduction

As we start a series of articles covering high shareholder yield stocks, that is stocks which return large amounts of capital back to shareholders through buybacks and dividend yield, I’d like to bring your attention to Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS). The American retailer has been range bound between $30 and $40 since early 2017. But with revenues and earnings turning around in the second quarter, DKS seems well poised to break through $40 and realize significant value.

Dick’s has a dividend yield of 2.79% & trades around $39.48. Based on my M.A.D Assessment DKS has a Dividend Strength score of 67 and a Stock Strength score of 83.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Dick's Sporting Goods at current prices.

Dicks Sporting Goods engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops.

I will first analyze DKS from the perspective of the dividend investor before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks have a good history of paying an increasing their dividends. They can afford to pay and grow their dividend, and the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential indicates that dividends will contribute significantly to total returns. This is the type of stock we look for.

Dividend Safety

31% of Dick’s's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 62% of dividend stocks.

DKS pays 25% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 55% of dividend stocks.

Dick’s has a free cashflow payout ratio of 63%, a better ratio than 36% of dividend stocks.

01/08/2015 30/07/2016 29/07/2017 04/08/2018 03/08/2019 Dividends $0.5400 $0.5800 $0.6400 $0.8000 $1.0150 Net Income $3.00 $2.85 $2.79 $3.25 $3.32 Payout Ratio 18% 21% 23% 25% 31% Cash From Operations $5.57 $5.91 $7.18 $8.21 $4.13 Payout Ratio 10% 10% 9% 10% 25% Free Cash Flow $2.54 $2.09 $2.98 $4.74 $1.60 Payout Ratio 22% 28% 22% 17% 64%

There is no doubt when looking at the metrics above that dicks can cover their dividend. However the trend in earnings payout ratio is clearly that it is increasing. While the dividend has nearly doubled in the past 5 years, EPS has only grown marginally over the period, as the company went through a turnaround. Like many retailers, they started to feel the heat in 2016 as costs increased and competition got fierce really quickly online.

At a quick glance, the decline in operating cashflow in the past 12 months seems pretty alarming. However, this can be largely attributed to Dick’s increasing its inventories significantly over the past 12 months, as you can see in the table below.

Net Cash Provided By (used In) Operating Activities, Continuing Operations TTM Previous TTM Difference Net Income (loss) Attributable To Parent 310,441,000.00 332,347,000.00 -21,906,000.00 Adjustments To Reconcile Net Income (loss) To Cash Provided By (used In) Operating Activities [abstract] Depreciation, Depletion And Amortization, Nonproduction 252,482,000.00 248,625,000.00 3,857,000.00 Income Tax Expense (benefit) 106,790,000.00 151,317,000.00 -44,527,000.00 Share-based Compensation 42,917,000.00 42,316,000.00 601,000.00 Increase (decrease) In Operating Capital Increase (decrease) In Receivables 3,329,000 -225,000 3,554,000 Increase (decrease) In Inventories 341,003,000 -142,300,000 483,303,000 Increase (decrease) In Prepaid Expense And Other Assets 4,636,000 5,639,000 -1,003,000 Increase (decrease) In Accounts Payable 52,725,000 -58,924,000 111,649,000 Increase (decrease) In Accrued Liabilities 29,725,000 25,938,000 3,787,000 Increase (decrease) In Income Taxes Payable -889,000 34,928,000 -35,817,000 Deferred Construction Allowances 36,545,000 50,969,000 -14,424,000 Increase (decrease) In Other Deferred Liability 8,480,000 -9,418,000 17,898,000 Net Cash Provided By (used In) Operating Activities, Total 369,642,000 817,707,000 -448,065,000

During the latest earnings call, management explained this:

“ Our prior year inventory levels were running too lean and therefore by design we have been making strategic inventory investments in key growth categories. This resulted in our inventory average increasing 19% at the end of the second quarter compared to the end of the same period last year.”

As such, normalized operating cashflow per share of about $6 seems fair for the two last 12 month periods. This would imply an operating cashflow payout ratio of about 17%, and a free cashflow payout ratio of about 30%.

Dividend coverage is great, and I believe the company still has a few years of aggressive dividend growth in store until it ramps up its dividend to 40-50% of free cashflow.

Furthermore, DKS can pay its interest 33 times, which is better than 91% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered extremely satisfying.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that DKS’s dividend is safe, and not at risk of being cut. The company initiated its dividend 2012, and has been increasing it every year since 2015. 5 years of dividend history isn’t massive, but it is enough to show early commitment towards the dividend.

It is in the 10 first years of dividend programs where we usually see aggressive dividend growth. It is also during these years where management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders is still questioned.

Get it right however, and you can profit from rapid increases in dividends, which usually come with increases in share price over time.

Dividend Potential

Dick’s has a dividend yield of 2.79% which is better than 58% of dividend stocks.

Following the winter of 2016, when everyone was convinced that Amazon (AMZN) would kill every brick and mortar retailer, the stock plunged during the first half of 2017. Since early 2018, it has been range bound between $30 and $40, making the dividend yield double what it was between 2012 and the end of 2016.

This last year, the dividend grew 22% which is higher than their 5 year CAGR of 15%.

Dick’s has been increasing its dividend rapidly. If DKS can keep up a CAGR of anywhere between 10-20% in the next 5 years, it would make it a great pick. And I believe they can afford to increase the dividend by those aggressive amounts, here’s why.

First they can expand the payout ratio. The dividend is about 30% of normalized free cashflow per share. It could easily be 40% and still be at a very healthy level. This would allow the dividend to grow by 33% in 5 years, assuming no expansion in cashflows.

Second, the company just announced a buyback program of $1 billion over the course of the next 5 years. At current prices, this would reduce share count by 28%, which would allow the stock to increase the dividend by 38% without spending an extra cent on dividends. Even if the share price increase and the $1billion only allows the company to purchase 20% of shares, the dividend could still increase by 25%.

Finally while over the previous 3 years Dick’s has seen its revenues grow at a 4% CAGR and net income decrease at -1% per annum, last quarter this trend change with EPS increasing 5% from $1.20 to $1.26 YoY.

A 4% increase in earnings and cashflow per year would allow the dividend to grow by the same amount without impacting payout ratios. This would allow a 21% increase.

When we compound the dividend growth potential from payout ratio expansion, buybacks and fundamental growth, we get a potential for the dividend to double in 5 years, which results in 15% CAGR.

This would suggest that DKS has fantastic dividend growth potential in upcoming years.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives DKS a dividend strength score of 67 / 100. The only element of uncertainty lies in the fact that DKS’s dividend was initiated after the recession, so we don’t know how management will handle the situation during a downturn. However, DKS has felt the heat as a retailer in the past few years and has remained committed to returning cash to shareholders. As such I’m quite confident in the dividends prospects over the next 5 years.

This makes it look like a potentially great dividend stock, and I really like where DKS is at right now.

Stock Strength

Ok so DKS looks attractive from the perspective of dividends. But what are its prospects in terms of capital appreciation? We don’t want to buy a dividend stock just to see it tank and be stuck in an awkward position. To put chances on our side, we use four fundamental factors to determine the stock’s potential: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

Value

DKS has a P/E of 11.89x

P/S of 0.41x

P/CFO of 9.55x

Dividend yield of 2.79%

Buyback yield of 10.23%

Shareholder yield of 13.02%.

These values would suggest that DKS is more undervalued than 97% of stocks, which makes it look dead cheap.

However, Dick’s has averaged 11 times earnings for the past 5 years. For the stock to realize more value, investors will have to rerate it. I personally think the stock should command a PE of 13-14x. But even if it doesn’t get investor sentiment to push it forward, earnings growth and buybacks alone suggest a potential for 10% annual increase in price on average for the next 5 years, without the earnings being rerated.

Currently I believe DKS is worth about $45-$47. For the stock to realize value, it will need to post an extra quarter or two of good comp growth to push through the $40 resistance. If that happens, investors could expect 10-15% appreciation in price over the next 12 months.

During a recession, I believe DKS would trade at $25 at the lowest. This would be a stupidly low price for the stock. It went that low following the retail fear in 2017, so it could again. Because of its relatively low valuation, this caps downside at 35%, which is relatively good when compared to the vast majority of stocks which could easily drop 50% in a bear market.

Value Score: 97 / 100

Momentum

Dick’s' price has increased 15.98% these last 3 months, 14.30% these last 6 months & 7.40% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $39.48.

DKS’s price has been choppy this year. The timing of the article makes the 6 month performance look better than it is. The stock has yet to challenge its 52 week high of $41. Nonetheless, the stock has better momentum than 84% of stocks, which I find to be encouraging. If DKS can break through the $40 and remain above that level, it will set the stage for the next leg up to $45-$47.

Momentum score: 84 / 100

Financial Strength

DKS's gearing ratio of 2.9 is better than 29% of stocks. Dick’s liabilities have increased by 123% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 7.2% of DKS's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Dick’s has better financial strength than 17% of stocks. This is when investors need to look beyond the factor scores. DKS financial strength score is clearly being dragged down by the massive surge in liabilities which can entirely be attributed to the adoption of ASU 2016-02 which “requires an entity to recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet”.

Keep in mind that DKS can cover its interest payments 33 times. Sure its liability coverage isn’t the best of breed, but I definitely don’t believe the stock’s financial strength is among the 20% worst stocks. It is more likely middle of the pack, probably a little below your median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 17/100 (normalised 35-50 / 100)

Earnings Quality

Dick’s’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -3.9% puts it ahead of 36% of stocks. 118.7% of DKS's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 53% of stocks. Each dollar of DKS's assets generates $1.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 82% of stocks. Based on these findings, DKS has higher earnings quality than 68% of stocks. DKS has a very effective asset base as the high asset turnover shows. To compare, the median asset turnover of consumer discretionary stocks is 1.08x. Furthermore the level of negative accruals and the rate at which the company depreciates its capex should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years. This gives DKS higher than average earnings quality.

Earnings Quality Score: 68 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 83 / 100 which is encouraging. If DKS’s momentum can transform into a real trend and break through the $40, the stock could easily return 10-15% over the next 12 months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 67 & a stock strength of 83, Dick’s is a great choice for dividend investors. The combination of dividend safety, buybacks and dividend growth potential makes the reasonable 2.87% dividend yield look great.

I will be initiating a position in DKS, and will likely have done so by the time this article is published.

