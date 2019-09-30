Micron Technology: The Memory Commodity Down Cycle Deepens

Investment thesis

Micron’s gross margin inflection point is an excellent point to enter a long trade (for more details, see my previous SA article). However, the inflection point is not near yet. Micron’s gross margin continues to trend down. Management guides to further decline in gross margin. Inventory continues to build. At the mid-point of management’s guidance, operating margin is declining rapidly to single-digit territory. These indicators are treacherous signs for investors in a commodity-based company. I would wait for the gross margin inflection point before entering a long trade.

Memory products are commodities - a quick recap

In my previous SA article on Micron Technology (MU), I pointed out that despite all the high-tech facade and high-tech manufacturing technologies, memory products are commodities. I showed how memory products fit the characteristics of a commodity.

As a reminder, memory products are uniform as they all conform to standards set by JEDEC. In other words, the performance, power supply requirements, package size, and pin-out of the package are all standardized. As a result of the standardization, products are fungible. Product from one supplier can easily be replaced by that of another supplier in a socket. As a result, price becomes the primary differentiator. The memory market is a global market. Since the weight-to-value ratio is low, transportation cost is minimal. Trading of memories across the globe has no barrier except for tariff and government regulation. As a commodity, there are many suppliers and buyers. While the number of DRAM suppliers has dwindled to three, there are still six major Flash memory suppliers. Meanwhile, Chinese memory suppliers are rapidly coming of age. As a commodity, there is complete price transparency. Prices of memories are listed in several price tracking services and are widely available. Most large buyers have contracts with suppliers, and they usually keep more than one supplier to give the buyers leverage over the suppliers. As such, contracts are frequently renegotiated when spot prices drop. In commodities, ASP is the best indicator of supply and demand balance, and the trend in the market.

Since Micron’s products are commodity in nature, ASP is the best indicator of the trend in the memory market, as well as the future results of Micron. While ASP information is a highly protected trade secret and is not available to investors, the next best indicators are the gross margin and the trend of the gross margin. In addition, inventory is another good indicator. High levels of inventory and high levels of days sales in inventory “DSI” point to a declining ASP trend in a commodity business. Low levels of inventory and low levels of DSI point to an increasing ASP trend. This article shows that the indicators are pointing to lower future results for Micron.

Gross margin continues to trend down

Figure 1 shows Micron’s gross margin results as well as its share price. The share price data are the closing prices of Micron the day after earnings release.

Figure 1: Gross margin and share price. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports, and Yahoo Finance.

Figure 1 shows that gross margin continues to decline. During the 4Q2019 CC, Mr. Zinsner, Micron's CFO, indicated that DRAM ASP declined about 20% QoQ. On the NAND Flash memory side, “ASP declined in the upper single-digit percent range.” Management guided to a lower gross margin of 25.5% (at the midpoint) for 1Q2020. Figure 1 also shows that the rate of decline of gross margin is moderating, but far from the infection point. Management indicated that demand for both DRAM and Flash are recovering. However, it is not clear when supply and demand will come into balance. Figure 1 also shows that previous bottoms could take 2 to 3 quarters to play out even when gross margin stopped declining.

With the guidance of another decline in the gross margin, the implied operating margin declines to single digit. This is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Operating Margin. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Figure 2 shows that the operating margin is still declining and management is guiding (at the midpoint) to a 9% operating margin for 1Q2020. While the rate of decline appears to be moderating, the profitability of Micron is still on a down trend.

Figures 1 and 2 show that the share price has not declined as it did in previous cycles. In fact, it had gone up since the 3Q2019 CC after management provided some vague verbiage of the bottoming of the demand even though at the same time was guiding to a lower gross margin (29% at the midpoint). Investors anticipated a recovery and bid the share price up to as high as $51. During the 4Q2019 CC, management again was pointing to growth in demand in 2H2019 as follows: “The DRAM and NAND industry demand growth in the second half of calendar 2019, compared to the first half, is primarily being driven by a normalization of inventories at most customers, and secular growth trends in various end markets.” At the same time, management guided to a decline in gross margin from 28.6% in 4Q2019 to 25.5% (at the midpoint) for 1Q2020. This time around, investors did not buy the story but focused on the decline in gross margin instead. As a result, the share price declined 11% to $43.21 on the day after the earnings release.

Management is forecasting a more balanced supply and demand for DRAM in calendar 2020. They pointed to seeing “pockets of tight supply, particularly in leading-edge nodes” as an indicator. Tight supply in leading-edge nodes should not be surprising and is not an indicator of industry recovery. Leading-nodes usually have lower yield, lower level of inventory and a smaller volume of wafer starts. On the demand side, customers will continue to invest in new products even in the down cycle as new products are the life blood of any company. Hence, one often sees tight supply of the leading-edge node products even in the down cycle.

Another indicator of a challenging commodity market is that suppliers compete purely on price. Management pointed to this issue during the 4Q2019 CC: “While we are having to respond to some aggressive market pricing, we have started walking away from some transactions, as we look to optimize our profitability”. This tells me that the market is still over-supplied and competitors are taking lower prices. As Micron’s unit cost is higher than its Korean competitors, it hurts Micron more in a price war.

Management is forecasting a slower rate of cost reduction in DRAM for FY2020. The risk is that ASP decline will result in an exaggerated decline in gross margin. In addition, slower rate of cost reduction will make Micron less competitive in a price-driven market. This will delay the inflection point for Micron.

Management is forecasting a slowing bit growth for Flash in 2020 as well as slowing supply growth, but also noted that “NAND industry margins are at the lowest levels in the last 10 years”. It is not clear, however, when NAND margins will stabilize and turn up.

In summary, I believe that the industry backdrop continues to be unfavorable, and the continued decline in Micron’s gross margin is the best indicator of the situation.

Inventory level continues to trend up despite production cuts

Another troubling sign is the rapid increase in inventory and in Days of Sales in Inventory, “DSI”, despite cuts in production capacity. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Inventory and DSI. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

In the last trough in which the low point for gross margin was in 3Q2016, inventory rose by about $500M. In the current down cycle, inventory rose by about $2B in the last 6 quarters despite cuts made in production. Management indicated that “long-term normalized inventory target has increased over time to above 100 days as a result of greater process complexity and the broadening of our product portfolio to high-value solutions, such as SSDs that require longer assembly and test cycle time.” Even with this explanation, the rapid rise in DSI is an indication that sales forecasts are not being met, compounded by a long production cycle time, resulting in inventory build. Sales forecast not materializing could be caused by continued sluggishness in customers’ end product sales, inventory correction as well as more severe price competition. I believe we are seeing all these scenarios continuing to play out.

It is interesting to note that 4Q2019 revenue showed a QoQ increase. It was, however, helped to a large extent by the building of inventory by China-based customers. It is likely that 1Q2020 revenue, which is projected to show another QoQ increase at midpoint, will be helped by the same customers building inventory as well. Even though the consecutive QoQ increase in revenue is encouraging, I would discount it because of the one-time inventory build by the Chinese customers.

Trade war severely affects commodity trading due to easy substitution

We are unfortunately in a trade war with China. Trade war affects commodities much more than proprietary products. China used to buy soy beans from us, but is now buying from Brazil. Similarly, China used to buy crude oil from us, but is now buying from other suppliers and probably even from Iran. This is the nature of commodity trades. For memories, Chinese companies can buy from the Koreans instead of Micron. If the trade war persists, I would expect Micron to lose market share to the Koreans, further adding to the gloom at Micron.

Takeaway

The best time to trade Micron shares is at the inflection point of its gross margin. Micron’s gross margin continues to decline. Even though the decline rate is moderating, it has not shown the characteristics of a bottom yet. The rapid increase in inventory shows that sales forecasts are not materializing, which is another indicator that the bottom is still not in. While there will be a time to invest in Micron, that time is not near yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.