Incyte Corp.: Maybe The Next Netflix

My objective over the next several articles will be to present investment ideas that may appear on the 2029 elite list of companies that will have increased in value by a factor of 10 since 2019.

With today's zero interest rates and with 6-7% returns in the equity markets considered acceptable, why should we not attempt to separate ourselves from the crowd and seek to find exciting companies that will change the world in the years to come. I am a great fan of Seeking Alpha contributor Nicholas Ward's "My Top 10 Stocks for the next 10 years" list. That list is composed of the greatest companies in the world today and will likely continue to reward their shareholders well in the years to come. My focus, however, will be on companies that may not yet be household names but that are engaged in disruptive mega-trends that with superior leadership may be able to reward their shareholders even more than previous big time winners, albeit with a higher degree of risk.

Investors who focus on these more speculative investment ideas before their growth cycle is in full swing, may have the opportunity to participate in the economic revolution of the future. Ten years ago, an investment in Netflix (NFLX) would have resulted in a 740 times return of capital. Ten years ago, Amazon's (AMZN) market cap stood at about $40 billion. Today it is $900 billion. The argument, of course, is if the great companies of today will be able to continue to grow at the same rate as in previous years. For instance, can we expect Amazon to grow again by a factor of ten over the next decade or will Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT) be at market caps of $10 trillion up from their current $1 trillion?

Industries that may produce the next Apple may include Robotics, Alternative Intelligence, electric/autonomous vehicles, biotechnology or one that none of us is currently even aware of. So our challenge is not only to pick an industry that may revolutionize the world we live in but to identify a company within that industry that in 2029 will be on the elite list of wealth creators. Given that we will focus on longer term success and performance, discussion on each candidate will focus on the industry in which they operate and their position within that industry rather than short term or interim results and developments. Below is my first attempt in creating that list.

Incyte Corporation (INCY):

Background-A leader in the biotechnology sector, Incyte focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics, This $16.8 billion Company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosone for positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In their July 30, earnings conference call, the Company announced that the FDA granted full approval of JAKAFI for use in patients with steroid refractory acute GVHD. Two additional important updates were also announced. Capmatinib data in patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring MET exon-14 skipping mutations were presented at ASCO and Novartis (NVS) continues to guide to an NDA submission in this indication during this second half of the year. If approved, Incyte would become eligible for 12%-14% royalties on global net sales by Novartis and could receive over $500 million in potential milestones over time. Several other important development are worth mentioning at this point.

The Company is currently running a proof of concept trial across several molecules and indication and the two most advanced products are the evaluation of ruxolitinib cream in atopic dermatitis and vitiligo. Chairman and CEO Herve Hoppenot stated that the Company believes that this potential new growth driver on top of their well established oncology franchise could further accelerate and diversify their revenue line and better position Incyte for sustainable long term growth.

Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Steven Stein, announced that the Company is currently running six key late-stage development projects. These have the potential to treat a significant number of patients across numerous indications. The Company believes that there may be news flow coming from four of the six development projects before year-end. Ultimately, these projects aim to transform Incyte into a company with multiple approved products worldwide over the next several years. In addition, the Company is working on several other important developments that would set it apart in the treatment of several serious and life threatening diseases.

Financials- For the quarter ending June 30, 2019, net product revenues of JAKAFI were $410 million as compared to $346 million for the same period a year ago, representing growth of 18%. Total JAKAFI revenues for the six month 2019 period grew by 19% to $785 million against $659 million for the year ago six months period. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues were $530 million and $1 billion, respectively, as compared to $522 million and $904 million, respectively, for the same period a year ago. GAAP net income for the 2019 Q was $105 million, or $0.49 per basic and $0.48 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $52 million, or $0.25 per basic and $0.24 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. GAAP net income for the six months period ended June 30, 2019 was $208 million, or $0.97 per basic and $0.96 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $11 million, or $.05 per basic and diluted share during the 2018 six months period.

According to the Company's second quarter Financial Results, Incyte is able to claim a pristine balance sheet. With cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 of $1.7 billion and no debt, Incyte will be able to comfortably fund its in-house R&D as well as make any strategic acquisitions as opportunities may arise.

During its July 30th conference call, Barry Flannelly, Executive Vice President, General Manager, U.S. stated that patient demand for JAKAFI continued strong during the second quarter. Sales grew by 18%. As a result of these favorable results, as well as the early data from the launch in GVHD , Incyte has increased its lower end of their guidance. Full year guidance for net sales of JAKAFI is now $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion.

Conclusion- If the biotechnology industry is an industry that will produce one or more of the big winners that will appear on the 2029 list of elite performers, then I submit that Incyte may be a strong candidate. Most of the smaller firms in the industry that I am familiar with are one product companies. Their success or failure will hinge on the successful research, approval, and commercialization of their product. While some may look upon Incyte as a one product company today (JAKAFI currently accounts for over 80% of total revenues), two important facts cannot be ignored. First, as shown above, JAKAFI already is a major contributor to both top and bottom line results and second, the Company's pipeline is full with phase I, II , and III trials that, if approved for commercialization, will assure it of becoming a leader among its peers in the pharmaceutical arena. Their leadership has shown, at least until now, that it is very capable of guiding the Company to greater heights in the years to come.

For those investors who are building their retirement nest egg and who are not driven by daily or monthly price swings, Incyte should be included in your investment portfolio. Closing price on September 26, 2019 stood at $73.76.

Any feedback, pro or con, on my effort to create the list of potential 2029 Elite performers, is welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.