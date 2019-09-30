Internet Of Things Driving Altium

Our recommendation is to wait for a 10-20% pull-back which would be around $30 Australian per share.

A PE of 84 has stretched the valuation too far and a PEG ratio in the 1.6-1.8 is not close enough to our preferred level of 1.

Altium's margins are increasing to almost 40% despite the company investing in new business units like Octoparts, Tasking and Nexus.

Internet of Things and the explosion of PCBs in devices has helped drive Altium's (ALMFF) revenue growth to better than 20% p.a.

Introduction

Our Global Technology Growth Star investment strategy does look beyond the US and today we look at an Australian company called Altium (OTCPK:ALMFF) although the ticker for the Australian stock market is ALU. Altium is one of Australia’s leading group of technology companies dubbed WAAAX in the mold of FAANG. Although WAAAX stocks are far smaller than their American brethren with market capitalizations in the $1-10 billion size bracket, their strong revenue and profit growth is worthy of coining an acronym. So we take a look to see if Altium’s exceptional stock market gains have run too far ahead of its results. Is Altium a quality company and is it a buy right now?

What do they do?

Altium’s main product is software design tools for printed circuit boards (PCB) called Altium Designer as well CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers & hobbyists. ALU also offers NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams and TASKING, a tool for embedded software development. If you are looking for a company that has been tied to the growth in IoT then Altium might be for you.

As a software tool designer for highly technical engineering work, Altium shares similar economics and clients with companies like ANSYS, although they don’t compete. Altium was originally founded in Australia in 1985 and is still listed despite moving the company’s headquarters to La Jolla, CA to be closer to its largest market.

Test 1: Strong growth for years

Multi-year revenue growth rate is our first filter and Altium has shown little sign of slowing as it approaches market leadership. In fact 2018 and 2019 have seen growth at rates of 26% and 23% which is higher than the 17-19% growth seen previously. ALU also reports for FY2019 that recurring revenue was 56.5% of the total.

Notes on timing and currency

It is also worth mentioning that Altium’s reporting year ends on June 30 as do most Australian companies. So figures for FY19 or FY2019 stand for financial year 2019 ending June 30. Unusually for an Australian company Altium however uses US dollars as its reporting currency yet still only provides six monthly updates, which is the standard required in Australia. All figures are US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Image: Caterer Goodman Partners based on Altium data.

Test 2: Profit growth, or imminently

Altium is growing profit with increasing EBITDA margins

We like software companies that increase their margins over time. That’s Altium, who has grown EBITDA margins to a healthy 36.5% by Q2 2019. That’s not quite Facebook yet, but it’s still pretty good.

Image: Caterer Goodman Partners based on Altium data.

Altium still gets most revenue from Altium Designer

Altium Designer, the professional PCB design tool, is easily the leading component of Altium’s revenue and profit growth as the figure below shows. Altium however is seeing strong growth rates for its Octopart business unit in particular with an impressive 49% p.a. 5 year CAGR (compound average growth rate). As Altium describes it “Octopart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altium, is a component search engine that helps PCB design professionals find the right components for their designs by seamlessly integrating with Altium Designer 18.”

As IoT grows it makes more companies hardware designers, typically with limited experience in manufacturing. Octopart is the perfect tool for many small & medium sized product designers. The revenue isn’t material to Altium yet, but at 50% compound growth, it will be soon.

Image: Caterer Goodman Partners based on Altium data.

Test 3: Competitive Advantage

Growing market share is a good sign

Altium does have several competitors, yet it continues to win market share and according to trend lines and company forecasts looks set to move to the number 1 spot sometime in 2020. Taking market share whilst growing EBITDA margins to 36% in a technical field is a sign of a good product. Caution should be used on long term forecasts, but few can deny that Altium has carved a strong position second place, from a weak 4th place as recently as 2015. Challenging for top spot in 2020 for PCB design seems a given.

Image: Caterer Goodman Partners based on Altium data.

Quick competitor summary.

Oregan based Mentor was bought by the German conglomerate Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) in 2016 for $4.5 B USD.

San Jose based Cadence (CDNS) is Nasdaq listed with a market cap of about $18 B USD.

Zuken (OTC:ZUKNF) is a Japan based specializing in software and consulting services for electronics and electrical engineering.

Powerful and innovative mid-market PCB design solution.

We aren’t a PCB designer, but based on a cursory search of comment boards the opinion of many was that Altium designer was a powerful and professional tool, yet less costly on an annual basis than one or two large competitors who didn’t focus only on PCB design. Altium’s PCB focus and frequent updates for its customer base was also considered an advantage over competitors who were considered to be less responsive in comparison.

Test 4: Is the Total Addressable Market (TAM) big enough?

According to Future Market Insights the global PCB design software market is anticipated to grow from US$ 1,409.3 Mn in 2016 to US$ 4,755.1 Mn by 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate of of 12.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2016 to 2026.

Market size estimates such as this, combined with the company’s own competitive landscape estimates, make the 2025 forecast of $500 M USD in annual revenue seem achievable, in fact, based on current trends, there is a good chance of achieving this goal in 2024. Altium management has repeated beaten previous publicly announced goals for revenue and subscriber numbers by a tidy margin of 6-12 months.

Altium Growth Achievements & Forecasts

Image: Caterer Goodman Partners - Data: Altium

New Initiatives to expand the TAM

Despite Altium’s forecast focus and sales growth of its PCB software, the company isn’t standing still searching for growth. Here are recent initiatives that are expanding the total addressable market for Altium. Any significant success for any of these new ventures may add unexpected growth and profit to ALU over the next 5 years.

Image Source: Caterer Goodman Partners based on Altium data.

New markets are huge.

These are big markets where even a tiny market share could have a significant impact on Altium’s top and bottom line. Here are some examples:

Electronic Design and Manufacturing Services = $1,000-1,500 B USD Global Semiconductor & Electronic Parts Manufacturing = $600-800 B USD Global PCB Market = $80-100 B USD Electronic Design Automation Tools = $2-5 B USD

With an increasingly strong position with PCB design software client base of 50,000 subscribers, any successful extension of further services to these clients could yield massive upside.

Test 5: Management Philosophy

In this section we look at several different areas to get a sense of management’s approach. This can include the balance sheet management like cash, debt, and dividends/buybacks. We look at whether management has significant stock holdings, if they are selling, related party dealing and any other unusual decisions or approaches to

Altium’s strong dividend growth

As a consistently profitable company Altium has, due to the Australian preference for dividends over buybacks, been paying a consistently rising dividend for almost a decade.

Image: Caterer Goodman Partners based on Altium data

Since Aram Mirkazemi took over in 2014 growth has accelerated

We like a chief executive with a big stake in the business. Although technically not a co-founderof Altium, Aram Mirkazemi was involved with Altium from the early years with founder Nick Martin, before leaving and starting his own firm Morfik Technology in 2000, only for his company to be purchased and returning to the fold. A profile of Aram is here, although he remains relatively unknown even in Australia we believe he is a key part of the success of Altium.

Source: Altium FY 2019 Annual Report

The CEO has $223 M USD in the company.

The outperformance of Altium has roughly coincided with Aram taking over as CEO in January 2014. Since taking over as CEO growth and profits have accelerated. He also retains 9.5 M shares in Altium valued at roughly $223 M USD based on current prices and exchange rates, most of which he has held since his return to Altium in 2010. Altium’s CTO, Sergiy Kostynsky also retains 2.4 M shares worth roughly $56 M USD also giving him strong ties and incentives to outperform.

$80 M in cash and no long term debt

Another sign of strong and conservative management is $80 M of cash on the balance sheet for a business that shouldn't require much compared to no long term debt. Also intangible assets are conservative with goodwill of only $30 M and other intangible assets regularly amortized over set timeframes.

Test 6: Is the valuation acceptable?

Historical PE of 84 and forward PE of 55-65 is expensive

Revenue growth rates still continue to perform well at 20-25% p.a. whilst profit is growing in the range of 40-45% as margins continue to expand with scale. Despite the strong profit growth it still gives a PEG ratio closer to 1.6-1.8 rather than 1, which we believe should be a better guideline of value.

Expanding margins past 40% as you grow is special.

We love the company’s history of growing revenue and taking market share against established incumbents whilst building EBITDA margins to just shy of 40%. That takes a special company. Further Altium has raised its sights to look at other needs of its client base and devise innovative solutions. There is a strong possibility that at least one of these might work, however it is far from a sure thing.

Expanding Altum’s TAM is a good idea, but not assured.

Few companies have the corporate DNA of Amazon with the ability to enter new markets and offer new services successfully. Perhaps Altium is such a company, but the proof of that is yet to arrive. The closest to a new success is Octopart which has revenue of a mere $18 M USD in the year to June 30, 2019. Success outside of Altium Designer hasn't been required but should it arrive it would profoundly change the company.

Conclusion: Altium is a great company but expensive

Wait for a 10% pull-back to start a staged entry.

Altium is a great company that has executed very well for the last 10 years. It has plenty of momentum and strong disciplined management in a growth sector. At current price levels however the valuation is stretched and should only interest the most bullish of investors who believe at least 2 of the new ventures like Octoparts, Tasking or Nexus continue to put in growth around 50% p.a for several years. Maybe they will, but that isn’t assured. So if you like growth stocks tied to IoT trends then look to pick up Altium shares at the next 10-20% pull-back closer perhaps at $30 per share AUD. It still won’t be cheap, but that might be the best entry you can get.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALMFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Several of our clients hold Altium stock. We have no positions or expected positions in CDNS, SIEGY or ZUKNF.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.