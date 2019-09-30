AK Steel: Q3 Could Get Ugly

AK Steel has a lot of leverage, a weakening business environment and a very volatile stock price. These are the reasons that convince me to ignore the 'cheap' valuation.

AK Steel is down big from its 2018 peak, but has gone nowhere since the start of the year.

It's almost 5 months ago since I wrote my last article covering AK Steel (AKS). Since then, a lot has happened. Unfortunately, most of it was negative. Although the stock is well above its 52-week lows, there are a lot of forces that could continue to pressure the stock going forward. I still think it is not the time to be long as the risk/return is still not favorable and global growth is further deteriorating. In this article, I will tell you what it takes before longer term longs make more sense.

Source: AK Steel

Q3 Steel Earnings Could Get Ugly

Basically, and I guess this is not news to most of you, AK Steel has been suffering from slower economic growth since the end of 2018 when US growth peaked. Since then, it has been a steady downtrend resulting in contraction in August of 2019 (most recent data) as I discussed in this article.

My goal is not to discuss Q2 earnings as we are already close to Q3 data, but I wanted to once again highlight that weakness has already hit the company's financials. Shipments were down in the previous quarter which has resulted in slower sales. Anyhow, thanks to cost cutting and steady steel prices, the company was able to improve its bottom line.

Source: AK Steel Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

Unfortunately, hot-rolled coil prices are currently breaking down and already well below Q2/2019 levels. Since the start of the year, prices are roughly down 28%. Note that I added the ISM manufacturing index to the graph below to highlight the cyclical behavior of steel prices and to once again show you the current stage of the economy.

Source. TradingView

In addition to that, we are now seeing that one of the company's biggest markets, non-residential construction, is starting to decline. In July of this year, non-residential construction spending has hit 0% while domestic raw steel production growth fell to -0.4%.

On September 26, a major player in the recycled steel industry reported preliminary FQ4 results and commented on market fundamentals. Although AK Steel is not focussed on recycled materials, I still think the comments from Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) are appropriate as they mention a global slow-down, Chinese tariffs and weaker prices. I am showing you the entire quote, but I highlighted the most important parts for your convenience.

Markets for recycled metals weakened in the fourth quarter, including a marked deterioration in August with a continued decline in September. In Auto and Metals Recycling (NASDAQ:AMR), weak domestic and export demand for scrap metal led to a significant decrease in selling prices for ferrous products to levels last seen in 2017 contributing to a compression in metal spreads in the fourth quarter. Market prices for nonferrous products, and zorba in particular, also continued to decline throughout the fourth quarter as they were impacted by the ongoing effects of trade actions, including Chinese tariffs on imports from the US and a global slowdown in manufacturing production, as well as new Chinese import regulations, effective July 1, 2019, which imposed restrictive import quotas, and license and other requirements on imports of scrap products by Chinese companies.

All things considered, one argument I often hear when traders discuss AK Steel, is the company's valuation. The stock is currently trading at 4.4x earnings and 10x next year's earnings which includes expectations that earnings are going to fall by 50% next year. That does not seem expensive. Especially considered that earnings have not yet been dragged down - unlike stock price expectations as the graph below shows. Unfortunately, the pressure is on as analysts expect Q3 revenue to decline by 4.3% while adjusted EPS is expected to fall by 71.4% to $0.06 (source).

In Q4, analysts expect an EPS decline to -$0.10. In other words, expectations are already low and AK Steel has been clubbed as the stock is down more than 50% compared to one year ago. Nonetheless, (global) fundamentals are shaping up to push 'hard' economic data like construction, industrial production and consumer sentiment further down as even future capex is starting to gain downside momentum.

One graph that proves the validity of the graph above can be seen below. The just released capital goods orders show that orders have rolled over and have currently entered contraction. Note that the two lines below show the same data. The only difference is that one shows the outright value of new orders while the other shows the year-on-year performance.

Things brings me to the last part of the article.

Takeaway

AK Steel is down big since the start of 2018 when global growth peaked, followed by a US growth peak a few quarters later. The interesting thing is that the stock has been in a very volatile sideways trend since the start of 2019. A lot has already been priced in as stocks with high debt/equity ratios tend to underperform companies with less debt. AK Steel has a debt/equity ratio of more than 14.0. The good thing, is that liquidity is solid with a current ratio of 2.0. Anyhow, this stock is not necessarily bottoming but resting for the next violent move. If economic growth continues its downtrend, it is very likely that sales expectations will be revised as this would make a sudden recovery into 2020 very unlikely. On the other hand, better economic news would boost this stock to at least $3.00 on the mid/term.

Source: FINVIZ

Personally, I think the odds are higher that growth continues to disappoint for a bit as most indicators have clearly rolled over. I will stay away from AK Steel until we get better news. I am afraid that the next earnings release could be ugly. On the other hand, I also don't want anyone to short this stock. Even if earnings are good within an economic downswing, this stock could start a strong short squeeze. The volatility, global growth risks and debt situation are enough reasons for me to ignore this stock for a while. Regardless what you decide to do, play it safe and keep your positions small.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.