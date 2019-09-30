U.S. Personal Income, Expenditure And PCE Inflation - Looking Good But Slightly Under Fed Targets. Room For A Rate Cut

Current odds are about 50/50 for another cut in October and then resumption of rate rises.

This leaves room for another rate cut dependent upon the Fed's views of the future. Current numbers would be a possible reason why rather than the actual cause.

U.S Personal income, expenditure and inflation rates numbers are out. All are looking good but we're slightly undercooking Federal Reserve targets.

It's Consumption That Drives The Economy

Well, 70% of the economy is consumption at least. It's business investment which is the great variable which drives macroeconomic cycles but personal consumption expenditure is still very important. We're thus interested in how incomes are doing, expenditures are changing. For that gives us useful information on how much more room there is for further growth.

The limitation to growth is, in the normal business cycle - ie, when we don't get a recession because Wall Street falls over - when there isn't further capacity into which production can grow. Then growth in the ability to consume turns into growth in prices instead. Inflation in short. That's when the Federal Reserve raises rates to kill off the expansion.

So, what we want is rising income and expenditure, because that's the point of our having an economy in the first place, plus mild inflation so that the Fed doesn't call a halt to it all.

Currently, judging by the numbers we've got, that's what we do have. The prediction should thus be that maybe yes, maybe no, the Fed will give another rate cut just to make sure, then they'll resume their long stated goal of bringing real interest rates back to some sort of normal level.

Personal Income

From the Bureau of Economic Analysis:

Personal income increased $73.5 billion (0.4 percent) in August according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $77.7 billion (0.5 percent)

And:

Real DPI increased 0.4 percent in August

That's good, we're seeing real rises in personal income. The first part of our desired numbers path is there.

(Personal income from Moody's Analytics)

Personal Expenditures.

From the same source we've personal expenditures:

...personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $20.1 billion (0.1 percent).

And:

Real PCE increased 0.1 percent.

Or:

(Personal expenditure from Moody's Analytics)

PCE Inflation

There's the one more number to complete the set. We want to know the inflation in personal expenditures, the PCE inflation rate. That there is one is obvious given the difference in nominal and real rises in both income and expenditure. Equally obviously, it's the rate in expenditure that's important, as income is, by definition, what you can buy with what you earn.

The PCE price index increased less than 0.1 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.1 percent.

The important one there is without food and energy, for that's "core" PCE and that's the Fed's stated preference as the measure of the inflation rate. That goes over target, or even looks like it might, we'll get rate rises.

(PCE Inflation from Moody's Analytics)

Put the three together.

We've rising wages and incomes. Good. That's leading to rising expenditures. Also good, that's the consumer spending which drives the expansion of the economy. And we've inflation still below the Fed target of 2%. Remember, it's the core number that matters:

On a year-ago basis, the headline PCE deflator was up 1.4% in August while the core index advanced 1.8%.

Again, the Fed's target is 2%.

So, we've no reason why the Fed should be raising rates in order to choke off the inflation that isn't there. Sure, we might like growth to be a little faster but things are as they are. So, why would we think there's going to be a change in rates anyway?

An aside about savings

The astute will note that expenditure isn't rising as fast as incomes. That must mean that savings are rising, they being the balancing item (you can only spend or save your income, right?). And savings are rising:

The savings rate increased from 7.8% in July to 8.1% in August. All told, there isn’t evidence in the income data that suggest that the consumer is running out of firepower.

Not only isn't the consumer running out of firepower they're adding to their long term ability to spend through saving now.

So, what will the Fed do?

The Fed has been saying that the recent ills of the economy were all to do with transient issues. They cut rates more to reassure everyone than anything else. They seem to have been right too.

The markets have another rate cut for October pencilled in at 50/50. There was serious speculation that there would be another in December. That's now fading away as a serious belief.

However, away from the short term management of the economy the Fed has long - well, since about 2009 really - been hoping to get back to a more normal interest rate regime. Where there actually was a positive return to bonds for example. Where cheap money wasn't piling high the value of assets. Where there was room for significant monetary loosening, if needed, by normal interest rate management.

So, they've been itching to raise rates and undo QE as soon as it could be done without collapsing markets again. The current thinking is that October, if it happens, will be the last cut of this cycle and then back to the secular raising of rates to regain normal monetary conditions.

My View

I don't know whether the Fed will cut again, that mooted 0.25% in October. As with others, I rate it at maybe 50/50. I am becoming certain that the mooted December cut isn't there. I expect to see tightening in that medium term along with a resumption of running down the QE stock.

The Investor View

You can take either side of that October cut, as you wish, but best to be positioned for rate rises after that. Not so much because macroeconomic conditions need higher interest rates but because those conditions allow the Fed to do what it's been itching to do. Create that room for future monetary policy by having higher rates that can be cut.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.