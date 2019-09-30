The Top Yield 87 Monthly Paying Dividend Dogs And 80 Funds For October

Analyst annual-targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 19.1% LESS gain than $5k invested in all ten.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs.Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 9/26/19.

U.S. MoPay equities are neither bigger nor better. Canadian MoPays are omitted but many Canadians are listed OTC here. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined and limited to yields over 7.3%.

October's U.S. monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains: 1. Stocks by yield >.5% (87); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by yield >7% (80).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities To Net 15% to 71.85% Gains By October 2020

Four of the ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates for this month, proved 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the one year analyst median target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, made the data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to 2020 were:

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCPK:AETUF) netted $718.46 based on the median of target estimates from fourteen analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% over the market as a whole.

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) netted $460.67 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from fifteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) netted $401.32 based on dividend, plus the median of target prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% more than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) netted $350.35 based on on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc (DX) was forecast to net $263.76 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) netted $205.80 based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $194.73 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) netted $175.64 based on a median target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 73% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $153.80, based on dividend alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% less than the market as a whole.

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) netted $149.97 based on a median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 58% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 30.75% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 23% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One MoPay Dog To Lose 8.44% By October, 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts was:

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) cast a loss of $84.35 based on dividend and a projected target price estimate based on the median of projected target price estimates from two analysts, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

October Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, June 25 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from YCharts. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list. Note: Y charts data policy retains frequency of pay status on its lists for one year after termination.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Three prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and July 2019.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield. Blue Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced in December it is retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition."

Third, Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017.

For the past year, Tahoe Resources (TAHO) has skipped its monthly payouts and has dropped out as a MoPay resource.

Top yield stock for October 2016, Orchid Island Capital (ORC), released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back-up their words with actions cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February, to $0.09 in March, and to $0.08 for September, 2018.

Recently, in July 2019, Armour Residential Reit (ARR) cut its payout from $0.19 to $0.17.

Upon inspection, the August YCharts equity list was pared down by removing four former MoPay members: JMP Group (JMP); San Juan Trust (SJT); Dividend Select 15 Corp (OTCPK:DVVDF); Global Net Lease (GNL).

The U.S. MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, and shrinking. More over-the-counter trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are picking up U.S. OTC authorization.

List One: 87 US Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into October represented four of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 4, 4, 1 to 1 between the real estate, energy, healthcare, and financial services sectors.

The first of four real estate sector representatives led the top ten by yield, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) [1]. The other three real estate dog placed sixth, eighth, and tenth: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AOTF) [6], Dynex Capital Inc (DX) [8], and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) [10].

Then four energy equities took most of the remaining slots, placing second, fourth, seventh and ninth: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) [2]; Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) [4]; Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) [7]; Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) [9].

The lone healthcare representative placed third, Medical Facilities Corp (OTCPK:MFCSF) [3].

Finally, in fifth place was the financial services representative, Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) [5], to complete the October MoPay top ten list by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upside

The results shown below from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price September 26 were compared with analyst median target prices one year-out. The ten top stocks displayed 3.0% to 63.62% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Three of the ten (tinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: ARC Resources Ltd (OTCPK:AETUF) [1], Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) [2], Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) [3], Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) [4], Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) [5].

The lower level five were, Dynex Capital Inc (DX) [6], PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) [7], ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) [8], AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [9], and Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2020 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields greater than 12.55% calculated as of September 26 determined the top ten.

The top ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for per YChart & YahooFinance data featured eight uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs], and two closed-ended investment companies [CEICs].

Uncollateralized debt instruments (ETNs) captured the first, through fifth, seventh, eighth, and tenth positions: Credit Suisse X-LinksMP2xLvgMortREIT ETN (REML) [1]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg MortgREIT ETN SerB (MRRL) [2]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN (SMHD) [3]; UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [4]; Credit Suisse X-Links MP2xLvgAlrnMLP ETN (AMUL) [5]; UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [7]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg Divers Hi Inc ETN (DVHL) [8]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg WF MLP Ex-Engy ETN (LMLP) [10].

Finally, two Closed End Investment Companies placed sixth, and ninth, Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) [6], and Miller/Howard High Income Equity (HIE) [9]. This completed the top ten Exchange Traded Notes, Exchange Traded Funds, and Closed End Investment Companies list for October, 2019.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

Note that the top ten equity dividends are now priced 1% less those of the top ten funds. This is a variation for October 2019 in the dividend dog kennel. Last month equites were 2% under funds but the month before they were equal. The difference is likely found in management fees collected in the fund world.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Yield Metrics Found No Advantage For Five Lowest Priced Of Ten High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (12) Would Produce 12.97% VS. (13) 16.03% Net Gains from All Ten by October, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 19.1% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 46.07%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of September 26 were: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT); Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL); American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF); Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC); Medical Facilities Corp (OTCPK:MFCSF), with prices ranging from $1.92 to $6.06.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated as of September 26 were: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ); Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR); Dynex Capital Inc (DX); ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR); Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), whose prices ranged from $6.27 to $17.05.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, may someday be usable to find rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

