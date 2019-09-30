How To Harvest Shares To Create 'Greater Income'

In my opinion we do not need a sophisticated sell strategy. We might trim from all around, over time, as would an index fund.

Many readers have suggested that it takes a level of sophistication to be able to harvest shares in the right sequence. I'd suggest again, simple works.

While I am a big fan of a generous and growing dividend, we may also need to sell shares to untap some of the value trapped in the share prices.

I am a big fan of generous and growing dividend income. And I feel that it is much more relevant and meaningful in the retirement funding (decumulation) stage. After all, those dividends become more real when they are no longer an item on a spreadsheet or a figure on your account statements. They become real when you move them out of that investment account and turn them into cash.

And in the retirement funding stage those dividends can have a more meaningful impact on your portfolio characteristics and investment approach. Those dividends can help decrease or even eventually eliminate that sequence of returns risk. Those dividends may not be as important in the accumulation stage and in fact in the past I've suggested that you might Skip The Dividends If You're Young And Brave. There are many ways to take a growth, total return approach, or to add a portfolio growth booster or two. That may consist of a growthier index such as the (QQQ) or the iShares mid cap (IJH) or small cap (IJR) that access that size premium. You might look to developing markets.

I am also a big fan of holdings that offer greater growth but a more modest or even measly dividend. On my current trip to England I have accessed some dividends that began to pool in the portfolio. That said, in the past I've Harvested Apple Shares to fund a trip or two.

The dividend and share harvesting tag team.

I believe it is that combination of generous dividends and share harvesting that can allow us to create the greatest and most reliable income. When we try to live off of the dividends that can be limiting with respect to growth prospects and diversification. Lowering the threshold on your self-imposed income requirements can open many doors. One can argue that the 'best' dividend growth stocks for a retiree are those Dividend Achievers (VIG) and Aristocrats (NOBL) that offer that that combination of (potential) generous total returns and lesser drawdown in a major market correction.

Those two indices to not offer up a 'livable' level of dividend income for many; some share harvesting will be in order.

Do we need a complicated sell strategy to create income?

History and simple asset allocation portfolios would say no. Here's one of my favorite (and I think most valuable) articles that I've ever penned for Seeking Alpha - How Retirees Made It Through The Last 2 Recessions. The approach was the simple and now time-tested core couch potato portfolio approach.

In that article the managed Vanguard Balanced portfolios were examined in retirement funding scenarios. It was a simple mix of US and International holdings with some bonds in the mix to manage that sequence of returns risk. I'd suggest the Balanced Growth Model for the greatest odds of success given the lower interest rates of the day. For my money that is the sweet spot for the accumulation and decumulation phase if the investor has the risk tolerance level to match.

The retirement funding or share harvesting approach.

With the 2 funds evaluated in that article there was no switch that moved the funds from an accumulation stage to a decumulation stage. The only switch would be that instead of adding monies to those portfolios, shares would have been sold to create income.

If we look at that Vanguard (VWELX) fund that currently sits in the 65% stock to 35% bond area the harvesting would entail trimming from all of the underlying stocks and bonds within the fund. Along the retirement route the asset allocation and would be decided by the fund's methodology and in the case of the Vanguard fund, the 'active' managers of the fund. That said, I've been watching these funds for quite some time and they are quite passive and simple and sensible are mostly and largely 'repeatable' for the typical investor by buying the index funds within the same portfolio construction concept. An investor could also, simply, just skim enough of the actual Vanguard fund holdings to replicate the risk and return properties. I hold over a dozen of the same names. And you'll find those names in the core large cap indices and in the Dividend Achievers (VIG) and Vanguard Higher Yield (VYM) funds, plus other popular dividend funds. One might then add some modest International exposure by way of ETFs. That Vanguard Fund currently sits at 10.5% International exposure.

Here's a mix that will largely replicate the risk and returns history of VWELX over the last 10 years and more.

If a retiree held the VWELX fund and was selling units they would essentially be selling from most everywhere. Under the hood, they'd be selling a very, very small slice of most every stock and bond. There is no sophisticated strategy of favoring selling winners or losers, or losers over winners, or stocks over bonds or vice versa. You're selling a 'bit of everything'. That said, keep in mind that the winners will be increasing in value to a greater degree in rising markets, selling from a fund does favor or include trimming more of the 'recently successful' companies.

You can't sell a bit of everything when you hold individual stocks.

Of course if you had a portfolio of 25 or 30 stocks and an assortment of bonds (or bond funds) it would not be cost effective to sell off a small slice of each stock and bond. But no sweat there, keep trading costs in mind and sell from a select few. Perhaps all of your holdings are in a positive total return situation, great. You'd simply sell shares in a few winners. The idea would be to not raid an individual stock to the degree that it no longer has a meaningful position in your portfolio. If you have a few losers, sell one our two as well in concert with selling a few of those winners. You might keep your stock to bond ratio somewhat in check, but it's OK to let it slide within reason. We don't have to create additional fees by being strict to a starting (for example) 65% stock to 35% bond allocation.

You'd be surprised that it does not take substantial share harvesting to make up for what is not covered by the organic portfolio income. And when bond markets are doing well, the retiree will be able to sell off some bonds (easiest with bond funds perhaps) and that will lessen the need to sell stocks.

Here's an example with a $700,000 stock portfolio within a $1,000,000 total portfolio that yields 3% (a 70/30 stock to bond mix of course). If there is the need to create an additional $10,000 of portfolio income from selling stocks and bonds and $4500 is harvest from bonds that have recently increased in value, there's only the need to sell $5,500 of stocks or stock funds. That's less and 1% of the total stock portfolio for that year. That might even be easily covered by a high flyer or two that's had a recent run up.

When we're in a year or extended period of rising stock prices (current situation), your additional income needs for the year (beyond portfolio income) might be covered entirely by the harvesting of stocks. You sell a few high flyers and your asset mix might be kept at 70/30 or 75/25 or whatever might have been your target mix. There has been little need to sell bonds over the last several years. In fact with the mostly roaring markets of the last 10 years, and in the name of rebalancing, a retiree might also be rebalancing some of those stock gain proceeds to the bond side.

Or when markets are being over-generous, that retiree might choose to increase spending and accept the gift that the markets are offering.

It's not rocket surgery.

When I was an investment advisor at Tangerine Investments I witnessed firsthand how simple and basic asset allocation models worked for retirees. Clients were harvesting units at a generous spend rate and the portfolios were holding their value even when mandated payments were above that 5% spend rate.

Simple works, even in the retirement stage. With a portfolio that has the core building blocks of (quality) domestic and foreign stocks and bonds we do not have to employ a sophisticated sell strategy. We simply trim. We can even let the asset allocation slide, as we know that historically the Balanced Income, Balanced and Balanced Growth models work quite well. I'd be inclined to stay more in the Balanced to Balanced Growth models. That said, and as always, your risk tolerance level should still drive that asset allocation ship.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. Retirement funding can have many moving parts with funding sources that include pensions, real estate income, part time work, inheritances and more. It may be wise to check in with a trusted retirement specialist to ensure you know the optimal order of asset harvesting.

If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. If you'd like notices of future articles, click the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, BLK, WMT, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.