Plymouth Industrial REIT: FFO/AFFO Ignores The Accretion Of Its Convertible Preferred Which Almost Doubles AFFO/Share

It is so nice when the market gives you an opportunity to short the same stock twice. In July of last year I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha which detailed Plymouth’s REITs disastrous path into the public markets and their desperate search for equity to repay their banks. (Plymouth Industrial REIT: If Institutions Will Not Buy Your Stock, Find A Retail Investor) In November of last year PLYM announced a convertible preferred investment from Madison International Realty (Madison.) The terms were very onerous and, not surprisingly, the stock continued to fall as investors digested how Madison had been able to extract value from a floundering REIT. Madison will receive a minimum preferred return of 12% based on their liquidation preference with the same upside as common equity holders. Of course, the more equity Plymouth raises from other investors the more secure Madison’s position becomes. Despite the terms of the deal, I closed out my short position after the announcement as the catalyst for the stock to move still lower had been removed. I suspected PLYM was going to wallow near $10 for years.

The press release announcing the deal said the transaction would increase AFFO/share by 80%. Clearly, investors initially ignored this as they focused on the economics of the transaction and probably thought PLYM would use a massive amount of leverage to generate the AFFO. Nevertheless, over the course of the year PLYM has found investors, bankers and sell-side analysts who are willing to accept their unusual calculation of AFFO which generated the AFFO growth. PLYM’s stock touched $20 before it issued equity last week.

Series B Preferred

The Series B Preferred was issued to Madison in December of last year. The deal represents a win-win transaction. PLYM desperately needed cash for paying down expensive debt (it had taken on in conjunction with a failed equity offering), capital for growth, a low initial rate of cash payments and perhaps most importantly a partner who could give them some credibility with equity investors. Madison received exposure to industrial real estate, which is hard to get in today’s market, as well as a preferred position with a 12% return and the potential for equity like upside. If things did not work out for Madison they would basically crowd out the rest of the equity in PLYM. While PLYM may not have been worth $10/share when Madison made the investment it definitely was not a zero, so they were not taking a huge risk. Additionally, if PLYM was able to bring in additional equity through future offerings Madison’s position would become still more secure. While highly dilutive to shareholders, it was probably a good deal for both parties. Having said that the amazing run in PLYM's stock is likely due to its reported AFFO/share growth and not the merits of the deal.

The Series B has an interesting structure that starts with a low current pay of 3.25% and then escalates as shown below.

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Rate 3.25% 3.50% 3.75% 4.00% 6.50% 12.00% 15.00%

(Series B Article Supplementary p. 4 filed with the SEC on 12/17/2018)

However, Madison is guaranteed a minimum return of 12% over their holding period so there is an accrual or PIK feature to account for the difference between the current pay and 12%. (Madison is also protected from an early redemption as the redemption price can’t be less than $21.89/share, even though Madison bought in at $17.00/share -Series B Article Supplementary p. 3 filed with the SEC on 12/17/2018) Not surprisingly, the auditors require that this accretion is reflected on the face of the Income Statement by subtracting it from earnings as the preferred is “temporary equity” as the holders have the right to redeem it for at least a 12% annual return starting in January 2022. Without an explanation this accretion, which is $1.9 million in Q2, is excluded from both PLYM’s FFO and AFFO calculation. Inclusion of the accretion would cause their reported AFFO/share of $0.43/share in 2nd quarter to drop by $0.23/share.

p. 8 of PLYM 2Q19 Supplemental Financial Disclosure

No Adjustment for Accretion from Series B in FFO Calculation

p. 12 of PLYM 2Q19 Supplemental Financial Disclosure

Additionally, their calculations of FFO and AFFO make no adjustments for the potentially dilutive impact of the shares they would have to issue if these securities were converted into common shares. Below I have recalculated 2Q19 AFFO to adjust for the inclusion of the dilutive impact of $0.13/share.

While PLYM’s auditors could justify their FFO calculation is correct because these shares are antidilutive on an EPS basis, since EPS is negative and that is typically the starting point for calculating FFO. The REIT industry moved beyond this math in their calculation of FFO and AFFO over the last 15 years. I have included UDR’s disclosure of their convert which shows the way most REITs have accounted for the dilution of converts in the appendix. To be clear FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures and it is impossible to say that there is an error in the calculation of a non-GAAP metric. However, overtime the industry and REIT investors have developed standards as to what is acceptable and what is not. REIT investors do not have to look back far to see the impact of a REIT using questionable calculations for AFFO - just ask investors in American Realty Capital Partners. As I will touch on below Plymouth’s auditors have limited experience serving as the auditor for public REITs.

In Q219 Plymouth’s Auditors Were Still Making Adjustments To Their Treatment Of The Convert 6 Months After Issuance

Plymouth’s auditors are Marcum. Marcum is not a Big Four auditor. To the best of my knowledge, Marcum does not audit another public REITs. The complexity of the Series B has created some challenges for Marcum. In Q1 they showed the Series B with a liquidation preference of $77.56 million. In Q2 they moved it to $97.183 million. In Q2 they began adjusting for the structure of the preferred instrument which started with a minimum redemption price of $21.89 (subject to adjustment for the dividend.) In Q1 they had the redemption value tied to the proceeds which PLYM received in the transaction which was unusual because PLYM can not redeem the convert at the issue price of $17.00. While it is good that the auditors now recognize and adjust for the fact that the PLYM will have to pay dearly to get out from under this security, the change in accounting from quarter to quarter should cause investors to ask questions about the details of how the convert is being treated. In particular they should be looking at the unusual treatment of the accretion which hits earnings, but not FFO or AFFO. It is also interesting there was no explanation for the change in liquidation value in the 10-Q, press release or on the earnings call. Finally, investors should ponder why the sell side analysts on the call did not ask about the change in the liquidation preference even though it represents a $20 million or $2.50/share hit to NAV.

What are the new investors thinking?

As shown below the convertible preferred represents 26% of PLYM’s equity, after their most recent equity offering, and yet no one is focusing on the potentially massive dilution that will occur when these securities are converted into common stock.

It would also be interested to know how common investors in the current offering feel about a preferred investor receiving a 12% yield while their capital earns only 8.33%.

Time Frame for Catalyst is Uncertain

By design the Series B with its low current pay gives PLYM time to get its house in order and bring in new investors. Its current yield does not go above 4% until 2023. I understand that portfolio managers who are judged quarter to quarter could never short this stock because it may be several years before investors focus on the potential dilution and increasing current pay associated with the Series B. Nonetheless, for those of us who can afford to stay short a stock for 4 or 5 years, and I do not think I will have to wait that long, it is hard to imagine a better short. Massive dilution could occur if Madison converts the Series B in 2022. If they do not convert the increasing current will pay takes its toll from both a cash flow and FFO perspective and investors who did not get out in time will be disappointed.

APPENDIX

See note 2

Disclosure: I am/we are short PLYM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am writing this article at the request of Jeff Fischer. Please expedite the publication date as PLYM just completed an equity offering and interest is high now, but will wane as the week goes on.