Masco: Moving To Neutral After Disappointing Investor Day Targets

While share buybacks may help the company post 10% EPS CAGR over the next two years, I believe low core EPS growth will limit P/E expansion.

Masco’s (MAS) stock has gained ~39% since I published it as my Top Idea last December, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s ~12% gains. My thesis was simple - management has taken a lot of steps since the 2008 housing recession (e.g. spin-off of Top Build in 2015, exiting most of the new construction-related markets for cabinetry business) to reduce the company’s exposure towards new housing construction. The company now derives ~90% of its income from Plumbing products and Decorative architectural products (primarily paints) segments. Both of these segments held up pretty well in the last recession (see table below) due to low exposure towards new construction businesses plus small ticket size (which see less impact from slowdown). The company is much less cyclical now and hence deserves a better valuation.

Table 1: Masco during the 2008 housing recession (Plumbing and Paints business remained profitable and quickly recovered in contrast with cabinet, windows and other businesses).

Source: SEC filing

The Good

Earlier this year, management announced the potential divestiture of the company’s kitchen cabinet and windows business to further reduce its cyclicality. Management has made a case similar to my thesis regarding the low cyclicality of the remaining business to support the divestiture. (See slides 13 from its investor day presentation.)

Chart 1: Slide 13 from Masco’s investor day showing the low cyclicality and quick recovery time for the plumbing and decorative architectural products segment versus the cabinetry and windows business.

Source: Masco’s Investor Day presentation

I agree with management and believe that having the Kitchen cabinet and Windows businesses in the portfolio has proved to be a headwind for Masco’s valuation. These businesses increased cyclicality of the overall company resulting in a lower P/E multiple. The company’s P/E multiple has improved post announcing the divestiture of these two businesses. Last December, when I shared my thesis, the stock was trading at 12.8x FY18 consensus estimates and currently it is trading at 15.6x FY18 estimates.

The Bad

One thing which has disappointed me from the investor day is management’s growth targets for the Plumbing and Decorative Architectural product businesses. Management guided for a measly 2-4% revenue CAGR for plumbing and 2-3% revenue CAGR for the Decorative architectural products business over the next two years. They further guided that pro-forma operating margins will decrease from the current 16.9% in FY19 to 16.8% in FY21.

I was expecting much better. If we look from 2015 to 2018, these segments combined have posted a revenue CAGR of 7% while increasing their operating margins from 15% to 16.9%. For 2019, management’s guidance for revenue growth rate was low-single digits, but it looked like it was the temporary impact of the trade war which caused the company to increase prices negatively impacting its volumes. (The company sources $825 mn worth of raw material from China which is exposed to list 3 and list 4 tariffs). However, if the company is guiding for a continued low growth rate in these businesses, it is a worrying sign and indicates the 2019 slowdown wasn’t a one-off.

Further, last year, the company acquired the Kichler lighting business which is now reported in the Decorative Architectural products business. While this business is relatively small ($450 mn in sales versus $2.7 bn in sales for the total Decorative architectural product business), the company expects it to grow at a good growth rate over the next couple of years as it realizes sales synergies. Kichler is involved in decorative lightings which isn’t exactly a recession-resistant business (as it is a discretionary purchase). If management is expecting a 2.5% growth rate (at the midpoint) for the Decorative Architectural products segment with good Kichler sales growth, it is likely that underlying growth of the paints business is even lower.

Equally worrying is the margin part. For 2019, there were cost increases due to tariffs and I was ready to look past it when management guided for a slight decline/flattish year-over-year margin. But if margins are expected to continue declining, it indicates lack of operating leverage/negative mix which doesn't make me feel too optimistic.

Estimates And Price target

Using the mid-point of management’s revenue and operating margin goals, I have arrived at $3.10 in EPS for FY 2021 (see table below). I have assumed a 44 mn reduction in share count from a $2 bn buyback (since buybacks will happen over the next two years, I have assumed a slightly higher average buyback price of $45 versus the current stock price of $41.68). I also expect debt levels to remain constant and assumed a similar interest expense as 2019. In other expenses, I have included only $15 mn of pension costs for 2021.

Table 2: Pro-forma Masco’s EPS estimate for 2019 and 2021 using the midpoint of management’s guidance (2019)/targets (2021).

Source: Management’s guidance, GS Analytics estimates

The company’s peer in the paints business Sherwin-Williams (SHW) trades at over 25x current year estimates and 22.5x FY20 consensus estimates. However, Sherwin-Williams’ long-term growth targets call for a mid single-digit growth rate and investors are expecting margin improvement. It also has a history of delivering excellent return to shareholders in the past and I believe it can grow its EPS in the low teens in the long term.

I was earlier expecting that post-divestiture Masco will be able to deliver mid single-digit sales growth with margin expansion in the long term. This would have meant the stock trading at a slight discount to Sherwin-Williams (Masco doesn’t have Sherwin-Williams' track record in terms of creating shareholder value, hence the discount).

However, recent management commentary has significantly altered my expectations. I now view Masco as a 2-3% top line growth business with no margin improvement and EPS growth mainly driven by share buybacks (which will slow down once the proceeds from sales of kitchen cabinets and windows business is completely utilized). I expect the stock to trade at a discount to the S&P 500. Applying 15.9x P/E (~10% discount to the S&P 500’s 17.6x forward PE) to $3.10 in FY2021 EPS, we get a 1-year forward target price of $49.29. Using 10% long-term average annual return of the S&P 500 for discounting, we get a fair value of $44.80 for the stock. Since it represents less than 10% upside from the current levels, I am moving my rating to neutral.

I launched a model portfolio in February this year with a target of outperforming the S&P 500 by 20% every year consistently. The strategy focuses on doing nothing most of the time and making high conviction bets occasionally. We have already outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 17% since the launch. If you like to outperform the S&P 500 meaningfully, you can consider subscribing to Alpha Portfolio Picks. (Note: Please subscribe monthly to have a look and convert to annual subscription only if you are satisfied).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.