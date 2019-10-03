Pullback And 15% Yield Create Unique Buying Opportunity For ECC

Co-produced with Treading Softly and Beyond Saving

Introduction

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are used to investing in securities that are often misunderstood and thus mispriced. Today we want to talk about a "super high dividend stock" we have highlighted in in the past and that has taken a beating lately. The investment is Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), a Collateralized Loan Obligation closed-end fund, or CLO CEF, has taken a beating probably from shorts and speculators who play on the fears we've actively tried to dispel when we first highlighted CLOs as a recession-resistant pick that has a proven track record. Recent negative news have focused on sentiment and appealed to natural fears of investors to scare them away from powerful income-generating securities. We will clarify why we are bullish on this investment and why the recent pullback of 20% has created a great buying opportunity for this 15% yielder!

Cash Flow is King

Let's first talk about ECC's cashflows before delving into the new angle of attack - ECC's Net Asset Value changes.

Recently we've seen reports touting GAAP as the only acceptable means to determine distribution coverage.

GAAP works wonderfully for C-corporations like Gamestop (GME) or Facebook (FB) but is readily accepted as completely unhelpful for determining dividend coverage for REITs like Realty Income (O) or Spirit Realty (SRC). Furthermore, Master Limited Partnerships or Midstream Corps are also frequent cases where GAAP falls vastly short. If you take a few moments you realize why - GAAP forces many assumptions across the board that are often useless, unhelpful or downright unrealistic.

Moving into a closer space, Business Development Companies or Mortage REITs often use Non-GAAP means to express dividend coverage, why? Again because GAAP fails to effectively cover this realm. GAAP and taxable income also frequently disagree and the IRS doesn't care what ECC's GAAP net investment income says - they tax it their way.

So where did ECC's return of capital come from last year? Ironically, it seems shorts missed this in the annual statement:

Source: ECC's 2018 Annual Report

GAAP cast losses into ECC over 4 years into the future. What does this mean? GAAP has built-in assumptions when it comes to CLOs. It uses a method called "effective yield" this method of reporting is required by the SEC for CLO funds to use, it assumes:

Credit losses of the CLO impact final return prices of the Equity Tranche, this is assumed as level over the life of the CLO looking forward Assumes the CLO will be called or close prior to its pre-built-in maturity Assumes declining income generation due to assumed credit losses

This directly conflicts with taxation which does now allow credit losses to be taken until realized. So what happens when the income of the Equity position pays out higher than the GAAP effective yield? GAAP than treats these overages as return of capital and lowers the GAAP cost basis of the CLO.

This means those losses are carried on, and not felt until the CLO position is sold or closed and ECC's refinancing of CLOs or calls at opportune times can actually cause those assumptions to be moot.

So are you curious if ECC can pay its expenses and you from its cash flow in? Yes.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

ECC is receiving enough cash flow from their CLOs to cover your payment and the fund's expenses in real-time. Right now.

So where does the return of capital come from? Tax write-downs on sold positions. When ECC sells a position at a loss on value - according to its taxable value, it can deduct this from its taxes. These losses are pre-assumed as mentioned by GAAP on each CLO, sometimes years in advance if ECC holds the position for an extended time.

ECC has what is called a managed distribution policy, it pays a flat rate monthly. This means ECC's management has to assume their taxable income is at least $2.67 per share for their $2.40 distribution to you to meet the 90% threshold for CEFs to avoid paying an excess tax. But, if a situation arises like last quarter where they have to call and roll a CLO instead of refinancing it, their taxable income may suddenly see a large deductible become available meaning now a portion of their distributions will be above their taxable income. This portion above taxable income becomes return of capital to you, but in actuality comes from the cash flows flowing into the fund.

GAAP is built on assumptions and management is required to cast their CLO positions in GAAP effective yield, but we've covered how GAAP is ineffective for many types of assets and sectors. It makes sense when you step back and understand that when you as a person take deductions on your taxes that you're not suddenly losing extra money from your paycheck, you're reducing how much Uncle Sam thinks he deserves.

GAAP vs Cash Flow

We want to take a moment to reiterate something. We're not against GAAP numbers for CLOs in general. GAAP's emphasis on CLOs is to estimate the total return or internal rate of return on any CLO position. This means the actual current yield of the CLO - the cash flow yield - and the projected total return on the CLO - GAAP yield - generally disagree. As highlighted by others, equity tranches have the potential to lose value due to credit losses. ECC assumes a 3% credit loss rate - which 60-80% can be recovered and if lost during the reinvestment period the effect is muted.

Source: ECC earning slides

CLO equity positions over half of the time see internal rates of returns above 15% and 96% of the time see positive total returns. GAAP attempts to pre-forecast this with its assumptions and numbers. This means that if a fund can achieve GAAP NII coverage it will always achieve cash flow coverage - this would be the extremely ideal situation which all contributors on Seeking Alpha would agree is best.

However, in realtime, cash flow coverage alone all but guarantees that the distribution by ECC can and will continue due to tax requirements and how CLO income is taxed. This is why we continue to emphasize and management emphasizes the cash flow aspect of the fund. GAAP doesn't look at real-time coverage but total return coverage by forecasting returns with their assumptions - definitely a tool to not be ignored entirely, but not the definitive decider.

ECC has improved and can still improve coverage through:

Accretive share issuance (or issuing shares above Net Asset Value) Selling CLOs for capital gains vs capital losses - two methods they historically have used. ECC's management is working again to achieve GAAP coverage as a long term goal for the fund.

The NAV is The New Vogue Point for Investors

ECC's NAV has been the new channel of criticism recently. Ironically, it seems that when we explained that NAV is volatile and often a bad metric to use in the past that this unhelpful metric would be the tool used to scare retail investors.

So how is a CLO position valued? Well for ECC, which invests in Equity positions it is determined multiple ways. GAAP has a determined value based on its effective yield calculations, but NAV, as reported by ECC, doesn't use GAAP metrics. No CLO fund uses GAAP values for reporting NAV.

Every CLO position is marked for value monthly by ECC. To do this ECC must use either mark to market or non-binding indicative bid. Basically, ECC must determine what other brokers would be willing to spend to buy one of their positions. It's like if you decided to sell a share of O. The underlying value of the share does have an impact, but it's market forces and sentiment that drives the price you'll get for it.

The secondary CLO market is highly illiquid. Mix into that, the recent prime rate cuts have changed how new senior secured loans are being originated, as well as the yields on new CLO debt. This means debt tranches have lower floor yields, while new loans have higher floor yields - ensuring a larger spread at all rate levels. This has taken volume from an already illiquid market. Buyers of CLOs are demanding higher yields, thus causing CLO position values to be more discounted. Should you be surprised? No. ECC's management explicitly stated this:

Broadly, the CLO equity market shifted to a bit of a wider discount rate towards, really, the last three months, if you look at May, June, and July, where the marks on the positions were reduced in line with what the current market value is for CLO equity. Broadly, that yield that investors are demanding, including ourselves, has moved a little bit wider.

Management had to reduce the marks on their CLOs due to sentiment in the CLO space. This sentiment wanted higher yields before buying a position, just like ECC's management did, so all CLO values declined. Did their performance? No.

Furthermore, prime rate movements can cause temporary NAV gyrations. These are seen more readily in ECC's NAV vs Oxford Lane Capitals (OXLC) due to ECC's more frequent NAV reporting.

Just as the general market priced in rate cuts prior to them occurring, so did the CLO market. ECC's NAV reflects the immediate impact of rate cuts. Ironically, these cuts don't reduce ECC's income generation as CLOs are floating instruments.

Ironically interest rising rates also cause temporary boosts in NAV even when overall pricing pressure was dropping NAV.

It's not surprising that negative articles start cropping up and claiming "NAV erosion" while simultaneously failing to note any other factors.

ECC's management highlighted NAV volatility by stating that a 100 basis point, or 10% shift in NAV from quarter to quarter would not concern them:

So if discount rates widen or tighten by 100 basis points in the next quarter absent some other news that onto itself wouldn't cause me alarm or excitement.

They stated this in August before another rate cut came into effect, having a strong impact on NAV pricing.

CLOs are Valued Two Ways in Their Lifespan

CLOs are based on NPV, or next present value when they are brand new. This values them based on their cash flows. Once the are older and passed their reinvestment period, the value is determined by their liquidation value. ECC at any time has a mixture of both groupings of CLOs, adding to the volatility and complexity of their NAV calculations.

This is why NAV continues to mostly be an unhelpful metric. NAV for CLOs is based less on performance and more on sentiment. We here at High Dividend Opportunities are not swing traders or momentum traders. We look first at the facts and fundamentals before factoring in sentiment. The fact is that CLO values are volatile while their performance remains extremely strong. NAV erosion so-called by other authors is either their fear tactic to scare retail investors, or a misunderstanding of the means used to value CLOs and thus determine ECC's NAV.

The Best Buying Opportunity

ECC's recent pullback presents a strong buying opportunity. Knowing that nothing is fundamentally wrong, you can have confidence that ECC will continue to produce strong levels of income.

We will remind investors who are new to CLOs the advice we gave when we originally highlighted them. ECC is a buy and hold for a long time investing. Its price will be volatile as sentiment drives its day to day pricing, sometimes wildly. CLOs by design are buy and hold investments. Think about it this way - no one would care how much their money-minting machine is worth so long as it keeps making money. ECC is the same. It's minting money steadily and you shouldn't let scare tactics allow others to get these machines by scaring you into selling it to them.

Wrap Up

ECC has seen a strong shift from confidence to fear in the market. ECC's actual underlying fundamental performance remains unchanged. NAV is down due to sentiment in the CLO sector demanding higher yields before purchasing secondary market CLO positions. Ironically, ECC is doing the same thing so, demanding higher yields from their new purchases before buying.

ECC's market price is depressed due to irrational fear. CLO values are marked down due to demands for discounts before buying them. Default rates are still at all-time lows. Cash flow remains as strong as ever. The pullback in ECC creates a great buying opportunity for a yield of 15%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.