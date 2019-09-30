Dillard's: Fundamentally Weakening, But Expect An Upside Surprise

It's evident that Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) is fundamentally weakening QoQ and operates in an out-of-favour sector. This practice offers no incentive for Wall Street to make an effort, with its coverage and sell-side analysts continuing to punish Dillard's with draconian downgrades, therefore placing additional downward pressure on its shares. I believe this fosters an investment opportunity, considering investors are overly pessimistic on QoQ and DDS's assets are too cheap to ignore.

The firm's earnings, margins, and revenues are declining, and the stock is currently trading at a higher valuation than its peers. This is evident in its 20x Forward P/E vs. 6x for Macy's (M), 9x for Kohl's (KSS) and 10x for Nordstrom (JWN). Although DDS is fundamentally weakening, investors are overlooking the value of the company's real estate and the aggressive share repurchases, which should allow for a perfect upside spike in the near future.

1. Liquidation Analysis

Current Assets

Benjamin Graham's classic value investing metric, Net-Net working capital per share ratio, is a proven way to find attractive investing opportunities. It is a highly conservative estimate that provides a calculation for the remaining equity after a fire-sale.

(Cash and equivalents) + (0.75 * Accounts receivable) + (0.5 * Inventory) + (0.75 * Other current assets) - (Total Liabilities + Unfunded Pensions + Preferred Shares)

$1,150,183 - ($1,179,346 + 4,000) = ($33,163)

(Note: Figures in thousands)

I have used the figures from the recent Q1 earnings report. Even after assuming a worst-case scenario, i.e., liquidating current assets, Dillard's can easily pay all of its liabilities just using its current assets, while only falling short of $33 million (this is virtually nothing for a $1.7 billion market cap company). So, technically shareholders should receive all the proceeds from liquidating non-current assets.

Non-current assets

Under US GAAP, companies are only allowed to show carrying value of the assets, but a fair value for these assets gives a clear picture of what the assets are actually worth.

(Source: Q1 2019)

"During the three months ended May 4, 2019, the Company received cash proceeds of $13.4 million and recorded a related gain of $7.4 million for the sale of two store locations in Boardman, Ohio and Boynton Beach, Florida" (10-K)

DDS has been selling its underperforming stores at a profit. Currently, it has 44 million square feet of real estate owned across the US. According to the most conservative valuation estimates, DDS's property is worth more than $4 Billion (or $200 per share). This is roughly 300% the book value of PPE recorded on its balance sheet, which is decades old. However, some critics say that most of Dillard's real estate is located in the Midwest and the sunbelt regions like Texas, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Mississippi, etc. Unlike its competitor Macy's, which owns most of its real estate in prime areas/growth centres such as New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, and Los Angeles, DDS owns land in relatively cheaper regions. For this reason, the market value of DDS's real estate property may not be that high for too long, and a decline in apparel retail industry could make the firm's mall-based properties less valuable. Using a worst-case scenario, i.e., selling non-current assets at liquidation value and real estate at book value, investors are still left with $59 per share (the price it was trading at just last week).

(Book value of property and equipment) + (0.5 * Operating Lease assets) + (0.5 * Other Assets)

$1,512,300 + $26,300 + $39,650 = $1,512,300

$1,512,300/25,600 = $59 per share

(Note: Figures in thousands)

I believe the market is overly punishing the stock and underestimating the strength of Dillard's balance sheet.

2. Short Ratio + Buybacks

The current float is at 10 million (50% of total shares outstanding), down from 16.5 million just a couple of months ago. Management's aggressive share buyback had reduced outstanding float and pushed the short-interest ratio to 90% from 60-70% before the 2Q filing. This is quite absurd for a company that generates a decent cash flow, has a solid balance sheet, and a ROIC of 10%. Furthermore, Moody's restated its investment-grade rating on Dillard's corporate bonds. On top of that, the management has around $340 million remaining under the buyback program, and it's been buying back shares almost after every quarterly filing.

For example, on 3rd Aug alone, management bought back 800K worth of stock (8% of the float) between Q1 and Q2 (in 90 days). Previously, management bought back shares (between each quarter) right after the share plummeted following the quarterly press release. When the market realised the reduced share count from the latest 10-Q report, the stock spiked backed into the mid-$90s range (30% to 40% upside from current price). In the previous quarter alone (Q1 2019), shares bounced 20-25% after releasing the report. The exact similar scenario occurred in 2018 where management bought back 557K shares in Feb and 478K in May. Similarly in 2017, 700K shares after the Feb press release and 1.2 million after May press release. All these instances led to sudden spikes in DDS shares, before declining again following the earnings press release.

Overall, management has been consistently repurchasing large number of shares every year, with 1.7 million in 2018, 4 million in 2017, and 3 million in 2016.

(source 2018 annual report)

I firmly believe that this type of aggressive buyback allows insiders to increase exposure to the company's valuable real estate property (holding 17% of the total shares outstanding). If the management continues to sell its less performing stores at current valuations, this scenario would produce attractive returns for the company and shareholders.

Unsurprisingly, prominent value investors increased or initiated new positions in DDS. Some of the funds were Long Leaf Partners, Gotham Funds, Greenlight Capital, AQR Capital, Maverick Capital, and Tyvor Capital. This further proves my upside thesis, with real estate and buybacks being the key catalysts.

3. Fundamentally Weakening

Revenue

For 2018 year-end, the home and furniture segment performed well and ladies, men's, juniors', and children's segments slightly increased or remained flat. With softening demand for houses and construction activity across the US, I think revenue from the home and furniture segment will look uncertain going forward. However, it's only 4% of revenue which doesn't pose much of a threat.

On the other hand, the ladies segment (includes apparel, accessories, and lingerie) constitutes around 37% of revenue. Consumer preferences are changing across the women apparel industry. Women are shifting more towards active-casual fashion instead of designer clothes benefiting companies like Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE). Dillard's undoubtedly failed to adopt this trend. For the juniors and children's apparel segment, the industry is highly consolidated with few big players such as Children's Place (PLCE), Macy's, Gap (GPS), and Kohl's. The children's segment is moderately cyclical as the products are usually cheap and get displaced more often. So, there's not much growth in this segment, though it's moderately stable compared to the other segments being ladies, men, and home. So overall, I would expect revenue to decline going forward.

Gross Margins

Gross margins declined by 45 basis points in 2018 and 48 basis points in 2017. I believe it will continue to decline due to heavy discounting across the retail sector, e-commerce pressure, lower customer traffic, and intense competition. Even worse, competitor Macy's is reinvesting cash flows to reinvent its stores and improve its online platform, while DDS is repurchasing shares to maintain EPS and increase management's insider ownership (most likely because of real estate). Also, DDS lacks a revenue-generating shopping app such as Macy's. This reveals that management isn't focused on making changes to its e-commerce business and improving the bottom-lime growth. Unsurprisingly, Dillard's only spends about 2% of its revenue on Capex, whereas Macy's spends about 4% of annual revenue (around $1 billion per year).

It is evident that the management isn't focused on creating long-term shareholder value, rather it is more interested in cashing out on the valuable real estate property and keeping the EPS stable (not for long) through aggressive buybacks.

Conclusion

Overall, although Dillard's is fundamentally weakening, there is a very obvious short squeeze ahead, and the shares will increase up to 30-40%. I also hope to see more store closures (capitalising on the valuable property) and allocation of the majority of its cash flows to share buybacks, placing more pressure on the shorts. I believe shares could go back into the $90s range, so expect a short squeeze anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDS, PLCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.