Assessing What's Going On With Senior Loan CEFs

Note: This note was first released to members 1 month ago.

What's going on with senior loan CEFs?

In this month's "High-High-Low" CEF report, we noticed that, just like last month, the "D x Y x Z" top list was dominated by senior loan funds. This suggests that among fixed income funds, senior loans are the most undervalued/oversold CEF sector. This is corroborated by a chart from our most recent Closed-End Fund Weekly Roundup (reproduced below) which indicated that senior loans had the 4th lowest average z-score across all sectors, trailing only three equity CEF sectors (all international funds). Their average discount of -7.04% is also the widest among all fixed income sectors.

What's going on with senior loan CEFs? The main culprit is the fall in short-term interest rates that has occurred this year. As the chart below shows, after climbing steadily from near-zero levels for most of the last 5 years, the 3-month LIBOR rate has reversed course and is now sitting at levels not seen since early 2018.

Data by YCharts

Because senior loans are floating rate, usually linked to the 3-month LIBOR, a fall in interest rates will act to decrease the income potential of senior loan CEFs. We've observed over the past year how many senior loan CEFs have been finally able to increase their distribution payouts (e.g. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) below) as rates seem to have turned higher for good and cleared the LIBOR "floor" (more on that below). However, if rates continue to move down from here, then it'd be back to cuts for senior loan CEFs.

Data by YCharts

(The LIBOR floor is a rate that senior loans have to clear before they actually become floating, or to put another way, it is a minimum rate that senior loans have to pay, regardless of how low interest rates go. The majority of senior loans have LIBOR floors, usually about 1%. However, with current short-term rates still about 1 percentage point above the floor, we're still a bit away from when this protective mechanism will become activated.)

The above is why senior loans have been among the worst-performing fixed income classes in 2019. In the below data provided by Nuveen, senior loan's +5.71% year-to-date return ranks 4th lowest out of all fixed income classes, trailing only U.S. asset-backed securities (+4.21%), U.S. mortgage-backed securities (+5.28%), and short duration high-yield municipal ex. Puerto Rico (+5.62%). Remember that falling interest rates are generally positive for most fixed income sectors due to their duration. However, being floating rate senior loans effectively have a duration of zero, or close to it (0.25 per the data below).

(Source: Nuveen Fixed Income Weekly Commentary)

Should one buy or sell senior loan CEFs?

The relatively poor price performance of senior loan CEFs, coupled with their relatively attractive valuation, has triggered interest from members who have been asking whether now is the time to be buying more senior loan CEFs, or whether it is time to get out of this asset class altogether.

To answer this, first of all, let me remind you that predicting interest rate movements is a very difficult task that not even the brightest economists can get right consistently. For example, even as late as December 2018, economists were still predicting a median of two rate hikes in 2019.

Moreover, there's always the question of how much of what we know has already been priced in into the securities. In other words, if everyone thinks that interest rates are going to go down, then the valuations of senior loans and senior loan CEFs should already reflect this. If so, then the question becomes whether or not rates will move down faster or slower than currently anticipated.

All of this is to say that a thought process like "rates are going to move down, it's time to get out of senior loans!" is probably too simplistic. Senior loans are quite cheap right now, as evidenced by their yield to worst of 6.14% and spread to treasuries of 475 bps, which is among the highest out of all fixed income classes, as shown in the table above. Of course, yields could go down if interest rates continue to move down, but as I noted above, rate movements are difficult to predict, and plus, there is also the important issue of how much is already priced into loan and loan CEF prices.

On the fund level, senior loan CEFs are the most undervalued fixed income sector currently both in terms of absolute discount and z-score. So, if you are a value or contrarian investor, it doesn't really make sense to sell now, in my opinion.

Remember: valuation matters when buying CEFs

One of my public readers commented on how disappointed he was with Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's (JFR) share price performance since having purchased it two years ago. Unfortunately, the fund was trading at a premium when he/she purchased the fund. At that time, everyone was concerned about rising rates, and senior loans funds were getting really popular. However, buying at those very high valuations turned out to be a poor decision. This is why I've always stressed that closed-end fund valuations matter. Predicting interest rate movements are hard, but premium/discounts tend to be mean-reverting.

In summary, unless you have a strong conviction about whether rates will move down faster or slower than currently anticipated, I would not make any major changes regarding your senior loan exposure. This is the approach that we are currently using in our model portfolios. In my opinion, it's good to have a mix of both long-duration and short-duration instruments in your portfolio, so that your portfolio will do reasonably well, no matter which way rates move.

As a reminder, we currently own Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) for our senior loan exposure, as well as Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC), and OFS Credit Company (OCCI), which are funds investing in collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), which are securities are constructed from pools of senior loans.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.