Freeport-McMoRan: Don't Lose Faith

Buy the stock below $10 for the rebound in 2020 and beyond.

The stock is likely to struggle as the company reports weak Q3 cash flows due to copper prices ending the quarter at $2.60/lb.

While Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) didn't hold $10, the stock still has substantial value at this level. Copper remains weak due to the U.S. trade war with China, but this trading skirmish won't last forever. The investment thesis remains very bullish on the future of copper and this stock, especially when one can purchase shares below an identifiable value at $10.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Copper Prices Rule

For the most part, Freeport-McMoRan trades based on the price of copper. The company is generally classified as a copper miner despite also mining gold and molybdenum.

Regulatory issues in places like Indonesia impact the stock, but Freeport-McMoRan is still generally ruled by copper prices. The reason the stock is now below $10 is the multi-year lows in copper prices. Prices recently broke the resistance right above $2.60/lb and now trades near these lows at $2.61/lb.

Source: Kitco

Recent inventory info suggests the market is coming down from the normal inventory highs over the summer months as global economic slowdown was thought to contribute to a build in inventories. A lot of unknown inventory exists in the Chinese market so the actual supply levels are always unknown.

Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International, actually sees the fundamentals for copper as strong due to low inventory levels:

"In copper, I think there’s a tug of war between the macro headwinds and the fundamentals, because inventory levels are quite low, so we may see rangebound trade."

What the market continues to know is that long-term demand continues to grow and the project pipeline for new mines is limited due to low incentive prices. Miners are predicted to need prices around $3.30/lb in order to warrant building new mines.

Where Copper Is Headed

Nothing is guaranteed in the commodity price world, but somebody investing on the future has to like the positioning of Freeport-McMoRan. The copper miner is positioned to benefit from copper prices returning to the levels where incentive pricing needs to exist to build new mines.

In essence, copper has to return to the $3.25/lb to $3.50/lb levels and one should value the stock based on these fundamental realities over the long run. In this case, Freeport-McMoRan is positioned to generate $8+ billion in EBITDA and $6+ billion in operating cash flows each year.

Source: Jefferies Metals Summit presentation

The company is in a major transition period at the Gasberg mine in Indonesia so current production levels are down from previous normal levels from 2018 and projected levels in 2021. Freeport-McMoRan has an enterprise value in the $20 billion range, placing the stock at 2.5x EBITDA and 3.3x operating cash flows. The stock is incredibly cheap by either metric.

The stock could struggle at $10 for an extended period with operating cash flows for 2019 forecast below the current full-year capex spend of ~$2.6 billion. With this target set at average copper prices of $2.75/lb and copper now below these levels, the market isn't likely going to respond great to lower reported cash flows.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market might struggle to reward Freeport-McMoRan with a reasonable stock price due to the time between now and the start of 2021. Regardless, investors should look at building positions when the stock is below $10 as one looks to ride the stock higher with both higher copper prices and increased production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.