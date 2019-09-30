Sinking Sarepta

Insider buying before and after the CRL merited further investigation as myriad analyst buy recommendations. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

The company's gene therapy candidate (SRP-9001) for DMD has shown significant promise in four patients and is currently being evaluated in a 24-patient Phase 2 trial.

Sarepta Therapeutics has lost >$5 billion in market value in August as a CRL for its exon-skipping therapy reignited concerns over the company's relative lack of efficacy data.

Today, we look at a mid-cap biotech concern that has seen a large drop in its share price recently thanks to a FDA action. Can the shares rebound? We examine that question in depth in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based commercial stage biopharma concern targeting rare diseases with an initial focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company has one approved therapy, one candidate that just received a CRL, and total of 24 programs (clinical and pre-clinical) in development. Sarepta was founded in 1980, switching focus and monikers several times before arriving at its current name and mission statement in 2012, the year in which it listed on the NASDAQ. Two August 2019 events have conspired to more than $5 billion of market value from Sarepta, which now commands a market cap of ~$5.6 billion.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The company's initial target, DMD, is a rare genetic neuromuscular disease that affects ~1 in 3,500 to ~1 in 5,000 males worldwide. It is caused by a genetic mutation that prevents the body from producing dystrophin, a protein necessary for proper muscle function. Those afflicted with DMD are usually wheelchair-bound by eleven, with life expectancy only into the late 20s.

Exon-Skipping Product and Pipeline

Sarepta has two main approaches to treating DMD. The first involves RNA-targeted therapeutics that employ the company's phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer chemistry and RNA splicing technology that skips over misaligned sections of genetic code, resulting in truncated but functional proteins - a technique known as exon-skipping. From this approach, Sarepta has developed one commercial therapeutic and two that are in the clinic.

EXONDYS 51. The company's money making asset is EXONDYS 51, an injection designed to improve function in DMD patients who have a mutation of exon 51 on their dystrophin gene, an occurrence in ~13% of DMD sufferers. The therapy was approved in 2016 under an accelerated process using biomarkers for dystrophin (as opposed to efficacy) data in September 2016. EXONDYS 51 was approved after families with DMD patients - with the help of the media - lobbied the FDA after its own independent advisory panel voted against approval, citing poorly designed trials five months prior to the ultimate decision. Although it was conditionally approved in September 2016, Sarepta must complete a Phase 4 confirmatory study and submit data to the FDA before May 2021. The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) turned down Sarepta's EXONDYS 51 application twice, stating, "the main study, which involved just 12 patients, did not compare Exondys with placebo beyond 24 weeks, during which there was no meaningful difference between Exondys and placebo in the 6-minute walking distance." EXONDYS 51 generated revenue of $181.7 million for the company in 1H19.

Golodirsen. Sarepta's second exon-skipping asset is golodirsen, which is designed to treat the DMD population that is amenable to exon 53 skipping on the dystrophin gene, a cause of DMD in 8% of cases. Despite interim Phase 1/2 trial results demonstrating statistical significance on all primary and secondary endpoints, an accelerated review process for a population with no current treatment and an approved therapy with essentially the same mechanism of action, the FDA issued a CRL to Sarepta, citing risk of infections related to IV infusion ports and renal toxicity exhibited in pre-clinical models.

Management expressed "surprise" at the decision considering renal toxicity was only observed in pre-clinical trials at doses ten times higher than the dose used in clinical studies, where no renal toxicity was observed. Also, port infections really don't have anything to do with the drug itself. Sarepta has requested a meeting with the FDA, but this development has left the company uncertain and golodirsen delayed, opening the door for privately-held NS Pharma and its competing NS-065/NCNP-01 exon 53 skipping therapy.

Casimersen. The company's other advanced RNA-targeted clinical candidate is casimersen. With the same mechanism of action as EXONDYS 51 and golodirsen, it is designed to treat DMD patients that are amenable to exon 45 skipping, accounting for ~8% of the DMD population. Interim analysis of a trial evaluating 43 patients who received either 30mg/kg (n=27) or placebo (n=16) showed mean dystrophin protein increased 1.736% of normal compared to a mean baseline of 0.925% of normal (p<0.001). Also, of the patients receiving casimersen who were tested for increased exon-skipping mRNA (n=22), all exhibited increases over baseline. And for the third consecutive trial, a significant positive correlation between exon skipping and dystrophin production was demonstrated. These results will be used as a basis for filing an NDA for casimersen, which should take place in 4Q19.

Gene Therapy:

Sarepta's other approach to the DMD riddle is gene therapy. Specifically, the company is aiming to express a smaller yet still functional version of dystrophin, known as micro-dystrophin. The reason for the smaller size is to allow it to fit into an adeno-associated virus vector (AAV) that will transport it to its target cells. Naturally occurring dystrophin is too large to fit in an AAV. Unlike its RNA-targeted therapies, if Sarepta's micro-dystrophin efforts are successful, it can potentially improve the lives of all DMD sufferers.

The company's micro-dystrophin gene candidate for DMD is SRP-9001. In an earlier Phase 1/2a study, all four patients receiving a single dose of gene therapy demonstrated significant increases in micro-dystrophin expression in muscle fibers with a mean of 81.2% over a 90-day period. More importantly, functional measures improved: patients time to rise by 0.8 seconds; four-stair climb time by 1.2 seconds, and 100-meter test by 7.95 seconds.

On the back of its success with those four patients, Sarepta commenced a 24-patient 48-week placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in 4Q18. Dosing has been completed. However, on August 8, 2019, SRP-9001 showed up on the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System when a boy in the trial excreted a significant amount of creatine kinase, which can lead to permanent kidney damage. The subject was hospitalized for observation and released the following day when test results returned to baseline. The study has not been halted, and since the study is blinded, it is unknown if he was in the SRP-9001 or placebo arm.

However, on the back of competitor Pfizer's (PFE) June 2019 news that one of its gene therapy patients was hospitalized with severe kidney complications, investors became leery, dragging shares of SRPT ~15% lower over the next eight trading sessions. Then, the August 19th golodirsen CRL letter news hit, tanking the stock another ~22% from its August 18th close. Overall, Sarepta is down almost 40% in August to date.

Myonexus Acquisition:

Sarepta is also developing gene therapy candidates for related disorders including 6 Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth, Pompe, and other CNS-related disorders. The company added five LGMD gene therapy programs to its pipeline, including three that are currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials when it exercised its option to purchase Myonexus for a total consideration of $178.2 million in a deal that closed in April 2019. Sarepta is potentially on the hook for an additional $200 million of contingency payments pursuant to the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones. Overall, from the entirety of its collaborative efforts, Sarepta could owe more than $1.1 billion in milestone payments.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Despite generating revenue of $181.7 million in 1H19 (up 32% from 1H18), Sarepta continues to burn through a significant amount of cash to support its two dozen programs, spending $296.9 million (non-GAAP) in R&D and SG&A during 1H19. To keep its coffers full, management has taken advantage of its strong share price, raising net proceeds of $365.4 million at $144 per share in a March 2019 secondary and $513.4 million at $131 per share in a November 2018 secondary. For perspective as to how far Sarepta has progressed in the past three years, the company raised $37.3 million in 2016 at $17.84 a share. As of June 30, 2019, Sarepta held $1.1 billion of cash and short-term investments and $431 million of convertible debt.

Despite its recent setbacks, Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Sarepta. Over a dozen analyst firms including Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs have reiterated Buy ratings since August 20th. Not a single negative rating has been issued over that time frame. Price targets proffered have ranged from $160 to $270, all more than double the current trading levels of the stock.

Probably most telling as to how surprised management was to receive the CRL and its confidence in SRP-9001 is the recent insider buying activity in the stock. As the stock weakened after the August 8th adverse event news, the CEO and a director purchased over $2.6 million of stock in the low $120s in the subsequent days prior to the August 19th golodirsen PDUFA date. After the CRL was announced, the same director purchased another 5,000 shares at $99.32 per. Insider buying has added another over $800,000 to three directors core holdings so far in September as well.

Verdict:

Although the golodirsen CRL was a financial setback for the company, the golden goose is SRP-9001, owing to its ability to treat all forms of DMD. News of adverse events are never positive, but the SRP-9001 trial is still on track with all the patients having received their one-time dosing of gene therapy or placebo. The first data from that trial - date of release currently unknown - will set the tone for Sarepta for years to come.

There is tremendous downside risk to Sarepta given its relative lack of efficacy data regarding both its RNA-directed therapies (see EMA rejection) and gene therapy candidates (only four patients to date). However, there is substantial upside if SRP-9001 data carries the day.

I have opened a small buy-write position in SRPT. The size and liquidity of option premiums provide a good deal of downside risk mitigation. Not to mention the fact the stock could have substantial upside if upcoming milestones fall its way. The company is also right in the 'sweet spot' as far as market cap for where a lot of M&A is taking place right now.

That said, I believe the stock is much too volatile and has too much of a past confrontational history with the FDA to recommend this for a large stake or core holding. I offer this analysis up for those that are comfortable with the risk in the name and may want to take a 'watch item' or small trading position in the stock on its recent decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long SRPT via covered call positions