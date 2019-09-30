Neos Therapeutics: ADHD Franchise Needs To Return To Prescription Growth

I wrote about Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) six months ago and suggested fundamentals are improving, but with some caveats and that the company faces a tough road ahead. Since that article, the stock dropped more than 50% and recovered some of the lost ground in the last two months. I have to admit that the company has executed somewhat better than I expected and that management is living up to its initial turnaround promises - the downsizing of the sales force and the canceling of unfavorable contracts with payers had less severe of an impact on prescriptions and revenues than I would have expected, and the operating cash burn has improved significantly as well. But now comes the hard part - the ADHD franchise needs to return to prescription growth.

Sales force downsizing and improvement in net revenue per script didn't have as negative an impact on prescription growth

Neos managed to grow net sales in the high 30s in the first two quarters of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, but net sales growth has actually flatlined on a sequential basis - Q1 net sales were down 5% sequentially and Q2 sales were up 7% sequentially and just slightly above Q4 2018 sales.

Source: Neos earnings reports

Sales staying roughly flat compared to Q4 2018 was mainly the result of significant improvements in net revenue per pack. Net revenue per pack for Adzenys XR ODT and Cotempla increased 27% and 46% Y/Y, respectively, in Q1 2019 and 23% and 43% Y/Y, respectively, in Q2 2019.

Aggregate prescriptions, on the other hand, experienced significant deterioration. Adzenys XR ODT prescriptions increased 8% Y/Y in Q1 and declined 3% in Q2 while Cotempla prescriptions grew 42% and 14%, respectively, in the first two quarters of 2019. Cotempla is still early in its launch to have such deterioration in prescription growth, but the deceleration is the result of the company reducing its sales force by 40% in late 2018 and canceling money-losing contracts which have likely negatively impacted prescription growth in the last few quarters.

Neos has done a good job shrinking its operating loss in the last few quarters, from $10.5 million in Q3 2018 to $2.5 million in Q2 2019, while maintaining stable revenues.

Gross margin has improved too, as promised, and is mainly the result of increased net revenue per pack.

Source: Neos earnings reports

Overall, I would say the first part of the turnaround was executed well.

Now comes the hard part - returning to prescription growth

I think it is also safe to say that the first part of the turnaround was the easier part - letting go 40% of the sales force and ending unfavorable contracts while working hard to not lose too many prescriptions in the process. The hard part will be to return to prescription growth. I am not sure Neos' downsized sales force and the company's limited cash balance are enough to drive significant growth from current levels.

The company has employed deceptive charting practices to show prescriptions are growing in its latest presentation. Management has picked the lowest weekly prescriptions of the year as the start of the prescription chart to show how it delivered exceptional growth in the back-to-school season. But the reality is that total prescription growth of the ADHD franchise has only recently (mid-August) passed the second-quarter average. I took the liberty to add the average weekly prescriptions for the second quarter (green line) and first quarter (red line) to the company's chart.

Source: Neos presentation, author's annotations

If Q3 is a flat or down quarter (sequentially) for Neos, I think it will be hard to get things going in the following quarters, though not impossible. I say that because the back-to-school season is the best period to get back to growth. And I do not expect the company being able to squeeze the net revenue per pack significantly higher in the following quarters, which suggests net sales growth is unlikely to pick up unless prescription growth picks up going forward.

Financial position still a significant concern

Neos' financial position has somewhat improved in the last two quarters - not the cash position itself, which declined by $16 million in 1H 2019, but the operating cash burn, which was reduced significantly. Neos ended Q2 with $30.3 million in cash and equivalents, a decline of $9.7 million, but the decline reflects a $7.5 million payment to Deerfield.

The outstanding debt to Deerfield was reduced to $45 million. Going forward, I anticipate the company still burning a few millions a quarter and it also needs to pay another $15 million to Deerfield in Q2 2020. I should note that the company has the option to defer the $15 million payment from May 2020 to May 2021 or May 2022 if it achieves certain revenue milestones in 2019 and 2020, but from where we stand today, those thresholds seem hard to reach - $75 million in net sales in 2019 and $100 million in 2020. I doubt Neos can generate $45 million in net sales in 2H 2019 after generating just $30 million in 1H 2019, especially considering the prescription run rate so far in the third quarter.

At such burn and debt payment rates, the company's cash balance would likely be dangerously low by the end of Q2 2020 and that's assuming at least stable and/or slightly higher quarterly revenues going forward. I suspect the company will need to utilize its $30 million at-the-market offering to improve its financial position and I believe that may put additional pressure on its share price given the low liquidity - at the current share price, the average daily dollar volume based on the last 30 days of trading is around $600K (approximately 360K shares per day).

Conclusion

Neos is looking somewhat better compared to six months ago, but it's not out of the woods yet. I would get bullish on the stock if the company can return to prescription growth in the following quarters and if it can address its poor financial position - that includes dilution and/or the amendment of the Deerfield facility to delay the Q2 2020 payment to 2021. But addressing the financial position really won't matter much if prescription growth does not accelerate in the following quarters because that's the core issue and the driver of shareholder value.

The company also says it plans to remain active on the business development from to expand its pipeline, but that's a must considering the not very long patent life of its two main ADHD products - both Adzenys XR ODT and Cotempla XR ODT will go generic in 2025. The only candidate Neos has in its pipeline is NT0502 for the treatment of sialorrhea or excessive drooling, and this candidate is far from creating shareholder value or generating revenues - the Neos currently anticipates the candidate entering the clinic in 1H 2020 and the company filing the NDA by late 2023.

