USO: Bearishness Restarts

Net spec length declined marginally, but speculators are still stretched to the upside, indicating that there is sufficient room for a correction in the following weeks.

Investment thesis

Since our previous publication on The United States Oil Fund LP (USO), the ETF stabilized, following recent supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia that halted nearly 5% of global oil supply and triggered the biggest oil price spike in history.

Going forward, the complex seems to be returning to its healthier trading dynamics, and with oil fundamental slightly deteriorating over the period, bearishness is likely to restart. Indeed, and with storage in the U.S. rebounding in the last week, net spec positioning being stretched to the upside and oil demand showing tiny improvements, USO shares are now set for bearishness.

Source : Tradingview

About USO – The United States Oil Fund LP

USO tracks the vagaries of US spot oil prices through near-month futures contracts on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark. USO is one of the largest and most liquid instruments to get direct exposure to the vagaries of crude markets. The fund replicates WTI evolutions thoroughly, as shown in the charts below:

Source: Nasdaq, Oleum Research

One drawback of USO is that it is particularly sensitive to short-term changes in spot prices, which can result in heavy roll costs, given its concentration on next-month future contract.

The fund’s exposure is mostly invested WTI Crude futures that expire November 2019 :

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that the long-term holder will be taxed on any gains even if they do not sell their shares. Despite that, USO replicates effectively short-term moves in crude prices, while providing low incurred costs.

In terms of costs, USO offers an expense ratio of 0.84% and an average spread of 0.06% for the last 60 trading days that are slightly above most of its competitors (OIL, OILX and DBO). However, USO copes with that with a huge asset base of $1.4B and a massive daily liquidity of $357.02M.

American crude stockpiles rebound slightly, whereas the premium on Brent accelerates, weakening the U.S. benchmark and its proxy, USO

After posting four withdrawals in a row, U.S. crude inventories rebounded marginally on the week ending September 13, up 0.25% (w/w) to 417.1M barrels, following declining refining utilization rates, down 4.1% (w/w) to 91.2% and providing marginal headwinds on the USO complex.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

On the other side, Cushing stocks continue their plunge, down 1.65% (w/w) to 38.68M barrels, the EIA shows, whereas USO lost 2.8% (w/w) to $11.44 per share on the corresponding period.

With these advancements, the storage seasonality of crude oil is still tight, establishing in a slight deficit of 0.8% or 3,312k barrels compared to the five-year mean, but enhanced its yearly (w/w) surplus to 5.8% or 22,989k barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, U.S. oil import-export equilibrium deteriorated moderately on the studied period, with exports declining moderately, down 3.64% (w/w) to 3.18M barrels, and net imports lifting robustly, up 12.97% (w/w) to 3.88M barrels, crude oil futures in the U.S. should remain under pressure.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Furthermore, Brent/WTI spreads have recently widened with recent uncertainty in the Middle East, doubling to $6.19 per barrels since September start. The premium on Brent international benchmark indicates that Saudi’s oil output disruptions are likely to have a wider impact on global crude markets than on U.S. crude, where shale oil production and comfortable reserve levels are expected to stabilize the market.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Speculator length

Source: CFTC

Speculators reduced marginally their exposition on Nymex crude oil futures on the September 10-17 period, down 0.26% (w/w) to 427,105 contracts, according to the CFTC.

This small drop has been attributable mostly to fresh short accretions, up 3.9% (w/w) to 103,252 contracts, and was partly offset by long accumulations, up 0.53% (w/w) to 530,357 contracts.

Yet, the speculative sentiment on crude oil futures remains moderately bullish for the time being, with longs surpassing shorts by a ratio of 5:1. Besides, long open interest (25.58%) is now approaching its upper bound (26.1%), whereas short open interest is subdued, amounting to only 4.98%.

That being said, we are now expecting that net speculative positioning will steady and ease in the coming weeks, somewhat pressuring USO shares.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec positioning on Nymex crude futures rose steeply, up 54.07%, whereas USO’s YTD performance lifted 16.19% to $12.2 per share.

Uncertainties in Middle East output ease, as Saudi’s oil output is expected to restart earlier, putting renewed downward forces on USO

Following the attacks that took out 5% of global oil supply and spurred a record spike in crude prices earlier last week, latest signs indicate that Saudi Arabia is making promising progress in restoring output, which is expected to return to pre-attack levels by the end of the week.

Yet, while uncertainty in the region prevails, healthy U.S. crude oil production and comfortable crude stockpiles contribute to stabilizing the market, which is somewhat surprising given that the Houthi attacks triggered the highest historical market reaction in crude pricing.

Besides, the New York Fed showed in its latest crude oil weekly decomposition model that demand has slightly accelerated since April 1, advancing by 3%, whereas supply reduced its downward slope to 10.5%.

That being said, and if the movement continues, crude oil futures and USO shares are expected to remain under pressure, as investor focus shifts back oil demand dynamics, which remain dull.

Source: New York Fed

Concomitantly and in spite of a steeper contango on crude oil futures observed on September 23, that are constructive for USO pricing, the slope will likely ease in the following weeks, as Saudi's oil supply returns to normal levels.

Closing thoughts

That being said, rebounding storage in the U.S. and easing worries regarding Saudi’s crude oil output will continue to pressure the market in the coming weeks.

Besides and even if speculators are still positioned to the upside, investor interest will likely return to oil demand dynamics which are still weak and will bring headwinds on the complex.

In this context, we expect a pullback on crude futures and on its proxy, USO, with a target price of $11.71.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.