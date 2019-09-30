Week 40 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Fed reduced their balance sheet again in an "organic" QT event Wednesday by -$15.38 billion in mostly mortgage-backed securities, further tightening market liquidity.

The Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections is Pfizer, Inc.; under the current negative momentum conditions, trade with caution.

Momentum Gauges turned Negative on Tuesday for only the 3rd time in 2019 in this strong market top signal with large market outflows.

The streak continues with 102 out of 124 trading weeks (82.26%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater within 4 or 5 trading days.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 40 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 120 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4 or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 102 out of 124 weeks (82.26%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 Results YTD

The all-time total return is now +83.08% without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Top gains last week averaged +6.89% ahead of the Momentum Gauge negative reversal signal.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.2x after nearly three years. Avoiding trades during the months when the Momentum Gauge signals are negative as shown by the three areas outlined in the chart below has resulted in 118.02% total gains since inception.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The Breakout Returns by month above shows the 3 major events since 2018 where the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative. The Momentum Gauge signals turned negative again for only the 4th time on September 24th and are contributing to a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with ETF combinations :

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The chart above uses a combination trade buying the MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) bull fund on positive momentum signals and buying the MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) bear fund on negative momentum signals as illustrated in the chart and linked in the article above.

Other profitable applications of this Momentum Gauge signal include options, moving to cash, and various ETF/ETN bull/bear combinations of the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) and the Bear -3x Shares (SPXU); the ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) and the Bear -3x Shares (SQQQ); the ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 2x (UWM) and the UltraShort Russell 2000 -2x Shares (TWM); the ProShares UltraPro Dow 30 (UDOW) and the ProShares UltraPro Short Dow 30 (SDOW).

Examining The Average Weekly Returns

The cumulative total of top weekly breakout gains YTD 2019 is now up +296.78% and these breakouts skew highly positive in less than 5 days. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective on how the returns perform relative to the S&P 500 each week.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best case and worst case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD. Last week MTEM reached 10.38% gains and GSHD 8.27% in less than 5 trading days.

Be on the lookout for significant volatility changes for the 2nd half of 2019 as discussed in my July article as we continue well below the ten-year average YTD:

S&P 500 On Pace For Highest Returns In 60 Years With Rising Fears

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5-day periods, don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have shifted to strong negative and declining this past week. Additional picks from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum are:

Vail Resorts (MTN) +9.35%, Cray Inc. (CRAY) +16.58%, NovaGold (NG) +57.07%, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) +6.92%, Collegium Pharma (COLL) +1.24%, Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) +2.01%, Allegheny Technologies (ATI) +4.31%, Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) +5.43%, and Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) +6.90%.

Market Conditions Into Week 40

The Federal Reserve cut the Fed Funds rate 25 bps in Week 38 and has increased Repo market funding to an all-time record level. For this past Week 39, the Fed rolled off -$15.38 billion from the balance sheet (primarily Mortgage-Backed Securities) in what they are now calling an "organic" tightening event. This event is also shown on the weekly momentum gauge chart below and on the NY Fed link below:

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed-scheduled QT (light blue). Back in Week 37 shown in dark blue, the Fed actually had a net easing event that added $5.6 billion back to the balance sheet and increased market liquidity this past week. For Week 39, the Fed had a net tightening event of -$15.38 billion this past Wednesday.

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a negative momentum signal from earlier this week on the daily momentum chart. Every time in the past year when the avg. weekly negative momentum (red line) has moved above the positive momentum (green line), it has led to a negative market breakdown signal.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge reserved for members shows the negative crossing signal from earlier this past week. Negative conditions have been confirmed now on both the daily and weekly momentum gauge charts.

These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Sep 27: Gauges Negative Testing The Friday Positive Anomaly

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Sep 26: S&P 500 Rebounds While Impeachment Looms

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Sep 25: Momentum Gauges Turn Negative For Only 3rd Time This Year

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Sep 24: Market Positive With Trade Talks Back On Again In Two Weeks

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Sep 23: Last Year The Signal In This Week 39 Forecasted The October To December Correction.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 40 - 2019 Breakout Stocks For Next Week Are:

The Week 40 stocks consist of two Healthcare, one Services and one Technology stock. Members received these selections on Friday morning ahead of the trading week:

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) - Healthcare/Biotechnology Enzo Biochem (ENZ) - Healthcare/Medical Laboratories & Research

Dicerna Pharma - Healthcare/Biotechnology

Price Target: 19.00

(Source: FinViz)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Enzo Biochem - Healthcare/Medical Laboratories & Research

Price Target: 5.00

(Source: FinViz)

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers.

Top Dow 30 Stocks To Watch For Week 40

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term.

This week the Dow 30 stock sample from the two weekly picks:

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer fell into oversold territory back in August and strong fundamentals are contributing to a rebound back closer to fair value. Early technical breakout conditions are forming for a return to 44/share and a retest of resistance around 39/share. Keep in mind the strong negative momentum gauge signals that show the market entering a broad decline for Week 40 and trade with caution.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce/Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close every Friday.