New Highs For The Dollar Index

On the final trading session of the third quarter, the dollar index rose to a new high on the December futures contract. The index traded at a peak at 99.115 on September 30, which was above the September 3 high at 98.900. On the continuous contract, the level of technical resistance is at 99.33, which was also the high from the second trading session of September.

The dollar is the world's reserve currency, which makes the greenback the pricing mechanism for most commodity prices. Central banks all over the world hold dollars as a reserve currency because of the stability of the foreign exchange instrument and the free-floating nature of the dollar. The dollar has been rising in value against other world currency instruments even though the US central bank began lowering short-term interest rates over the summer. Since July 31, the Fed has moved twice to cut the Fed Funds rate by a total of 50 basis points. At the same time, the central bank ended its balance sheet normalization program, which put upward pressure on rates further out along the yield curve.

The Fed has been reducing the yield on dollar deposits. However, the US currency continues to make higher highs in a pattern that began in February 2018 when the index found a bottom at 88.15. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) is a product that replicates the price action in the dollar index.

The dollar reflects the health of the U.S. economy

The world's second-leading economy continues to suffer under the weight of the trade war. The Chinese economy has been under increasing pressure over the past years, which has intensified in the protectionist environment.

The uncertainty surrounding Brexit is only one issue that has weighed in Europe's economy. Political and economic factors in Italy, and facing the other Mediterranean members of the EU, have caused the sluggish economic conditions in Europe.

The recent political problems in Argentina that caused the value of the peso to plunge contributed to the general environment of weakness in the emerging market economies. Meanwhile, moderate GDP growth and the lowest level of unemployment since 1969 has made the US economy the world's most robust. The strength in the dollar index reflects the overall condition of the world's leading economy.

Is impeachment bullish for the dollar?

Last week, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives announced the official start of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Since the opposition party took control of the House in the 2018 election, the President has faced consistent calls for impeachment. The Mueller investigation into Russian collusion during the 2016 election did not provide the necessary smoking gun to set the Democrats loose in an impeachment frenzy. However, the latest revelations by a whistleblower over conversations between the President and leader of Ukraine unleashed the formal inquiry.

Last week, the stock market edged lower over the prospects for impeachment, but the dollar went the other way.

Source: CQG

The chart of the December dollar index futures contract highlights that the index rose to a new contract high on Friday, September 27 at 98.955. The index moved above the previous peak at 98.900 on September 3, but the continuous contract high and level of technical resistance stands at 99.33, which was the early September peak.

So far, impeachment has not been bearish for the dollar index. Meanwhile, with a Republican majority in the Senate, the odds of the first conviction in history that leads to removal from office is currently not in the cards.

The trade war has supported the greenback

The ongoing trade war has led China to lower its interest rate and devalue its currency. The falling value of the currency of the world's second-leading economy is inherently bullish for the US dollar.

The economic data in the United States continues to point to economic growth. The tax and regulatory reforms under the Trump Administration have continued the economic recovery that led to a series of interest rate hikes that began in December 2015 and continued through July 31, 2019. At the same time, the Fed's program of balance sheet normalization pushed interest rates higher further out along the yield curve until this summer. Three and one-half years of a hawkish approach to monetary policy that pushed US rates higher versus other countries around the world caused the value of the dollar to rise. Since the dollar is the world's reserve currency, the higher yield of the dollar compared to the euro, yen, and pound that comprise over 83% of the index, present a compelling bullish case for the US currency.

A cautious Fed is another bullish factor

The US central bank may have overshot their hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018. The price action in the stock market and other asset classes during the final quarter of 2018 gave the Fed reason to pause tightening credit. In 2019, the central bank cited the low level of inflation, uncertainties over future economic growth, and crosscurrents from other economies around the world as a reason to pivot from a hawkish to a more dovish approach to monetary policy. At first, the Fed canceled proposed rate hikes for 2019. At its June meeting, it told markets that rates would likely fall by the end of the year. On July 31 and September 18, the Fed lowered rate twice for a total of 50 basis points. The market's consensus is calling for another 25-basis point short-term rate cut before the end of this year. At the same time, the Fed stopped pushing rates higher further out on the yield curve in late July. Looser credit is not bullish for the dollar, but the gap between the US and other rates around the world remains wide. In September, the ECB cut its deposit rate by ten basis points to negative 50 points. More significantly, the ECB will begin to purchase government and high-quality corporate debt securities to the tune of 20 billion euros per month starting in November to stimulate the economy. Falling rates in Europe is another compelling bullish factor for the dollar index as the euro accounts for 57% of the index.

The Fed has been cautious in its approach to cutting interest rates, which has been supportive of the value of the US dollar versus other world currencies.

UUP is the dollar index ETF product

Above the 99.33 level on the dollar index, the next target on the upside will be the psychological 100 level. The last time the dollar index traded above the century mark was in April 2017 when it was on its way down from the January 2017 peak at 103.815. Before early 2017, the last time the dollar index traded at above the 104 level was back in the final quarter of 2002. The high in the index in 2001 was at 121.29.

The path of least resistance for the dollar since the February 2018 bottom at 88.15 has been higher. Since governments intervene in currency markets in the interest of stability, the move to the upside has been slow and steady. New highs have given way to pullbacks, which have been buying opportunities since early 2018. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund replicated the price action in the index. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

As UUP holds dollar index futures contracts, it serves as an excellent proxy. UUP has net assets of $349.63 million, trades an average of 732,523 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The most recent rally in the dollar index took the December contract from 97.56 on September 13 to the high at 99.115 on September 30, a move of 1.59%.

Over the same period, UUP appreciated from $26.70 to $27.11 per share or 1.54%. The futures trade around the clock while UUP is only open for trading during US stock market hours. Therefore, small differentials in performance occur when the index moves when the US stock market is not open for business.

The path of least resistance for the dollar continues to be higher despite the recent Fed rate cuts. The global economy is still telling us that the dollar is the king of the currency markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.