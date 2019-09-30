SecureWorks: Undervalued And Not Appreciated

Product development is too slow and the company is losing ground to other next-generation cybersecurity companies as a result.

I just discovered another cybersecurity company. SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) keeps a pretty low profile on Seeking Alpha, there hasn't been an article written on this company in 2019. Like other SaaS companies, SecureWorks stock has taken a pretty big haircut this year, from $25 down to a recent price of $12.59.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

SecureWorks is the leader in the field of Managed Security Services, but this area of cybersecurity is fairly mature. SecureWorks is introducing a new generation of software but appears to be well behind its competitors.

(Source: SecureWorks)

While the stock price appears to be severely undervalued, there are several reasons why I won't recommend this stock as an investment. The reasons include anemic growth, declining subscription customer base, slow introduction of next-generation cybersecurity products, and the low gross profit margin due to the managed security aspect of the business. I am, therefore, giving SecureWorks a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a significant factor in present value models such as DCF. A higher level of future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 84 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, SecureWorks is significantly below the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that SecureWorks is substantially undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Five Reasons Not to Invest

(1) Growth vs. Profitability - I have developed a scatter plot for evaluating SaaS companies by examining their growth versus profitability relationship. The scatter plot is similar to the stock valuation scatter plot (above) but uses "Forward Earnings/Forward Sales" instead of "EV/Forward Sales" for the vertical axis. The Forward Earnings is the analysts' mean estimate for next year's non-GAAP earnings.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above plot, SecureWorks sits well below the trend line, meaning that it is below the growth-profitability profile for the typical SaaS company. This suggests that next year's earnings estimate is not up to snuff given next year's revenue growth. This, of course, is relative to other SaaS company expectations.

(2) Low Gross Profit Margin - The poor forward-looking earnings estimate appears to be partially explainable by the low gross profit margin of 58%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

SecureWorks has the lowest gross margin of all cybersecurity companies in my database. In fact, none of the others have a gross margin of less than 70%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The low gross margin is due to the support staff required in order to operate the managed security capability as well as the sale hardware security appliances. Low gross margin translates to low financial leverage and low-profit margin. Management is aware of this issue and made the following statement in the annual report:

We operate in a challenging business environment, where the complexity, as well as the number of cyber attacks, are constantly increasing. Accordingly, initiatives to drive the efficiency of our Counter Threat Platform and the continued training and development of our employees are critical to our long-term success. Gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by these factors as well as others, including the mix of solutions sold, the mix between large and small customers, timing of revenue recognition and the extent to which we expand our counter-threat operations centers. Cost of revenue consists primarily of personnel expenses, including salaries, benefits and performance-based compensation for employees who maintain our Counter Threat Platform and provide solutions to our customers, as well as perform other critical functions. Also included in cost of revenue are the amortization of equipment and costs associated with hardware provided to customers as part of their subscription services, amortization of technology licensing fees, fees paid to contractors who supplement or support our solutions, maintenance fees and overhead allocations. As our business grows, the cost of revenue associated with our solutions may fluctuate.

(3) Falling Subscription Customer Base - Growth of customer base is one metric that is critical for SaaS companies. SecureWorks' subscription customer base has been in decline for at least a couple of years.

(Source: SecureWorks)

One explanation for this declining metric is the company's introduction of the new software platform. In such cases, it is not uncommon to see customer churn. But why over such a long period of time? I don't believe that it is wise to invest in SecureWorks until there is a turnaround in this metric.

(4) VMWare Acquisition of Carbon Black - Both VMWare (VMW) and SecureWorks are owned by Dell Technologies (DELL). Yet, VMWare chose to acquire another cybersecurity company, Carbon Black (CBLK), instead of merging with SecureWorks. This speaks volumes regarding the strategic value that Dell places on SecureWorks.

Most cybersecurity companies are fighting for market share "at all cost". But not SecureWorks. SG&A expenses are low compared to other SaaS companies and the total number of shares are being reduced.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In all likelihood, Dell wants to dress up SecureWorks and shop it around for a sale. While this could be considered bullish for the stock, I believe that the managed security aspect of SecureWorks is a liability.

Based on what I see with other acquired SaaS companies, the workforce tends to disappear quickly unless there are significant perks for sticking around. Cybersecurity experts are in high demand but short supply. SecureWorks has hundreds of cybersecurity experts that would be in a position to demand high levels of compensation, putting any acquirer in a bad situation.

(5) Relationship with Dell Technologies - This is stated as a risk in the annual report:

Potential conflicts or disputes may arise between Dell or Dell Technologies and us in a number of areas relating to our past or ongoing relationships, including: actual or anticipated variations in our quarterly or annual results of operations;

tax, employee benefit, indemnification and other matters arising from our relationship with Dell;

employee retention and recruiting;

business combinations involving us;

our ability to engage in activities with certain channel, technology or other marketing partners;

sales or dispositions by Dell Technologies of all or any portion of its beneficial ownership interest in us;

the nature, quality and pricing of services Dell has agreed to provide us;

business opportunities that may be attractive to both Dell and us;

Dell's ability to use and sublicense patents that we have licensed to Dell under a patent license agreement; and

product or technology development or marketing activities that may require consent of Dell or Dell Technologies. The resolution of any potential conflicts or disputes between us and Dell or Dell Technologies over these or other matters may be less favorable to us than the resolution we might achieve if we were dealing with an unaffiliated party. In April 2016, in connection with our IPO, we entered into a shared services agreement, an employee matters agreement, a tax matters agreement, intellectual property agreements, real estate-related agreements and commercial agreements with Dell or Dell Technologies, which are of varying durations and may be amended upon agreement of the parties. The terms of these agreements were primarily determined by Dell and Dell Technologies, and therefore may not be representative of the terms we could obtain on a stand-alone basis or in negotiations with an unaffiliated third party. For so long as we are controlled by Dell Technologies, we may not be able to negotiate renewals or amendments to these agreements, if required, on terms as favorable to us as those we would be able to negotiate with an unaffiliated third party.

In other words, the relationship with Dell may not be in the best interests of SecureWorks or its investors.

Summary

SecureWorks and VMWare are both owned by Dell but curiously VMWare has acquired Carbon Black, to some extent SecureWorks' competitor in the cybersecurity industry. It doesn't appear to me that SecureWorks is a "going concern" for Dell, not in terms of being able to carry on business, but perhaps not part of Dell's future plans as a subsidiary.

Dell may be wanting to dispose of SecureWorks in order to pay down Dell's own debts, but I am not sure how marketable SecureWorks is in its current state. Revenue growth is anemic and the company has a large quantity of support staff for its managed cybersecurity offering. This staff would be difficult to retain in a takeover, and the low gross profit margin is also primarily due to the high quantity of support staff.

The stock price appears to be severely undervalued but growth-profitability isn't up to the level of the average SaaS stock, and I don't see this improving in the near future. Next-generation products are not coming out fast enough and managed security services is a mature industry. Companies are moving towards AI-based support which carries a lower price tag then retaining a staff of experts. Therefore, I am giving SecureWorks a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.