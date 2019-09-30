Lovesac: The Rally Is Burning Out

Overall, Lovesac has little product differentiation and may be no more than a short-term fad.

Be wary of the company's growing losses too. Adjusted EBITDA losses have widened, and gross margins have also inflected downward due to a shift in production out of China.

Part of the reason is that Lovesac is now facing tougher y/y comps. Revenue growth has decelerated to 45% y/y in Q2, versus >70% y/y growth last year.

Shares of Lovesac have crashed more than 50% from their year-to-date highs above $40, falling even further after the company's Q2 results despite a strong beat.

After a furious rally earlier this year, shares of Lovesac (LOVE), the recent IPO whose primary product is a sectional piece of furniture aptly branded as a "Sactional," have come tumbling back down to earth. Though Lovesac got a temporary boost from a strong second-quarter print, the stock remains down more than 50% relative to all-time highs above $45 notched in May.

Now sporting a much lower market cap of $268 million, which puts the company's equity value at just north of 1x Wall Street's consensus revenue estimates of $238 million for FY20 (per Yahoo Finance), investors are wondering if this dip is the right time to buy Lovesac.

Data by YCharts

In my view, there's still a lot of risk surrounding this small-cap stock. Deceleration and margin concerns still weigh on Lovesac, and with a bland product lineup that caters primarily to higher-income millennials, it's easy to see Lovesac passing as a simple fad and losing ground to lower-cost competitors such as Wayfair (W). Lovesac is a true niche company - it self-describes its target market as a 35-39 "young parent want-it-alls." I can't imagine Lovesac expanding significantly beyond its current scale, especially with its revenue growth slowing down dramatically from prior years.

Not out of the China woods yet

Earlier this year, much of the bearish noise around Lovesac revolved around China, as Lovesac's products are impacted by President Trump's tariffs. In the company's second-quarter earnings release, CEO Shawn Nelson was quoted as follows, in reference to the company's full-year outlook of 40-45% y/y revenue growth (key points highlighted):

Importantly, this outlook includes the net impact from all announced Lists 1 through 4 tariffs to date that our teams continue to successfully mitigate through various means, with only minor price increases. We have reduced our manufacturing in China from 75% of our total manufacturing at the beginning of the year to 44% as of this month. We believe this puts us on a path to being completely out of China, if necessary, well before the end of next year. I would like to thank all of our teams as well as our vendor partners for their hard work and collaboration that have enabled this outcome."

But just because the company has reduced its China manufacturing mix doesn't mean that it has successfully executed around China just yet. The company has had to raise prices in order to absorb some of the tariff impact, and even so, the company's gross margins have fallen year-over-year.

In Q2, Lovesac's GAAP gross margins dipped to 50.4%, down 330bps from 53.7% in the year-ago quarter. For a company that prides itself on premium products with rich margin potential, that's a big hit. Lovesac has moved production of a portion of its products to Malaysia and Vietnam, which likely have higher manufacturing costs than China. With the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks still uncertain, Lovesac could very well be forced to raise prices further or absorb deeper margin cuts.

Decelerating growth; steepening losses

Despite beating expectations this year, Lovesac has also entered into financial territory that no investor wants to see: slowing growth accompanied by deeper red ink. Here's a look at the company's first-half 2019 results:

Figure 1. Lovesac 2Q19 results Source: Lovesac 2Q19 earnings release

Lovesac's first-half revenues grew 48% y/y to $89.1 million; Q2 revenues grew even slower at 45% y/y. This is a far, far cry from the >70% y/y growth rates that Lovesac was posting at the end of calendar 2018. True, Lovesac's comps are getting tougher as it puts its IPO year in the rearview mirror, but its overall business may also be seeing a bona fide slowdown, as customers turn away from overpriced sectionals and drive business to lower-cost outlets.

Lovesac's outlook doesn't give us much confidence in its future either. Management has guided to only 40-45% y/y growth for the full year FY20. Hitting the high end of that guidance range (~$241 million, or 45% y/y growth versus FY19 revenues of $166 million) implies that Lovesac's second-half revenue growth will fall further to 43% y/y.

That's not to say that the company doesn't have growth initiatives in place. The company has started a pilot program with Macy's (M) to put its product into four permanent store locations, while also continuing its pop-up promotions with Costco (COST) which have driven strong traffic to date.

Still, Lovesac's deepening losses as it chases a thinning growth rate is concerning. Partnerships like Macy's consume a non-trivial amount of capex; meanwhile, Lovesac's profitability is dipping. Driven primarily by the China-impacted gross margin drops, Lovesac's Adjusted EBITDA losses widened by 63% y/y to -$3.3 million in Q2:

Figure 2. Lovesac adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Lovesac 2Q19 earnings release

Lovesac's cash balances are also dwindling quite low. As of the end of the second quarter, Lovesac has just $44.2 million in cash remaining - while through the first six months of fiscal 2019, the company has consumed -$23.0 million in operating cash flows and another -$4.1 million in capex, for total FCF losses of -$27.1 million.

Physical product manufacturing and inventory investments consume plenty of cash, and if Lovesac wants to maintain even a ~40% y/y growth rate, it may not have enough cash to last through the year. With shares down more than 50% from peak value, and with equity markets reacting so coldly to unprofitable startups, Lovesac may not be able to raise enough capital to support its growth plans.

Key takeaways

Despite the steep drop from its year-to-date highs, Lovesac remains a high-risk stock with insufficient rewards for investors. The company's growth rates are decelerating, potentially a signal that the market for its niche product may not be as large as hoped; while manufacturing pressures and China tariffs have driven down margins and expanded the company's losses. With a thin balance sheet that barely supports another year of liquidity, I'm happy to remain on the sidelines for Lovesac.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.