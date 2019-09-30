Osisko Gold Royalties: Back In The Penalty Box

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) looked like it might be prepared to head for new all-time highs in Q4, but news of their recent acquisition has blown out the stock's tires temporarily. On Monday, Osisko Gold Royalties announced that it would be acquiring Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF), a junior developing its Cariboo Project in Western Canada. Despite a very reasonable price tag for the takeover, the market is punishing Osisko Gold Royalties as it has many suitors in the past. The deal carries a dilution of just over 3% to Osisko Gold Royalties' shareholders, but the stock has found itself down 18% in only four trading days. Unfortunately, for investors, the stock is now below its key moving averages and has broken its uptrend line off of the September lows. I see no reason to go bottom-fishing on the stock here at $10.25 as the stock's intermediate uptrend is now broken. I would view any rallies back to the $12.00 level as opportunities to take profits.

It's been a relatively quiet week in the gold (GLD) sector, and the deal this week for Barkerville Gold Mines has surprisingly got very little attention. Generally, smaller deals go under the radar, but the Barkerville acquisition came in at a $257 million US price-tag. This is in line with many deals in the sector in the past four years. While the transaction may have gone under the radar of many investors, the market has certainly taken notice and punished the stock severely. This reaction is not surprising in the slightest, as majors have been getting punished for doing deals since I started covering the sector nearly thirteen years ago. A more recent example was the acquisition of Northern Empire Resources by Coeur Mining (CDE), where the market shaved 19% off of Coeur's market cap in eleven trading days following the deal. Goldcorp (GG) was not spared either, falling 15% in nine days after acquiring Kaminak Gold (OTCPK:KMKGF) in 2016. The point is that the market tends to punish suitors regardless of if the acquisition was a good one, and generally, an overhang remains on the stock for months. This does not bode well for Osisko Gold Royalties' shareholders' medium term as the stock is now in the proverbial penalty box. Let's dig into the Barkerville Gold deal a little deeper:

Barkerville Gold Mines is a less known name in the junior space, and it's been quietly developing its Cariboo Project in British Columbia over the past several years. The company has managed to delineate a resource of over 4.2 million ounces of gold at the property and delivered a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] just last month with extremely robust results. The PEA released in August showed an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $306 million and average annual production of 185,000 ounces per year. The project envisioned all-in sustaining costs of $796/oz and a mine life of 11 years. Given the purchase price by Osisko Gold Royalties of $257 million, this represented a P/NAV of 0.84x, and an enterprise value per ounce of $61.20. This is just below the average paid in acquisitions over the past four years for development-stage juniors. Based on this, I do not believe Osisko Gold Royalties overpaid for Barkerville.

So, why is the company selling off?

I believe the adverse price action with the acquisition is partially due to the post-takeover slump, which hits all miners when they make acquisitions. The second possible reason is the deviation from the company's business model. Typically, gold producers are the ones acquiring juniors and not royalty or streaming companies. The fact that Osisko Gold Royalties has deviated from its business model likely caught investors off guard as they were not expecting any deals of this size. While streamers do complete lots of deals, they're generally in the $20-50 million range. No one likely anticipated a $257 million acquisition that would slightly dilute shareholders. The good news for investors, however, is that the deal came with very minimal dilution. Osisko Gold Royalties has paid 0.0357 shares for each Barkerville share, resulting in a dilution of about 5.5 million shares on their current 155 million share count. This should result in a new share count for Osisko Gold Royalties of 161~ million shares assuming the deal closes. This deal may result in a slower pay down of debt if they decide to fund mine construction as soon as a Feasibility Study is in place for Cariboo. This is not a big deal; however, as the company's debt to equity ratio is modest at 0.22.

Let's take a look at Osisko Gold Royalties' earnings trend:

As we can see from Osisko Gold Royalties' annual earnings per share [EPS] below, the company continues to grow earnings per share, with 50% growth expected in FY-2020. The current acquisition may result in a slight miss on these projections to $0.23, given the higher share count that will slightly dilute EPS. However, even EPS of $0.22-0.23 in FY-2020 is still respectable growth from the $0.16 expected this year. Generally, the best companies have earnings per share growth of 15% or higher, and Osisko Gold Royalties meets this criterion.

Cash operating margins are an area where Osisko Gold Royalties' may see some compression if they do decide to build out Cariboo, as a production asset with 40% margins at $1,500/oz gold will undoubtedly dilute their current 90% margins. This may be factoring into analyst's projections going forward, as this would move Osisko Gold Royalties from the highest margin streamer to one of the lower margin ones vs. Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Royal Gold (RGLD).

Ultimately, I see the deal as a positive, and I think it will be accretive to earnings per share going forward. It is certainly going to place an overhang on the stock short term and will compress margins if they put it into production, but the acquisition was done at the right price. The past 11 takeovers have averaged an enterprise value per ounce of $62.14, and Osisko Gold Royalties paid 2% below this at $61.00~/oz for Barkerville. This is despite the gold price being 15% higher than the average during these 11 acquisitions. Therefore, while this is fundamentally a good deal for investors long term, it's a pain short term as it derails the stock due to the takeover effect discussed earlier.

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that Osisko Gold Royalties broke out of a $9.70-11.70 box, and now has broken back inside that box. This is a bearish signal and would be even more negative if the bottom of this box cannot hold. The stock has also slid back beneath its 40-week moving average, which should have provided support if the stock was healthy. These are both adverse developments and a breakdown below $9.70 on a weekly close would be a further bearish sign. Thus far, the bulls have a chance to play defense at this pivotal level to prevent the onset of an intermediate downtrend.

Moving to the daily chart, we can see that the 50-day moving average (blue line) has rolled over, and the uptrend line broke this week. Strong resistance sits at $12.00, with support at $9.70 on a weekly close. A close beneath $9.70 support on a weekly basis would leave the stock vulnerable to re-testing the stock's yearly low price at $8.45. The key going forward will be the bulls defending $9.70. The issue, however, is that any rallies are now likely to be capped by the $12.00 level. I would be shocked if Osisko Gold Royalties made new highs in the next six months without a much higher gold price. This makes the stock much less attractive than its peers given that it's now weaker technically and in the penalty box.

While Osisko Gold Royalties' fundamentals remain strong with high margins and earnings per share growth expected for FY-2020; the technical picture has weakened considerably. I would view any rallies to the $11.70-12.00 level as opportunities to lighten up on the stock, as I expect it to stay range-bound for the next few months. The reason is that acquisitions tend to put an overhang on the suitor's stock, as we saw in the above examples. Osisko Gold Royalties was previously an attractive name in the sector, but this recent takeover has placed them in the penalty box. Long term, the deal is good for shareholders, but, short term, it is unlikely to participate in this gold bull market. Bottom-fishing near $9.75 could work for a swing trade, but I'd be a seller into 15% plus rallies. For my strategies, I view the stock as an Avoid at this time.

