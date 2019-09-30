The Battle Of Trafalgar And The Failure Of Portfolio Theory

Similarly, the failure of 60/40 portfolios to avoid correlated losses in the ongoing restructuring of the economy will shift the balance of power away from private equity and passive ETFs.

Introduction

In 1952, Harry Markowitz published, as a student, his ideas on portfolio risk. I attended a presentation in 2012, when, walking up to the podium slowly, he was still trying to convince the world of mean variance optimization. He should no longer have been trying. His remarkable innovation has been converted into a farce, to be followed in the near future by a tragedy, because an attempt to measure and limit volatility through diversification has become the definition of the entirety of professional effort in portfolio construction. If you are diversified enough, why not just throw darts at a wall rather than make the effort on security selection? The central banks will take care of the rest with free insurance.

As cash flows slow down or decline in a world correcting large macro imbalances in trade and capital flows, selecting the right stocks or bonds and sizing positions correctly, and limiting information risk, which leads to volatility, will become critical drivers of returns. To use naval warfare as a metaphor, the world will shift from portfolios of randomly built and captured ships tossed into battle to an aircraft carrier formation, where each ship has a specific purpose, and there is no room for stray machines which one does not understand and do not integrate into the whole.

Napoleon Bonaparte has such a hold on the Western imagination that everyone has heard of Waterloo, the Belgian village where Arthur Wellesley defeated him in 1815. Wellesley was made Duke of Wellington, and later became Prime Minister, and Britain entered the peak of its influence. But the die was cast earlier at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 by Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson, commander of the British fleet in its dramatic victory against an alliance of Spain and France. Those who have visited London will remember the 175-foot pillar and statue dominating the skyline along with the dome of St. Paul's Cathedral. Well, at least until the Shard came along.

Battlefield Management is about Capital Productivity and Loss Correlation

The combined French and Spanish Armadas were destroyed at Cape Trafalgar, ensuring that Britain could no longer be invaded by continental powers and securing the empire's shipping from interference. The reason for victory was that when the Spanish and French fleets ran an ongoing blockade and lined up by the Cape, Nelson abandoned portfolio theory: instead of ordering a collection of two dozen independent battles between his ships lined up side by side with the enemy's, so that half of each side's cannon faced the other, he formed two columns and sliced the Franco Spanish flotilla into three. The downsides were obvious then - sailing ships had no guns aft, i.e. pointing ahead, as cannons faced only port or starboard, and an orthogonal assault exposed his entire fleet sequentially to early fire his ships could not respond to for about 20 minutes each. While the average damage was predictable (500+ sailors dead up front, each ship damaged 10-20% before it even fired a single shot), there were 50 to 100 guns per ship on the other side, and deviation from these estimates, especially if the French and Spanish responded by surrounding the attackers, would imply French became the first language at Eton.

The motivation was this: after each attacking ship had suffered a raking as it went through the cannonade, it had an unencumbered firing line into the length of enemy ships. This allowed for grapeshot to fly through the entire hull, and if it did not destroy their cannon, could tear clean through the ship unless it devastatingly took down the main mast. And this was risk to the outer French ships. The central slice would face fire from both sides, as each side of British ships could fire simultaneously, and the crossfire would prove terminal for that cohort.

There was no strategic response to Nelson's approach; French Vice-Admiral Villeneuve kept a traditional lineup rather than coalescing around the vertical approach and destroying at least a handful of British ships immediately. Once the initial British ships started firing, the French communications line of sight was also cut off by the smoke from the cannonade. As a rough estimate, facing fire from both sides of a British ship, the French fleet's expected loss estimate went up 50% and loss correlations tripled. By the end of the day the French and Spanish portfolio had collapsed. 24 ships on each side shooting at the other with half their cannon at any given time implies 40-50% productivity to start with, some win and some lose, the balance shifted by skill and luck, or the battle could drag on until change in weather made it a waste of time to begin with. The Franco-Spanish armada had more ships, but crucially, their core fleet now faced 2x firing power from 90% productive British ships. Once that core was weakened, it was very hard for the secondary ships to save the day, if they could be communicated with clearly at all.

Portfolios Today Have Become Levered and Globally Correlated

In finance, 70 years after its introduction, investors have come to take the invincibility of portfolio theory for granted. However, since the Asian currency crisis in 1997, public markets have proven globally interconnected, downside correlations have approached 1 on some days, and markets have been rescued by central bank co-ordination. QE has cemented the correlations and, by raising valuations, increased risk, so the efficacy of future interventions will prove vastly diminished. This is setting up for challenges in the ETF land when the market corrects meaningfully again. Just as the failure of Villeneuve to react to and cut off an unusual advance by the British left his fleet in tatters, we cannot fail to recognize how much reality has been shifted by QE from the market of the 1950s based on which Markowitz wrote his Nobel Prize winning thesis, lest our wealth suffer a similar fate. The time to simplify and improve liquidity is now; later, the lack of liquidity and rise in correlations will make it much harder to maneuver.

Today, the core of G7 financial portfolios lies in a couple of trillion each of recent debt issuance by private equity vehicles managed by KKR and Blackstone and their ilk, TMT companies such as AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF), NTT, Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and the global staples such as Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Diageo (NYSE:DEO) [DGE.LN], Budweiser (BUDBC), auto firms such as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), their car financing structures, and the equity behind them.

Credit ratings are hanging by a thread after levered consolidation, and as visible at Rational Investing, leverage is high yet worldwide or, for that matter, US valuations are not flattering (in the case of autos, the consolidation is far from over). Do not be comforted either by indirect ownership in an ETF or by an analyst who knows what Bob Iger had for breakfast. As the recent financial disappointment with the new Star Wars setup at Disneyland shows, returns to CapEx are diminishing, and cyclicality lurks behind optimistic assumptions. Leverage is the common weak link.

The Twilight of Naïve Mean Variance Optimization

The first assault of the two-pronged attack, if you will, comes from changes in consumer taste; e.g. people want to watch movies on their phones, not in cinema halls, resulting in the expense of investing in 5G and streaming, where multiple new launches will increase competition. Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) just combined, and, as a side effect, Charlie Ergen, CEO of DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS), launched a fourth cellular competitor with airwave reserves and a fleet of satellites built over 20 years. Disney's site is expected to be up in weeks. Changes continue in consumer products from Heinz and Gillette to organic store brands, from beer to spiked seltzer, from BMW and Cadillacs to EVs and Uber (NYSE:UBER). Buyers are willing to pay twice as much for their organic lettuce, but only half for their generic blades, and once an electric car or truck can be summoned by an app without the cost of a driver and is 100% productive around the clock, the economics of the auto industry collapses. All of this also rewires a trillion per year spent on marketing worldwide.

Meantime, global assets no longer offer diversification. QE created the second assault on portfolio theory: with financing costs literally at negative signs, asset values were taken to century highs with upside correlation approaching 1. Now, and this is critical, downside correlation is also at a historical high because no asset is pricing any cyclical exposure whatsoever, much less that downside correlation. Once Verizon refinances 150 bps wider, risk propagation will surprise the market, and pretty soon your utility holding will not be unscathed. 50% of investment grade is now BBB, a traditional downgrade ratio of 25% will flood the BB market beyond capacity, or the ability of ETFs such as JNK or HYG to reconfigure themselves in any orderly fashion to represent indices. Index publishers will have trouble finding momentum trades, and the line of communication between index construction and ETF execution will collapse.

At Trafalgar, Nelson gambled that if his fleet survived the initial exposure, it could inflict significantly more damage later as each ship was twice as productive once engaged while the enemy would face crossfire. He destroyed the majority of the Franco Spanish armada, making their superior fleet size irrelevant, and their casualties reached 20,000, a staggering number for a naval engagement. It became the most important battle until the conflict at Midway in 1942 turned the tide of the WWII in the Pacific.

Like the continental navies then, rating agencies, pension funds, and wealth managers today are facing a very challenging incoming reality: cash flows are cyclically exposed at peak multiples, exacerbated by a revolt against mercantilist policies by the US, and leverage is stacked at BBB. Portfolio managers today need to focus on only as many investments as they can monitor closely and remain confident about; the slope between diversification benefit and information needs to be seriously reconsidered.

Historically for a 60/40 portfolio, equities suffering more than bonds in a downturn, you might calculate a 2-3-year recovery period from a bear market once new leaders emerge. The present economy, like Nelson's version of the battle, however, represents a structural shift, driven by logistical productivity, media bandwidth, and rising human longevity, not a usual inventory correction. The shift was delayed by QE, by allowing lots of legacy brands to survive. Streaming, Fig Newtons sans preservatives or sugar, spiked seltzer without the risk of a beer gut, cars sold online and everything, but everything delivered overnight, are destroying the equity of entire distribution systems.

Structured Product Has Liquidity Mismatch with Underlying

The structural problems with global portfolios as presently managed are:

1. They are created by index providers, who are after the fact reinforcers of momentum.

2. QE, by allowing the risk to be hidden, has created a singular focus on execution costs a time of low volatility, down to a few basis points, when risk is several orders of magnitude higher.

3. A business of capital preservation has been reduced to a business of marketing the market.

4. There are few or no uncorrelated assets of meaningful scale, public or private.

$100 trillion in equities and corporate debt is now managed without any thought to a serious dislocation. The trouble with ETF structure would fill a PhD thesis, but in brief, fixed income ETFs such as JNK and HYG if not their investment grade peers like VTC, when liquidity disappears, will look like discount closed-end funds, because the market making capital from banks to close the arb has been regulated out of existence. Why rating agencies would allow this supply imbalance to pile up rather than tighten initial investment-grade rating standards is beyond me.

Manage Risk While Trading Volume and Volatility Permit

If you sell your exposure to risk now, surviving the downdraft allows you to buy again, once appealing returns are visible, with triple the risk capacity as the 60/40 owner. Of course, if as BlackRock claims, "clients are underinvested in equities" and the S&P hits 4,000, taking the Shiller CAPE from 36 to 48 backed by ECB lending at minus 2%, you will find me on Miami Beach, slightly hung over, managing the organic produce section of the local Publix. I might even have time to learn French, which I forsook for partnership accounting in 10th grade (the young make ghastly choices).

You have to think through your own downside of underperforming. But at current market multiples and leverage, I would love to understand what the cause of Mr. Fink's optimism would be. Maybe it is the belief that, if the market does stumble, and QE4 does not save his $6 trillion portfolio and restore his billionaire status, QE5 will. C'est la vie. The central banks have willingly or not allowed QE to become the equivalent of an FDIC guarantee, within the bounds of a VIX that rarely strays out of the teens. Mr. Fink's statement, as well as a public wish that the ECB should buy equities in complete disregard of purchase price, not to mention capitalism, tells you how far up this thinking has permeated. Sir John Templeton, half-founder of Franklin Templeton funds, would have taken a bullet before he was quoted thus. His actual response to the aftermath of a bygone bubble was: "Look up the highest price paid, divide by 10, and start bidding."

I will leave the 60/40 investor with this scenario:

German / Swiss government bonds yield 1.5%

Index Large Cap Equities trade at 24 times CAPE

AA credit trades at 1.5% off the curve

Historically, these levels would be considered optimism a majority of the time, yet if reached, would take current portfolios down by 1/3. A "bear" case, with equities at 18x and bonds and spreads at 2% each, would slice a typical book in half. Two percent. If the G7 does not cut taxes to match its latest "haven," i.e. the United States, a 9x multiple bottom is worth a stress test.

To reiterate, focus on your portfolio, keep risk as low as you can justify (for some, a negative sign on exposure is within the realm of imagination), own cash flows you are fairly certain can weather a meaningful downturn, and at least triple cash holdings. If you are an active investor, be sufficiently liquid and patient that 1) you can buy when, let's get wildly ambitious, 4% real returns on AA bonds and 12% on equity offer themselves, and 2) would not need that money for three years. And keep that number of the New York Fed's repo desk handy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY, SMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am usually short, but occasionally long many of the individual tickers mentioned, especially the US ETFs.