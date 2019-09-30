WeWork Has Killed What Used To The Best Free Lunch On Wall Street

Nothing seems to working well at WeWork, and that is a warning sign not only for private-equity but for the technology sector as a whole.

2019 is shaping itself as the "anti-Unicorn" year, and that is not a good sign for the market for those who remember the dot-com bubble.

Everybody talks about WeWork, but there is a growing (and worrying) list of companies that have been seeing their debut trading moving in the wrong direction.

What used to be considered easy money - you buy any IPO that you can get into - is becoming easy money, to lose.

What's going on in the primary market recently?

What used to be "easy money" - you buy at the IPO and sell straight after - is becoming a real struggle.

Everybody talks about The We Company (WE), aka "WeWork", that has turned into The We (can't go IPO) Company, aka "WeWalk" (from an IPO). However, there's much more into it than just that.

From the most promising/hyped IPO in years, WeWork has become the poster child of how overvalued and unreal the primary market has turned into.

After years of people talking about the company's "huge potential", now (suddenly), all we hear is how bad is the shape the company is in.

WeWork's rapid expansion and business issues are now seen as presenting a serious danger to the New York and London real estate markets. Furthermore, it's now assumed that WeWork has only enough cash to last to maybe next spring, and it's going to be challenging for it to raise money in either stock or bond markets.

WeWork bonds continue their steady decline ever since the chatter regarding the lower valuation, that went from as high as $50B few months ago to as low as $15B most recently, started to squirrel around.

Since peaking at ~105 in mid-August, the WeWork 7.875% 5/1/2025 bonds have lost about 15% of their value, closing down fast on their early 2019 lows.

Standard & Poor's has just cut the credit rating of the company to B-, deep in junk territory. Nonetheless, the much more interesting story is probably happening with one of WeWork's biggest and surely most vocal shareholder - SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF).

The Japanese (EWJ, DXJ) conglomerate, led by its high-profile Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, has invested hundreds of USD billions in many start-ups through their Vision Fund 2.

This year's unpleasant streak of failing IPOs and falling valuations is already biting into the strength and reputation if SoftBank, as can be seen by the sharp rise in the company's CDS (Credit Default Swaps).

While the current CDS level is still lower than where it was back at the end of 2018, this is something that deserves a close watch.

I wouldn't like to be in Masayoshi Son's shoes these days, but I wouldn't start a fundraising campaign in his favor either...

Investors are starting to push back against deals they view as excessively risky. You're seeing this in the IPO market with Endeavor (OTCPK:EDVR), Peloton (PTON), etc., as well as the junk-debt market (HYG, JNK), with at least 4 deals getting pulled from market this month.

Peloton is the most recent evidence of the unicorn struggle/bubble (pick whichever word seems more suitable for the situation). After setting the IPO pricing at $29/share, the stock price dived circa 20% (!) since the stock started trading yesterday until a couple of hours ago.

Even at $25.24, those who bought at the IPO are looking at a 13% tumble in the trading debut of the unprofitable (we'll get back to this in a moment) fitness startup.

Data by YCharts

Peloton is yet just another mega IPO that is under-performing, in a list which is getting longer and longer along the "anti-Unicorn" year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Endeavor Bank (OTCPK:EDVR)

Xiaomi Corp. (OTCPK:XIACF, OTCPK:XIACY)

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Lyft (LYFT)

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF, OTCPK:MPNGY)

Only Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is saving the busted IPO of tech (XLK) companies list.

Truth must to told: This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, taking into consideration the recent years' trend within the primary market.

While until 2016 (inclusive), we've seen many more IPOs of profitable companies than those of unprofitable companies, over the last three years (2017-2019), it's a completely different picture.

This year, particularly, is seeing the highest ratio of unprofitable/profitable companies that are going public, at least over the past 20 years.

When unprofitable companies are raising money at the fastest pace since the dot-com bubble - it's no wonder that the market is starting to turn down more and more of these companies.

So much so that the 2019 class of IPOs may turn out to be as risky as those dot-com companies that went bust at the turn of the century.

The disintegration of WeWork's IPO plans has certainly rattled investors, but it seems like it's mostly the harsh realization that the business models of many of these companies may not lead them to profit-land anytime soon; perhaps never.

Tesla (TSLA) anyone?...

The suspension of its IPO, resulting in heightened strategic and governance uncertainty, is complicating WeWork's ability to raise more capital. Just like the repo market, without sufficient liquidity - the entire system/strategy is being seriously jeopardised.

This is casting a dark shadow over the company's ambitious growth plans and aggressive operating strategy.

But there's more to it than just start-up valuations.

When the enterprise value ("EV") of the underlying held by private equity ("PE") firms are shrinking, the EV/EBITDA multiples that investors used to assign to PE firms are automatically moving higher.

For years, PE multiples were considered low based on rich (inflated?) EV that the companies they invested in received and under the assumption that the future is filled with nothing but great news/numbers.

Now that the reality check suddenly sinks in, PE multiples are moving higher, reflecting the fading euphoria and the move down to earth of what were very high dreams/expectations.

So much so that EV/EBITDA multiples of PE firms are now higher than the equivalent ratio of even small-caps (IWM, IWN, IWO)

Source: Strategas

Even if Blackstone Group L.P. (BX), KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR), The Carlyle Group (CG) and Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) aren't as aggressive as SoftBank, it might be wise to be a bit more careful when it comes to investing in these companies.

That is especially true in light of the rise of their forward P/E multiples.

Data by YCharts

There are few lessons we, investors, should learn from this, each one accompanied with a quote that are part of the wisdom legacy that T. Boone Pickens has left behind (Thanks to @RoseNose for sharing these, and few other quotes that haven't found their way into this article, with me):

1. The fact that most say or believe in something doesn't automatically make it true.

Embrace change. Although older people are generally threatened by change, young people loved me because I embraced change rather than running from it. Change creates opportunity.

2. The old combination of profits and cash flow must never be dismissed too easily.

Learn to analyze well. Assess the risks and the prospective rewards, and keep it simple.

3. Better ask a company to show you their money before you show them yours.

A good work ethic is critical.

4. Even great wealth and tremendous power are no guarantees for (a never-ending) success.

Be humble. I always believed the higher a monkey climbs in the tree, the more people below can see his ass. You don't have to be that monkey.

5. Anyone can make huge/costly mistakes even if he is called Masayoshi Son.

Have faith, both in spiritual matters and in humanity, and in yourself. That faith will see you through the dark times we all navigate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.