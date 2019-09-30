Oil Prices To Rise

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") released the latest Weekly Petroleum Status Report:

Total Stocks, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR"), was relatively unchanged and increased by just below one million barrels to 1.94 billion barrels or 45 million barrels above the level in the year-ago period.

Domestic Production was flat week-over-week at 12.4 million barrels per day:

Key observations, however, were missed in the headlines:

Exports of crude oil remained high above three million barrels per day - an unimaginable level just a couple of years ago; Crude Oil Input to Refineries dropped sharply from 17.5 million barrels per day in the previous week to 16.7 million barrels per day, and Crude Oil Input to Refineries was down significantly from 17.0 million barrels per day Cumulative Daily Average in the year-ago period to 16.75 million barrels per day, indicating continued slow demand from domestic refineries; and Products Supplied, a measure of domestic demand, dropped by 1.2 million barrels per day week-over-week, primarily due to lower demand for Finished Motor Gasoline, likely in part due to the accelerating electric vehicle sales in the United States. I expect this demand trend to continue.

Further, despite the hoopla, the historic September 14 attack on Saudi Arabia does not seem to have impacted the Weekly Petroleum Status Report, yet, Imports jumped by 326 thousand barrels per day from the previous week.

Combined with the expected increase in exports, I forecast a drop in Net Imports from September to October in excess of one million barrels per day, and unless Domestic Production increases to offset this forecasted drop, total oil storage will sharply drop in October and likely through the rest of the year.

Domestic Production, however, is unlikely to increase sharply anytime soon.

U.S. Oil Rig Count and Production

The following graph illustrates the continued decline in the oil rig count:

Data by YCharts

In the last ten months, the U.S. oil rig count declined by approximately 180 rigs, and the pace of decline has accelerated in the most recent four weeks. The rig count fell 29 in September, and 80 during the third quarter, the biggest quarterly decline since the first quarter of 2016.

I expect this rapid decline in U.S. oil rig count to result in relatively flat Domestic Production through 2019, which is a significantly different forecast from that of OPEC mentioned in its most recent Monthly Oil Market Report:

US crude oil production in 4Q19 is expected to soar, averaging 12.70 mb/d, following the opening of new pipelines leading from the Permian Basin to the US Gulf Coast. Crude output by the end of the year is forecast at 12.85 mb/d and US liquids production is likely to stand at 19.33 mb/d in December 2019.

Just like it did in its most recent report, I expect the OPEC to continue to revise its forecast for US oil supply, specifically by 50 thousand barrels to 100 thousand barrels each month throughout the next three months:

Cumulatively, I expect the OPEC to lower its year-end forecast for the U.S. crude oil production by 200 thousand barrels per day to 12.65 million barrels per day and lower its year-end forecasts for US liquids production to 19.0 million barrels per day.

Bottom Line

In summary, I expect:

Domestic Production to increase only slightly through the year-end; OPEC to continue to lower its Q4 2019 forecast of the U.S. production; Domestic demand for Finished Motor Gasoline to accelerate downward; Exports of crude oil to surge above 3.5 million barrels per day; and Net Imports of crude oil to sink below 3.0 million barrels per day.

As a result, I expect Commercial Stocks (Excluding SPR) to draw by 70 million barrels in Q4 2019 to end 2019 below 350 million barrels, and WTI and Brent crude oil to exceed $70 and $75 per barrel, respectively, by the end of 2019.

Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.