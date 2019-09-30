Harmony Gold Mining: A South African Gold Play

HMY has retraced from its recent high. The question is, where is the new reasonable support?

Source: ItnewsAfrica

Investment Thesis

The South African Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) is essentially a gold miner which operates in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company has nine underground mining operations, one open-pit mine and several surface operations in South Africa (see map below).

Further, Harmony is active in Papua New Guinea, where it owns the Hidden Valley mine - an open-pit gold and silver mine - and owns 50% interest in the Morobe Mining Joint Venture, which includes the Wafi-Golpu project and extensive exploration areas.

Source: HMY Website

The investment thesis is quite straightforward here. The company is a long-term candidate for investors who want to invest mainly in South Africa gold play.

I see it as a secondary choice compared to a miner like Barrick Gold (GOLD) which increased its presence significantly in Africa, after the merger with Randgold Resources in September 2018. I commented on this acquisition here.

Harmony Gold Mining has large assets base and good growth potential. Production of gold for the last twelve months ending June 2019 was ~1.44 M oz.

However, HMY is not different than several dozens of other gold miners that I am regularly following.

The gold price volatility is an essential factor when it comes to deciding the right strategy. The best path to profit is trading short term about 30% of your long-term position using short cycles. It is not an impossible task and demands only a handful of trades throughout the year while making a huge difference.

Peter Steenkamp, the CEO, said in the last conference call:

Since I've joined Harmony, we had a total different approach as far as safety is concerned, and we're now starting to seeing the fruits of that. Then the 34% increase in production boosted by the Moab Khotsong and also the Hidden Valley figures, which is now in our numbers at the moment. 7% increase in underground recovered grade compared to the previous half year, the comparative half year and then a 25% increase in production profit to ZAR3.4 billion.

Harmony Gold Mining - H1 2019 (semi-annual) - Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Harmony Gold Mining 12/2016 6/2017 12/2017 6/2018 12/2018 6/2019 Total Revenues in $ Million 706 710 737 854 973 925 Net Income in $ Million 111 -94 65 -386 5 -190 EBITDA $ Million 154 -157 104 -417 23 -177 EPS diluted in $/share 0.24 -0.21 0.15 -0.87 0.01 -0.37 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 137 143 137 166 187 143 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 103 183 191 165 169 186 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 34 -40 -54 1 18 -43 Total Cash $ Million - 95 86 51 97 70 Total Long term Debt in $ Million - 163 208 408 414 419 Dividend in $/share - 4.55 0 1.72 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 462 456 454 477 537 533

Source: Company release analysis and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Gold Production

1 - Semi-annual revenues H1 2019 were $925 million.

Revenues increased 19% to $1.893 billion for fiscal 2019 from $1.591 billion recorded a year ago. Healthy gold production from Moab Khotsong and Hidden Valley mines was the apparent reason despite a gold price down 7% from $1,380 last year to $1,287 now.

Note: A stronger $U.S. against the South African Rand had a positive impact on costs which are reported in $ dollars

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Free cash flow was a loss of $25 million for fiscal 2019 compared to a loss of $53 million in 2018. The AISC is still high and doesn't allow sufficient margin. AISC was $1,231 per Oz in 2018 and is now $1,207 per Oz in 2019. However, with a higher gold price coming our way now above $1,500 per Oz, I expect the company to show a significant improvement in this area, and Peter Steenkamp said in the conference call:

[R]eally done a quite a lot in terms of improving the quality of operations. If we look at the production, we were just under 1 million ounces. In that particular year, we had very little from Hidden Valley. If we consider the full cost for this year, it will be at 1.45 million ounces. And all the extra production that we added, we will have an all-in sustaining cost of $850 an ounce. So we're focused on improving the quality of our operations.

Net debt has been constant yearly. The net debt is now $349 million.

Source: HMY Presentation

3 - Quarterly production analysis

Quarterly production (including Moab Khotsong) has been a laborious exercise to complete due to the complexity of the company presentation which is not really conventional and quite esoteric, which mixes semi-annual, annual and quarterly results.

Further, the company indicates production in Kilograms and Troy ounces with a ratio 0.0311035.

The company will gain a lot in clarity if it releases more expected quarterly results.

Two mines have contributed significantly in the last results:

Moab Khotsong in South Africa Hidden Valley in PNG

Below, you can see the comparative results year over year as of June (fiscal year-end):

Gold production was 1,438,231 ounces in the fiscal year, up 17.1% year over year. Average gold price received during fiscal 2019 was $1,287 down 7% year over year.

Source: HMY Presentation

Cost of sales increased 12.7% year over year to $2,037 million, and cash operating costs decreased by 5% or $965 million.

4 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2019 guidance

Region Proved in M Oz Probable in M Oz Total in M Oz South Africa 9.338 7.939 17.277 Papua New Guinea 0.086 6.427 6.512 9.424 14.366 23.790

Proved Probable Total Total Gold M Oz 9.424 14.366 23.790 Total Silver M Oz 1.863 13.271 15.134 Total Copper M Lbs 0 5.393 5.393

The company is on track to deliver annual production guidance of 1.45 million ounces for the year.

5 - Wafi-Golpu project, a significant move.

Newcrest and Harmony each own 50% of Wafi-Golpu project, while the PNG government has the right to purchase an equity interest.

It is an essential project for Harmony Gold.

In December 2018, The company and Newcrest Mining entered into an MOU with the Independent State of Papua New Guinea for Wafi-Golpu project. From the presentation:

However, negotiation is going on as we speak (tough) with the co-owners Harmony and Newcrest.

"We'd like to see Newcrest come to the negotiating table on this," PNG's Minister for Commerce and Industry Wera Mori told Reuters in a phone interview late on Thursday. "They get 60% of the production, we get 40%. If they don't like it we'll mine it ourselves - we own the resources." Mori said that the government could offer concessions on duties and taxes as part of the negotiations and he said he was confident a deal would be struck.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Harmony Gold Mining had an excellent run since the earnings release late in August. They were better than expected, and the gold price climbed to over $1,500 per ounce.

Looking at the chart below, we can see that the stock went from about $1.60 to almost $3.80 in three months. It is a considerable increase, and it was evident that this trend could not be sustainable any longer. So, the stock retraced when the "gold fever" cool down a little. The question is, how low will the stock have to go before getting to support?

Technical Analysis

HMY is showing a high that I consider as a top, which means it is likely that $4.80 will be retested in the future as resistance (double top). The first conclusion is that long-term investors should be wise to take profit at this level or about 30% of the position.

Now, I do not agree with Finwiz. The line resistance (in violet) should be eliminated. Instead, we should focus on the intermediate descending channel pattern that we have now.

Line resistance is formed by the top early September and the top of last week (close to the small violet line above). My thinking is that we have a descending channel which means that the new support is a parallel line using the low mid-September or $2.70. I believe it will be safe to add at or below $2.70 with a short-term target at $3.35.

