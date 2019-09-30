Uber's Stock May Be Due For A Rebound

Uber's (UBER) stock has had a brutal start in the life of a public company. It seems it may be about to get better, at least for a little while. Recently, there have been some option bets piling up that would indicate that Uber's stock reverses higher, rising by as much as 22% in weeks and months ahead.

Don't expect that good times will last, because the stock and the company still face many challenges down the road. Cash should be a very big concern among shareholders, as the company burns through cash at a startling rate. Additionally, the valuation for the company doesn't come at an attractive level.

The last time I wrote on Uber I noted that the stock was likely to fall followings its quarterly results, based on bearish option betting. You can now track my articles on Uber and the free Seeking Alpha website on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Bullish Bets

In recent days the open interest for the March 20 $34 calls has risen by roughly 10,000 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, the calls traded on the Ask indicated the options were bought, a bet the stock will increase. The call options were purchased for around $2.90 on September 25. Adding the purchase price to the strike price would indicate that the stock needs to rise to approximately $37 for the buyer of the calls to break even by the expiration date.

Additionally, the $30 puts for the March expiration date have seen their open interest levels rise by about 16,000 contracts, to a total of 27,000 open contracts. At first, it might seem this is bearish bet. However, when looking at the data from Trade Alert, one would find the puts traded on the Bid, an indication the options were sold. The data shows that the puts were sold at a price of approximately $3.40 per contract. Selling puts is a bullish bet, because the trader is betting that the stock stays above $30 by the expiration date.

Technical Take

The technical chart for Uber is challenging to read because the time frame to examine is so short. Currently, the stock is trading right around its lows of approximately $30.50. If the stock is to avoid falling further, this would be the region for it to find a bounce. The stock is currently trading at a region of technical support. Additionally, the relative strength index is beginning to rise despite the stock price falling, a bullish divergence. It indicates that positive momentum is moving into the stock.

The Optimism Likely Won't Last

However, not all bets are bullish, and some are betting the stock will fall. The $25 put options for expiration on November 15 increased by about 11,600 contracts on September 27 to a total of almost 11,700 open contracts. The options were traded on the Ask, indicating they were bought, for roughly $0.45 per contract. That means the stock would need to fall to around $24.55 by the expiration date on November 15.

Stock Is Expensive

The stock valuation, when compared to Lyft (LYFT), is in line based on a price to sales multiple for the next 12 months [NTM] at 3. However, one could argue that the valuation for both companies is high. Investors are eagerly awaiting the rollout of autonomous driving features for both Uber and Lyft. These features should help to drive higher gross margins for both companies and increase profits over time. However, Tesla (TSLA), which is also a company focused on autonomous driving trades at just 1.8 times its NTM revenue estimates, nearly half that of Uber and Lyft.

It may be suggesting that at this point in time the market is still overvaluing companies such as Uber and Lyft. Both companies will need a fleet of vehicles in order to capitalize on autonomous driving, which will likely be very costly to build out.

Fundamental Issues

But the big concern for most investors should be around their cash and cash flow. The company currently has about $11.75 billion in cash and short-term investments. However, it had a negative cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion in the second quarter alone.

Even worse is that most of that negative cash flow came from operations at $922 million.

Spending

The company is spending an awful lot of money as well, with its research and development rising by nearly tenfold in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.06 billion from just $365 million in 2018. Including stock-based compensation, the company saw a loss from operation of a stunning $5.4 billion on the income statement.

The company can't go on spending this much money quarterly, because the company will need to raise cash in potentially two years at this current pace. For example, an annualized negative cash flow of $1.1 billion, the amount in the second quarter, would result in a $4.4 billion negative cash flow for the year. In two years, the company would be close to running low on cash.

The risks with Uber seem to be extremely high, and the valuation doesn't come cheap. However, the stock has fallen dramatically from its IPO pricing at $45, and it seems that a rebound may be in order. How long that rebound lasts is the big question. If the company keeps posting disappointing results, the rebound won't last for long.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day, using audio and video updates. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.



