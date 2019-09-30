Whiting Petroleum In A Race Against Time

The market used to credit the shale boom as the very thing that is leading to shale drillers struggling with low oil and gas prices. As I have been pointing out for many months now, there is more and more evidence that the shale boom is entering stagnation, yet there is no resulting help coming for shale drillers in terms of higher oil and gas prices. With a global economy that is increasingly showing signs of weakness going forward, there may not be much of a reprieve from low oil and gas prices for another few years. If this is the case, Whiting Petroleum (WLL) will likely be among the companies which will not be able to survive to see the higher oil prices that the promise of shale stagnation brings with it.

The classical low acreage quality story

I wrote a series of articles in 2015, entitled "Economics Of A Shale Well", where I tried to highlight an issue that was not at all prominent back then, namely the differences between companies sitting on ample first-tier acreage and those sitting on mostly second-tier acreage. Whiting was one of the companies I covered as part of the series. Back then, I came to the conclusion that assuming an average oil price of $70/barrel, it could make ends meet, based on my approximate estimates. Thing is however that oil prices did not average $70/barrel since then and Whiting seems to be struggling as a result. In the second quarter of this year, it lost $25.7 million on revenues of $426 million. Interest expenses amounted to $48.1 million, which is equal to 11.3% of total revenue for the quarter. As I pointed out many times in the past, whenever a mining company exceeds the 10% of revenue level in terms of debt servicing costs, it should be seen as a clear signal of high risk.

The financial profile of Whiting fits well with the typical second-tier acreage driller. One would not necessarily get that impression from glancing at its main acreage areas in the Bakken.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Most of its acreage is in Mountrail, McKenzie and Williams counties, which are all part of the Bakken core area. One would think that the resulting financial results would be reflected in this fact, but even within these counties, not all acreage is created equal.

Data source: Whiting Petroleum

Clearly the location of Whiting's acreage, even though it is within the core area counties, is not within the best spots. If one looks at a Bakken drilling heat map, and we compare with the Whiting acreage map, it becomes more clear why this may be the case.

Source: GEO ExPro

If we look at the two maps carefully, we can see that large parts of Whiting's acreage falls out of the industry drilling heat map established since 2015. If we look carefully, even within that newly established core area, there are some dead zones, suggesting either full saturation or lack of profitability. In other words, as the industry matured and restricted drilling mostly to first-tier acreage, it exposed all the areas that are not profitable within the current oil price environment.

Whiting's oil production in decline

While I have been making a point of highlighting the need for shale producers to see higher oil prices, in fact higher natural gas prices would be the key for a large number of companies. It is increasingly becoming important for Whiting as well, as its oil production declined by 3% in the past year, while natural gas production increased by 15% for the same period, to the end of the second quarter. Overall, total production was stable compared with the same quarter a year ago. We should keep in mind that the industry has been consolidating not only out of second-tier into first-tier acreage, but also out of cheap gas and into more profitable oil. The fact that Whiting's oil production is starting to show signs of decline is indicative of the fact that its first-tier oil acreage is in fact starting to get overly saturated. First-tier natural gas drilling seems to be taking its place. But even first tier shale natural gas drilling is a tough business at current price levels.

Whiting needs to put in years of positive earnings to dig out, which can only happen with higher oil and gas prices

With total long-term debt sitting at $2.3 billion, Whiting needs to produce profits in order to dig out. This needs to happen in the next few years, before it runs out of first-tier oil acreage to exploit. It is impossible to tell at what point it will be reduced to relying mostly on second-tier oil acreage and natural gas, but current production trends suggest that it is already transitioning towards that right now. The only way that Whiting can dig itself out of the large piles of debt in the next few years is for it to sell its oil and gas at significantly higher prices. One could argue that those higher prices are coming, due to the shale drilling stagnation we have been seeing this year. Thing is however that the very reason why this is happening is because weaker shale drillers are either folding or are seriously cutting back on drilling in order to improve their profitability at the expense of production. It is the classical attrition scenario, where the strongest are left standing on the carcass of the weaker ones, and at this point, Whiting is nowhere near the top of that pile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.