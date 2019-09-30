Eldorado Gold: The News Was Already Priced In

Just last month, there were cheers of $15.00 price targets for Eldorado Gold (EGO), and just the thought of selling the stock was crazy. The stock was up 290% since its lows, had the Skouries permits on the way, and production at the company's Lamaque mine saw a smooth ramp-up. The issue, which many investors fail to understand, is that the market discounts things ahead of time. The 290% rally in the stock had already priced in permits, Lamaque going smoothly and a $1,500/oz gold (GLD) price. Based on this, it was going to require something the market didn't anticipate to sustain the recent rally. Obviously, a 20% sell-off on the granting of permits is a head-scratcher for some, but it's not if you are aware of the market as a discounting mechanism. I continue to see the stock as an avoid as it's a laggard in the sector, and I see no reason to own laggards other than for short-term trades. Laggards do not change their stripes and morph into leaders, and counting on this occurring often sets up one for failure.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just last month, I wrote on Eldorado Gold and suggested it was time to take profits on the stock. The stock had run up 290% off its lows, had mostly priced in all future news for the next six months, and was a laggard, to begin with. Generally, 100% rallies or more are a gift for investors to cash out profits in sector laggards, but a 290% rally was serving up profits on a silver platter to shareholders. Not surprisingly, similar to my article in 2016 suggesting to sell the stock at $17.00, this was jeered by many investors. I can completely understand this sentiment, as I use to trade a similar way, never willing to sell ahead of a favorable news item. However, after a while, you learn that the best is likely already priced in. This is why stocks sell off sharply on blockbuster earnings reports; the market had already discounted the news. The stock is now down 20% from its highs, the excellent selling opportunity has passed, and the stock's momentum is back in the gutter.

(Source: TC2000.com, Seeking Alpha Premium)

So, how does the stock look now? Let's take a look:

While the short-term momentum has beaten to a pulp, the fundamentals have improved slightly from an earnings revisions standpoint. Earnings estimates for FY-2020 sat at $0.77 as of August and have trickled higher to $0.80 in the past three weeks. This is a positive sign as these new figures project earnings per share growth of 371% for next year, up from the projection of 360% growth last month. This type of earnings growth is extremely impressive but must be taken with a massive grain of salt. The reason for this is that the company has a long history of missing estimates, as do most laggards. However, if Eldorado Gold can beat these estimates of $0.80 in annual EPS for FY-2020, the stock is not expensive at current levels.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Since the news that Eldorado Gold received the Skouries permits, the company has stated that they are seeking a partner at their Skouries Project in Greece. This was the logical next step given that there's no way they could fund the $680 million remaining for the project on their own without a massive debt raise. The company recently announced a new At-The-Market equity program [ATM] for $125 million, and this will be used to fund costs at their other projects. This will likely put some pressure on the stock with this, representing 10% of the company's market cap. As investors may remember, it did for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) while they funded their Isabella Pearl Project this year using an ATM. Given the company's already high leverage, the most likely options for raising capital are dilution or ATM programs. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97 currently, the company would eclipse its prior debt to equity highs if it used new debt to fund Skouries development.

(Source: Zacks.com)

While Eldorado Gold's upward earnings revisions remain bullish, I see the capital requirements as an offset to this. The next twelve months will likely be difficult for Eldorado Gold unless a partner steps up. I see it as likely that the Greece government will look for higher royalties at Skouries once it's in production. This is likely to dampen the enthusiasm of a partner stepping in, as this uncertainty around the project remains. The only way I see a partner stepping in at Skouries is if Eldorado Gold is willing to eat any costs that arise associated with higher royalties on the project. This would give a partner upside to the project, but limit their downside if the Greece government decides they want a large piece of the Skouries pie once it's in production.

(Source: TheTelegram.com)

To summarize, Eldorado Gold does not have an all-clear situation from a fundamental standpoint just yet. While the company is now out of the woods from a potential bankruptcy situation twelve months ago, there are still many uncertainties surrounding the stock. Given that the company has all-in sustaining costs in the higher end of its peer group, it is a much less desirable gold producer. I would much rather own a company like Barrick Gold under the helm of CEO Mark Bristow with a lean operation and minimal uncertainty, to Eldorado Gold with high costs, sub-par jurisdictions, and a good deal of uncertainty. For this reason, I continue to see the stock as an avoid, as I have since $17.00 per share in 2016.

Let's take a look at the technical picture:

Beginning with the weekly chart, we can see that Eldorado Gold continues to trade in a long-term downtrend. The recent rally up to the $10.00 level was the chance for the stock to bust through this multi-year resistance finally, but it failed miserably. This is despite the best news items it could have hoped for as ammo to bulldoze the bears. Based on the fact that Eldorado Gold is one of only eight components in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) stuck in a downtrend, it is much less desirable from a long standpoint.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the daily chart, we've seen a continuation of the change of character the stock was showing when I recommended taking profits. One of the ways I assess a stock's character is by watching the amount of up days and down days in the stock. While Eldorado Gold was seeing a ratio of 70% up days to down days, this was a positive sign. This trend came to a halt, however, once we headed into the month of August. Since then, we have seen 7/15 days up in the August 3-week trading block and 6 of 15 days up in the most recent 3-week trading block. This is a definite change of character from the stock's action in June and July. Based on this, the sellers seem to be in control, and I would expect 20% rallies to run into strong resistance.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking another look at the daily chart, we can see that the stock had a parabolic move off of its May lows and was immediately bought up at levels 5% above its 50-day moving average (red line). Since late August, the stock has broken below its 50-day moving average, and this moving average is now rolling over. If the bulls had been able to back-stop the correction at the 50-day moving average, I would have been optimistic that the lows might have been in near $7.75. However, this has not been the case. The next strong support level comes in at $5.80. While this doesn't mean we have to head back to $5.80, I believe that the $9.20-10.00 level will not act as strong resistance for the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Eldorado Gold has been a serial laggard in the gold space, but a 290% return in six months fooled many investors into thinking otherwise. Even in a bull market, there is no excuse for owning the companies that have been unable to execute in the past. Based on this, investors would have been wise to take their profits while they were available near $10.00 per share. This 20% correction likely has some interested in buying the stock, but I see no reason to go bottom-fishing on Eldorado Gold. The stock's momentum is down, the company has uncertainty around capital raises, and the new ATM program will likely provide an overhang on the stock. Rather than trying to find the lows on laggards, I believe the Gold Miners Index or leaders like Barrick Gold are better options to buy the dip. Laggards rarely change their stripes, and Eldorado Gold is no different. Momentum should not be confused for strong fundamentals, and this drop in Eldorado Gold is a good reminder of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.