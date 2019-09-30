Soybean Strength In Trade Talks And USDA Forecast

November soybeans show very dynamic activity ahead of expiration. Historically, this has been due to the harvest and October's USDA report. This year, we have to contend with politics and trade wars during this window of opportunity.

Seasonally, speaking, November soybeans tend to sell off gradually from late summer with their fall accelerating through late September. Then, roughly a week or so, ahead of the October USDA report, the November soybeans pull a U-turn and climb towards first notice day when active contract rolling typically flattens the November contract out into expiration.

We are aiming for the bounce between the harvest decline and the first notice date rally.

We sold the September decline and currently hold a small loss in the trade. First, we intend to offset the short side of the trade. Then, re-evaluate the positioning of a new long entry based on the seasonal pattern below. Furthermore, we hope that China's purchase of 600,000 tons of soybeans last week was more than a gesture of goodwill ahead of this week's trade talks. Finally, the USDA releases its Supply/Demand report on Thursday, October 10th. We know the US crop will be small, but last week the International Grains Council suggested that global soybean supplies could decline by 6%. This would significantly shift the Supply/Demand balance.

Soybean forecast for primary production regions, International Grains Council, Sep 27, 2019.

You'll see the historical out of sample performance of our model below. We think that beans could easily continue higher now that they've pushed through the downward sloping trend line.

Our Commitments of Traders model shows an evenly balanced market heading into highly anticipated trade talks.

Monday's rally pushed November soybeans to a close above the trend line. This could be the earliest sign of a breakout. Here's how our model has performed in the past on normal markets. I do believe soybeans are pessimistically underpriced, which could lead to a pronounced rally.

Our seasonal trading strategies take into account the market's current structure both fundamentally, via the Commitments of Traders report, and through current statistical price measures. This allows us to forecast current market risk and determine appropriate stop-loss order placement. All of our strategies include resting stop-loss orders.

We format our incoming data to allow us to make percentage based historical extrapolations. This doesn't work with many types of futures data. Excluding any pent-up pessimism within the soybean market, we can see that our historical average forecast for the intended holding period is 2.21% =/- .61%. Then, we work the percentages backwards through the trading account data and into future prices before determining that we expect a move of $.44 per bushel +/-$.12. We consider this a quantifiable edge in the November soybean futures market and its corresponding ETF SOYB. Lastly, we believe that pent-up market pessimism could lend significant strength to a market that is already showing signs of moving higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NOVEMBER SOYBEAN FUTURES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.