IPO Update: Annovis Bio Readies $10 Million IPO

While I wish ANVS well, the prospect of a tiny, ultra-high-risk biopharma finding effective treatments where major pharmas have failed, is remote.

The firm is advancing treatment candidates for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Quick Take

Annovis Bio (OTC:ANVS) intends to raise $10 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of treatment candidates for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions.

ANVS is working on some of the most notoriously difficult areas of disease research and the firm has very little in the way of resources, even after the IPO.

Company & Technology

Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based-based Annovis Bio, previously known as QR Pharma, was founded in 2008 to develop therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease [AD], AD in Down syndrome [ADDS] and Parkinson's disease [PD].

Management is headed by Founder, President CEO and Director Maria Maccecchini, who was previously a partner and director of two angel investor groups, namely Robin Hood Ventures and the MidAtlantic Angel Group.

Annovis’ lead drug candidate is ANVS-401, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of neurotoxic proteins currently being developed for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, including AD, ADDS and PD, which management claims to have been shown to inhibit neurodegeneration-causing proteins, including APP/Ab (APP), tau/phospho-tau (tau) and a-Synuclein (a-SYN).

The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study, in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study [ADCS], to evaluate the use of ANVS-401 in AD patients and has plans to commence a second Phase 2a study in PD patients.

The firm, in collaboration with Parexel [PRXL], has conducted three clinical trials with 125 humans, including two safety studies in 120 healthy volunteers and a proof-of-concept study in five mildly cognitive-impaired patients, where ANVS-401 has been demonstrated to reduce and normalize levels of the neurodegeneration-causing proteins.

According to management, ANVS-401’s biological activity has been evaluated in 19 animal studies, of which 16 were published and three were with a status of manuscripts in preparation as of the time of the filing, conducted by accredited institutions such as the Karolinska Institute, Columbia University and Harvard University.

Management believes that Annovis is “the only company developing a clinical stage proof-of-concept drug for AD, ADDS and PD that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and has a mechanism of action designed to restore nerve cell axonal and synaptic activity.”

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Annovis include Ben Franklin Technology Partners, Paul Hoffman, and Claudine Bruck.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Reports and Data, the global AD therapeutics market is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2018 and 2026.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing adoption of advanced diagnostics for early detection, more specific drug development, and emerging innovative diagnostics technologies.

Additionally, the growing number of pipeline drugs in development, as well as an increasing investment in biomarkers for drug development, are expected to propel the market during the period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing AD treatments include:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO:4586)

Hoffmann-La Roche (HMAN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Eisai (TYO:4523)

Novartis (NVS)

H. Lundbeck (CPH:LUN)

TauRx Therapeutics

Forest Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: Sentieo

Management believes that ANVS-401 has the potential to be the first drug able to treat the underlying cause of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including AD, ADDS, and PD, by blocking the production of proteins, responsible for the onset and development of neurodegenerative diseases.

Financial Status

Annovis’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $104,551 in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ANVS intends to raise $10.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 1.4 million of its common shares price at a midpoint of $7.00 per share, excluding customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders or affiliates have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO. It is typical for life science firms wishing to go public to have at least one investor ‘support’ the IPO valuation in this manner, the absence of such support is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

At IPO with the proposed pricing and capitalization, the firm’s enterprise value would approximate $48.9 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $3.0 million to commence and fund the costs of the Phase 2a PD trial in the United States and, possibly, internationally, for the treatment of PD starting in the first quarter of 2020; approximately $0.8 million to fund the costs associated with our continuing 2a trial of ANVS-401 in the United States in AD patients. This study is presently run and paid for by the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study [ADCS]; approximately $0.2 to commence the planning of the Phase 3 study of ANVS-401 in AD-DS for the treatment of memory loss and dementia in DS; approximately $1.7 million to conduct the chronic toxicology studies of ANVS-401 in rats and dogs; approximately $0.7 million for payments under our license agreement with Horizon Therapeutics, PLC; the rest for general and administrative expenses, including intellectual property legal costs, research and development related to ANVS-401, ANVS-405 and ANVS-301 and to provide sufficient liquidity until we raise additional capital for the Phase 3 studies of ANVS-401 in AD-DS and PD.

ThinkEquity is the sole listed underwriter for the IPO.

Commentary

ANVS is seeking a small IPO to advance a pipeline of neurodegenerative disease treatments for some of the most difficult diseases.

Trial status for its lead candidate, ANVS-401, is currently Phase 2a and is being conducted by research partner ADCS for 24 persons.

Management has not provided an expected topline data readout date.

The market opportunity for the treatment of AD and PD is large and growing rapidly, and there are several large pharma firms pursuing research in these challenging fields.

The company has no commercial collaboration partners; rather it has research collaborators.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay a lower-than-typical valuation for a clinical stage biopharma firm. Usual valuations are in the $200 million to $450 million range.

The neurodegenerative areas that Annovis is seeking to develop successful treatments for are notoriously difficult for even major pharma firms to make much headway.

While I wish Annovis well, the likelihood of a tiny firm with no big pharma backing and little money finding treatment successes for some of the most difficult diseases is very small.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

