Valaris: New Contract Shows Continuous Upside In The Jack-Up Market

Unfortunately, the contract is unlikely to provide help for Valaris shares which are firmly in hands of falling oil prices.

Valaris-JU-248 (former Rowan Gorilla VI)

Neptune Energy has just awarded a contract to drill four firm wells to Valaris (VAL) jack-up Valaris JU-248 (Rowan Gorilla VI). The rig will start the job in Q3 2020 in the North Sea. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $95,000 and the duration of the job is 184 days, so the backlog estimate is $17.5 million. Currently, the rig is drilling for Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in Trinidad and is scheduled to end the contract in October 2019.

While any contract is good news in the current environment, it remains a question what Valaris JU-248 will do from Q4 2019 to Q3 2020. The rig will obviously have to take a trip from Trinidad to the North Sea (the contract announcement from Neptune Energy did not mention any mobilization payments). Given the fact that Valaris JU-248 has been built in 2000, I suspect that the periodic five-year survey is coming for the rig. This will complicate Valaris' efforts to find any short-term job for the rig between the current contract in Trinidad and the next contract in the North Sea.

Speaking about the dayrate, there's some upside from the previous iteration. This August, sister rig Valaris JU-247 got an estimated dayrate of $85,000 for a job in 2020 with an estimated duration of 245 days. That was an exercised option from the previous contract, so it is natural that an entirely new contract gets a higher dayrate since the jack-up market segment becomes tighter month after month.

Meanwhile, Valaris shares have given up almost everything they gained since the beginning of this month. This is absolutely not surprising given the oil price performance - Brent oil (BNO) shrugged off all supply worries following the attack on Saudi facilities and returned back to $60 per barrel. In this environment, any single contract cannot impact the near-term fate of Valaris' shares which are firmly in the hands of oil price dynamics.

I've been short-term bullish on Valaris shares in late August-early September as I expected that a rebound should follow following a major sell-off, but now I'm a bit more cautious as I'm surprised by how fast the market shrugged off the attack on Saudi facilities. At this point, it looks like economic worries are dominating investors' thoughts so we can even see more short-term pressure on oil and, therefore, on offshore drilling stocks. I'd also note that the rumors of U.S. potential threat to delist Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges do not help oil prices at all since such a move could turn a trade war into a financial war with bad consequences for world economic growth and oil demand.

In this light, I have to reiterate once again that the whole family of offshore drilling stocks is much better suited for speculative trading rather than buy-and-hold investing. While Valaris has just $1 billion of capitalization left at this point, it can get even cheaper if oil prices continue to fall and cause a broad sell-off in energy names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.